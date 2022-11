NFL commissioner Roger Goodell released a memo to all 32 league teams Friday re-emphasizing the league's policy that prohibits alcoholic beverages in team facilities and while traveling on team buses and planes, the NFL Network reported Friday. The league's memo comes in light of Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing's arrest for speeding and suspicion of driving under the influence early Friday morning, hours after the Titans' win at the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night. ...

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 20 MINUTES AGO