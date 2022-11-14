ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See a Bears-Falcons preview on ‘The 9-Yard Line’

CHICAGO – This is a game that features two teams that have similar records and are in similar situations in the 2022 season. Both the Bears and the Falcons are hoping to build themselves up to a consistent contender in the NFL as they start with head coaches that are still young on the job […]
