3 Great Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Walgreens Is Abandoing Low-Income NeighborhoodsC. HeslopBoston, MA
Family-Owned Coffee Shop Unexpectedly Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCambridge, MA
A Tale Of Two CitiesKevin VitaliHaverhill, MA
Local Business is Giving Away 120% Store Credit to Everyone Who Helps Them Get Plumbing, Heating & WindowsDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
This local bakery won a ‘Good Morning America’ Boston pie competition
Petsi Pies will move on to the final round on Friday. Somerville bakery Petsi Pies earned nationwide recognition yesterday, winning a Boston pie challenge on ABC News’ “Good Morning America.”. “GMA” is searching for the best pie in America, traveling to four different cities in a week-long series...
The Best Human in New England May Be a Teen from Lynnfield, Massachusetts
There's no denying, this time of year is stressful as hell. Between the weather changing and getting colder, which causes stress driving and trying to keep your home warm, and trying to make the holidays special for family and friends -- blood pressure tends to hit an all-time high. But...
Is Your City the Friendliest in New Hampshire?
Both locals and outsiders have thoughts on the friendliness and hospitality (or lack thereof) of New Englanders compared to people in other parts of the country. Yours truly has heard both perspectives, especially when it comes to the south. A family member from Virginia mentioned that people down there are often nicer than us northerners, for instance. Alternatively, a friend born and raised in New Hampshire has said that people from the south can be fake and/or two-faced, whereas in New England, if someone doesn't like you, you'll know it.
Baby found in Boston apartment freezer
Police are investigating the discovery of a baby in a freezer at an apartment building in South Boston.
Boston Police Commissioner sends email to officers, clarifying permission to enter schools
BOSTON — Late Thursday, 25 Investigates obtained an email from the new Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox to the entire Boston Police Department, clarifying that officers are allowed to enter public school buildings. Law enforcement sources tell 25 Investigates, there was confusion in the department about when officers were allowed to enter school, under the previous superintendent of BPS.
WCVB
Familiar faces host a new morning show on Kiss 108 while a new music venue rocks out in Boston
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Familiar voices, same time slot, and new leads over the airwaves. The duo of Billy Costa and Lisa Donovan now headline Kiss 108’s morning show,Billy and Lisa in the Morning!. Attention rock n’ rollers, hip-hoppers, country lovers, and all music fans – Roadrunner, the largest...
nbcboston.com
Wife of BU Professor Who Fell Through Staircase to His Death Sues MBTA, MassDOT
The wife of a Boston University professor who fell to his death through a rusted-out staircase near an MBTA train station last September has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the MBTA and Massachusetts Department of Transportation, the two entities believed involved in the maintenance of the property. David K....
‘Jingle Bells’ Was Written in a Massachusetts Tavern, and Wait Until You See What’s There Now
There are so many iconic Christmas and holiday songs, and you better believe that we know all of the words to every single traditional one. You know what I'm talking about; the original songs like "Jingle Bells". As a matter of fact, that song's home is right here in New England.
WCVB
Familiar faces host a new morning show on Kiss 108
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Familiar voices, same time slot, and new leads over the airwaves. The duo of Billy Costa and Lisa Donovan now headline Kiss 108’s morning show,Billy and Lisa in the Morning!
4 Massachusetts restaurants ranked among top 100 places to grab a meal in America
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Four Massachusetts eateries are drawing national attention after landing on Yelp’s list of the “Top 100 US Restaurants” for 2022. “Despite a challenging pandemic, Yelpers are still finding great places to eat. Whether dining indoors, lunching on a breezy patio, ordering takeout, or getting delivery, our hungry community has been enjoying fantastic meals in every corner of the US,” Yelp wrote in its 9th annual restaurant report.
An NYC Rockefeller Center Holiday Vibe is Coming to Salem, New Hampshire
On the grounds of what used to be the Rockingham Park race track in Salem, New Hampshire, lies an appropriately named area known as Tuscan Village. Because it truly is a small little village with apartments, restaurants, grocery stores, and shops. In fact, you could go as far as to...
Heated exchange between East Lynn, Billerica Pop Warner Coaches being investigated
Lynn/Billerica - A heated exchange between East Lynn and Billerica football coaches is being investigated by the Pop Warner Football Conference of Eastern Mass. The conflict played out on the field during last Sunday’s game in Methuen. Video from the stands captured the explosive exchange, which included an assistant...
‘It’s ludicrous’: Amid Boston gun violence, frustration grows over cut community outreach program
BOSTON, Ma.--In the month of October, Boston had 22 shootings and 7 murders. As gun violence continues in the city, people are frustrated an outreach program committed to combatting it is shutting down. SOAR will stop services in January for some of the city’s most underserved communities like Mattapan, Roxbury,...
nbcboston.com
Boston Restaurateur Buys Shuttered Salem Pub
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A local restaurateur has bought the North Shore space where a longtime bar had been until closing recently. According to Patrick Maguire of Maguire Promotions & Hospitality Consulting, Seth Gerber has purchased the space in Salem that had been home to Major Magleashe's Pub, with an Instagram post from Gerber saying the following:
Town of Ashland, Town of Natick & City of Framingham Websites Down
FRAMINGHAM – The websites for the Town of Ashland, the Town of Natick, and the City of Framingham are down. The websites have been down for hours — at least since 6:30 p.m. in Framingham. “The City’s municipal website is currently experiencing technical difficulties and is unavailable at...
One of the Most Historic Homes in the Country is Up for Sale in Boston
Owning a home that's listed on the National Register of Historic Places would definitely stand out as one of the most unique talking points at a party. On sale now for just over $1,000,000 in the western Boston, Massachusetts, suburb of Natick sits this nearly 300-year-old home that predates the American Revolution.
Massachusetts taqueria ranked among 100 best taco spots in America
WALTHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts taqueria is drawing national attention after landing on Yelp’s list of the “Top 100 Taco Spots in America.”. When you think of tacos, Texas and California immediately come to mind, but a tiny taqueria in Waltham ranks among the very best spots in the country, according to Yelp.
nshoremag.com
Local Celebrity Chef Mary Ann Esposito Launches New Book
When Mary Ann Esposito’s husband, Guy, figured out how to grow artichokes in spite of the short growing season at their New Hampshire home, it was the best gift he could have given her. “It was better than getting a diamond ring,” says the beloved chef and TV host,...
MBTA station kidnapping, rape has Asian community on edge
"We have an argument for a hate crime charge, and that may still occur depending on how the facts play out.”. Details concerning a rape and kidnapping outside a Quincy MBTA station have both local leaders and the region’s Asian community unsettled. A 64-year-old Asian woman was on her...
A Tale Of Two Cities
textile mills along the Merrimack River in Lowell MAPicryl. Lowell MA and Haverhill MA are two old mill cities aling the Merrimack River in Northeeast Massachusetts. The similarities between the two cities start with the industrial revolution. Both cities turned from farming communities to industrial powerhouses in a very short period and epitomize the industrial revolution.
