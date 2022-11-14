Read full article on original website
Related
Radio Iowa
Hospitals continue to see increase in RSV cases among kids
From Sioux City to the Quad Cities, Iowa hospitals are reporting surges in children being brought to emergency rooms with cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. Dr. Amy Groen, a pediatric emergency medicine physician at Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines, says daily patient volume is about double what it normally is for this time of the year. “We’re seeing more and more kids affected. We’re seeing more and more visits secondary to it,” Groen says. “And, frankly, we’ve run out of hospital beds on most days for the patients that need to be admitted from RSV.”
Radio Iowa
New technology helps identify polyps during colonoscopy
An eastern Iowa hospital boasts it’s the only facility in the state to start using a new technology to screen for polyps during colonoscopies. It’s called the GI Genius and it uses artificial intelligence to highlight suspicious polyps with a visual marker in real time. Dr. Bhavya Akhauri, at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids, says using the device is like having a second set of very sharp eyes.
Radio Iowa
Two dead in Cedar Rapids home fire
Two people died in a house fire this afternoon in Cedar Rapids. Cedar Rapids Firefighters were called out just after noon on a 911 call reporting smoke coming from the windows of a home. The fire department says 72-year-old Charles Osterkamp and 70-year-old Sheri Osterkamp were found dead in the basement of the single-story home.
Comments / 0