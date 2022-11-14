ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get Winter-Ready With a Dual-Sport Helmet From RevZilla

By Robert Bacon
Dual-sport helmets make sense. And not just for adventure motorcyclists, but for anyone who rides year-round. They give you the widest view possible on a full-face helmet, are lightweight, and most have good anti-fog treatments. Add the fact that they look sick, and it makes me sorry I don’t still live in Ireland, so I’d have an excuse to buy one.

If I were picking up one of these deals today, I’d go for the AGV AX9 Siberia . It’s a fantastic helmet, most sizes are in stock, and you’ll save around $110. Anyone who’s on a tight budget but facing extreme weather conditions this year should consider the GMax GM11S Snow Helmet – Dual Lens .

