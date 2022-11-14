Read full article on original website
The richest person in Potomac, MarylandLuay RahilPotomac, MD
This Maryland Polar Express Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenBaltimore, MD
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Misses PracticeOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
Football: No. 2 Buckeyes not looking ahead, moving on to ‘dangerous’ Maryland opponentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Abbott sends more migrants to the home of VP HarrisAsh JurbergTexas State
pressboxonline.com
Three Takeaways From Maryland Men’s Basketball’s First Three Games
The Maryland men’s basketball team is undefeated through head coach Kevin Willard’s first three games with the program. Maryland dominated its first three nonconference matchups (Niagara, Western Carolina and Binghamton) and seemed to build more chemistry with each game. The schedule now becomes more difficult, with a game against Saint Louis (Nov. 19) next on the docket.
pressboxonline.com
Coppin State Men’s Basketball HC Juan Dixon Has Black Friday Maryland Game Circled
Maryland basketball legend Juan Dixon will return to College Park as a head coach for the first time when the Coppin State men’s basketball team faces Maryland at 4 p.m. on Nov. 25, one day after Thanksgiving. It will mark Coppin’s first game at Maryland since the Eagles defeated...
dukebasketballreport.com
YouTube Gold: JJ Redick Shuts Up Maryland Fans
When JJ Redick was at Duke, Maryland was still in the ACC and, as far as they were concerned, he was Public Enemy #1. They made him a special target and while some of their stunts crossed lines, some of it was relatively normal collegiate BS and certainly what you’d expect from Maryland fans.
Binghamton University Pipe Dream
Men’s basketball falls 76-52 at Maryland
On Tuesday, the Binghamton men’s basketball team traveled to College Park, Maryland to take on UMD. Despite being down 44-23 in the first half, the Bearcats stuck with the Terrapins, only being outscored 32-29 in the second half. However, the visitors were ultimately defeated by the Terrapins 76-52. “It’s...
Lusby, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Wbaltv.com
Raising Cane's moves forward with plans for 3 greater Baltimore locations
Raising Cane's is moving forward with plans to open three restaurants in greater Baltimore over the coming months as the popular restaurant chain makes its entrance into the region. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based company said Monday it plans to open its first area location in a 3,900-square-foot space at Towson...
Maryland governor-elect Wes Moore's inaugural ceremony to be Jan. 18, 2023
It's official, Governor-Elect Wes Moore's inaugural ceremony and ball will be held in Annapolis, Maryland on Jan. 18, 2023, according to a press release. Maryland First Lady Dawn Moore and Second Gentleman David Miller will chair the ball with Moore as the Honorary Chair and Miller as the Co-Chair. Both expressed their gratitude and discussed plans that are currently in the works.
pressboxonline.com
Navy WR Jayden Umbarger: ‘Couldn’t Ask For Anything More’ Out Of Academy Experience
Navy junior wide receiver Jayden Umbarger joined the Naval Academy looking to play Division I football and develop into the best version of himself, and in the process he has become the Mids’ top receiver. The 6-foot, 196-pound Baltimore native leads Navy’s receiving corps with 16 receptions for 265...
Retired Maryland lottery winner says $300k jackpot will go to paying off mortgage
A man who bought multiple lottery tickets with the same number will now have $300,000 to pay off his mortgage. According to the Maryland Lottery, the lucky winner from Prince George’s County. A day earlier, he had played his numbers 20 times and lost. The next day, he played the same number, which was a combination of important personal digits, on all six $1 straight wagers. He then left Express Mart in Bowie to run errands. Sometime after the drawing, he was sitting in his vehicle when he decided to check the winning numbers. “I said, ‘Oh my God,’” the The post Retired Maryland lottery winner says $300k jackpot will go to paying off mortgage appeared first on Shore News Network.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Former Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake has a brand-new role
Former Baltimore City Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake has a new role as the executive director of the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) Foundation. NBPA is the union that ensures the rights of NBA players are protected and that active steps are taken to assist players in achieving goals, both on and off the court. As an extension of the association, the NBPA Foundation provides funding and support to highlight the work players do to build up their communities and create positive change across the world.
This Massive Thrift Shop in Maryland is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
DC Attorney General sues Commanders again for using DC ticketholders’ deposits
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine announced on that he is suing the Washington Commanders for using an “illegal scheme” to use deposits for season tickets for its own purposes, cheating ticket holders out of their deposits. This comes a week after Racine filed a lawsuit against the Commanders, owner Dan […]
Customers out thousands of dollars after Maryland pool contractor suddenly goes out of business, blames 'world events'
SEVERNA PARK, Md. — Maryland pool contractor, Catalina Pools Builders, LLC, closed its door in October leaving dozens of customers scrambling for options. The company blamed ‘world events’ for the closure, an Oct. 27 email said. The notice added the decision was made over "many months". The...
mocoshow.com
$50,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in MoCo Remains Unclaimed; Two $1 Million Tickets Sold in Maryland Also Unclaimed
A $50,000 winning Powerball lottery ticket sold November 7 at the Check Cash Depot at 8476 Piney Branch Road in Silver Spring remains unclaimed as of Tuesday, November 15. The ticket was purchased for last week’s historic Powerball drawing that had a jackpot of over $2 billion. Outside of MoCo, a $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold November 8 at 7-Eleven (9151 Riggs Road) in Adelphi and a $1 million Powerball ticket sold November 7 at One Mile Liquor (6600 Baltimore National Pike, Suite L) in Catonsville have also yet to be claimed. Additional information courtesy of the Maryland Lottery below:
cnsmaryland.org
Oath Keepers data leak: An investigation of a far-right militia
An unverified database released in September 2021 shows that at least 470 people in Maryland have signed up for membership with a far-right paramilitary group called the Oath Keepers between the years 2009 and 2016. At least 20 of those members were confirmed by the Anti-Defamation League to be law enforcement and military officers and first responders.
Dozens brave the cold for free turkey, pie at new Giant in South Baltimore
The first 500 customers at the new Giant Food on East Fort Avenue in South Baltimore were given the freebies.
weaa.org
Minor Believed To Be Responsible For HBCU Threats
(Baltimore, MD) -- A minor is believed to be responsible for a string of bomb threats against Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Since January, more than 50 HBCUs, churches and academic institutions have received hate-fueled threats. Locally, Morgan State, Coppin State and Bowie State were targeted during the first set...
LOOK: Resource Officer Captures Massive Snake on Maryland High School Campus
A school resource officer has saved the day at one Baltimore high school recently, stepping in to send a slithery non-authorized visitor on its way!. The commotion began Friday afternoon at around 1:45 when the Howard County School Resource Officer, Cliff Macer heard shouting coming from the high school lobby which sat just outside Macer’s office. Soon, however, the shouts turned into frightened screams, which sent Officer Macer running.
dcnewsnow.com
Person shot, another hit outside restaurant, bar in Montgomery County
Police said they were investigating a shooting that took place outside a popular dining destination in Chevy Chase early Monday morning. Person shot, another hit outside restaurant, bar …. Police said they were investigating a shooting that took place outside a popular dining destination in Chevy Chase early Monday morning.
insideradio.com
Eight Veteran WTOP Washington, DC Staffers Take Contract Buyouts.
Coinciding with last month’s exit of WTOP Washington, DC (103.5) Director of Content Integration and Operations Craig Schwalb, Hubbard offered contract buyouts for all full-time non-managerial staff at the station who worked in the newsroom or within website development. On Monday (Nov. 14), VP/GM Joel Oxley announced that eight...
