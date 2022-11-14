ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

pressboxonline.com

Three Takeaways From Maryland Men’s Basketball’s First Three Games

The Maryland men’s basketball team is undefeated through head coach Kevin Willard’s first three games with the program. Maryland dominated its first three nonconference matchups (Niagara, Western Carolina and Binghamton) and seemed to build more chemistry with each game. The schedule now becomes more difficult, with a game against Saint Louis (Nov. 19) next on the docket.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
dukebasketballreport.com

YouTube Gold: JJ Redick Shuts Up Maryland Fans

When JJ Redick was at Duke, Maryland was still in the ACC and, as far as they were concerned, he was Public Enemy #1. They made him a special target and while some of their stunts crossed lines, some of it was relatively normal collegiate BS and certainly what you’d expect from Maryland fans.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Binghamton University Pipe Dream

Men’s basketball falls 76-52 at Maryland

On Tuesday, the Binghamton men’s basketball team traveled to College Park, Maryland to take on UMD. Despite being down 44-23 in the first half, the Bearcats stuck with the Terrapins, only being outscored 32-29 in the second half. However, the visitors were ultimately defeated by the Terrapins 76-52. “It’s...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
High School Football PRO

Lusby, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Williamsport High School football team will have a game with Patuxent High School on November 18, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
WILLIAMSPORT, MD
Wbaltv.com

Raising Cane's moves forward with plans for 3 greater Baltimore locations

Raising Cane's is moving forward with plans to open three restaurants in greater Baltimore over the coming months as the popular restaurant chain makes its entrance into the region. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based company said Monday it plans to open its first area location in a 3,900-square-foot space at Towson...
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

Maryland governor-elect Wes Moore's inaugural ceremony to be Jan. 18, 2023

It's official, Governor-Elect Wes Moore's inaugural ceremony and ball will be held in Annapolis, Maryland on Jan. 18, 2023, according to a press release. Maryland First Lady Dawn Moore and Second Gentleman David Miller will chair the ball with Moore as the Honorary Chair and Miller as the Co-Chair. Both expressed their gratitude and discussed plans that are currently in the works.
MARYLAND STATE
Shore News Network

Retired Maryland lottery winner says $300k jackpot will go to paying off mortgage

A man who bought multiple lottery tickets with the same number will now have $300,000 to pay off his mortgage. According to the Maryland Lottery, the lucky winner from Prince George’s County. A day earlier, he had played his numbers 20 times and lost. The next day, he played the same number, which was a combination of important personal digits, on all six $1 straight wagers. He then left Express Mart in Bowie to run errands. Sometime after the drawing, he was sitting in his vehicle when he decided to check the winning numbers. “I said, ‘Oh my God,’” the The post Retired Maryland lottery winner says $300k jackpot will go to paying off mortgage appeared first on Shore News Network.
MARYLAND STATE
baltimorefishbowl.com

Former Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake has a brand-new role

Former Baltimore City Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake has a new role as the executive director of the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) Foundation. NBPA is the union that ensures the rights of NBA players are protected and that active steps are taken to assist players in achieving goals, both on and off the court. As an extension of the association, the NBPA Foundation provides funding and support to highlight the work players do to build up their communities and create positive change across the world.
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

$50,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in MoCo Remains Unclaimed; Two $1 Million Tickets Sold in Maryland Also Unclaimed

A $50,000 winning Powerball lottery ticket sold November 7 at the Check Cash Depot at 8476 Piney Branch Road in Silver Spring remains unclaimed as of Tuesday, November 15. The ticket was purchased for last week’s historic Powerball drawing that had a jackpot of over $2 billion. Outside of MoCo, a $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold November 8 at 7-Eleven (9151 Riggs Road) in Adelphi and a $1 million Powerball ticket sold November 7 at One Mile Liquor (6600 Baltimore National Pike, Suite L) in Catonsville have also yet to be claimed. Additional information courtesy of the Maryland Lottery below:
MARYLAND STATE
cnsmaryland.org

Oath Keepers data leak: An investigation of a far-right militia

An unverified database released in September 2021 shows that at least 470 people in Maryland have signed up for membership with a far-right paramilitary group called the Oath Keepers between the years 2009 and 2016. At least 20 of those members were confirmed by the Anti-Defamation League to be law enforcement and military officers and first responders.
MARYLAND STATE
weaa.org

Minor Believed To Be Responsible For HBCU Threats

(Baltimore, MD) -- A minor is believed to be responsible for a string of bomb threats against Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Since January, more than 50 HBCUs, churches and academic institutions have received hate-fueled threats. Locally, Morgan State, Coppin State and Bowie State were targeted during the first set...
BALTIMORE, MD
Outsider.com

LOOK: Resource Officer Captures Massive Snake on Maryland High School Campus

A school resource officer has saved the day at one Baltimore high school recently, stepping in to send a slithery non-authorized visitor on its way!. The commotion began Friday afternoon at around 1:45 when the Howard County School Resource Officer, Cliff Macer heard shouting coming from the high school lobby which sat just outside Macer’s office. Soon, however, the shouts turned into frightened screams, which sent Officer Macer running.
BALTIMORE, MD
dcnewsnow.com

Person shot, another hit outside restaurant, bar in Montgomery County

Police said they were investigating a shooting that took place outside a popular dining destination in Chevy Chase early Monday morning. Person shot, another hit outside restaurant, bar …. Police said they were investigating a shooting that took place outside a popular dining destination in Chevy Chase early Monday morning.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
insideradio.com

Eight Veteran WTOP Washington, DC Staffers Take Contract Buyouts.

Coinciding with last month’s exit of WTOP Washington, DC (103.5) Director of Content Integration and Operations Craig Schwalb, Hubbard offered contract buyouts for all full-time non-managerial staff at the station who worked in the newsroom or within website development. On Monday (Nov. 14), VP/GM Joel Oxley announced that eight...
WASHINGTON, DC

