The No. 6 Baylor Bears (3-0) and 14th-ranked Virginia Cavaliers (2-0) meet in Las Vegas Friday at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN2). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Baylor vs. Virginia odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets. Rankings courtesy of the USA TODAY Sports...

WACO, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO