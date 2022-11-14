ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Is Your City the Friendliest in New Hampshire?

Both locals and outsiders have thoughts on the friendliness and hospitality (or lack thereof) of New Englanders compared to people in other parts of the country. Yours truly has heard both perspectives, especially when it comes to the south. A family member from Virginia mentioned that people down there are often nicer than us northerners, for instance. Alternatively, a friend born and raised in New Hampshire has said that people from the south can be fake and/or two-faced, whereas in New England, if someone doesn't like you, you'll know it.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
Boston Police Commissioner sends email to officers, clarifying permission to enter schools

BOSTON — Late Thursday, 25 Investigates obtained an email from the new Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox to the entire Boston Police Department, clarifying that officers are allowed to enter public school buildings. Law enforcement sources tell 25 Investigates, there was confusion in the department about when officers were allowed to enter school, under the previous superintendent of BPS.
BOSTON, MA
4 Massachusetts restaurants ranked among top 100 places to grab a meal in America

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Four Massachusetts eateries are drawing national attention after landing on Yelp’s list of the “Top 100 US Restaurants” for 2022. “Despite a challenging pandemic, Yelpers are still finding great places to eat. Whether dining indoors, lunching on a breezy patio, ordering takeout, or getting delivery, our hungry community has been enjoying fantastic meals in every corner of the US,” Yelp wrote in its 9th annual restaurant report.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Restaurateur Buys Shuttered Salem Pub

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A local restaurateur has bought the North Shore space where a longtime bar had been until closing recently. According to Patrick Maguire of Maguire Promotions & Hospitality Consulting, Seth Gerber has purchased the space in Salem that had been home to Major Magleashe's Pub, with an Instagram post from Gerber saying the following:
SALEM, MA
Local Celebrity Chef Mary Ann Esposito Launches New Book

When Mary Ann Esposito’s husband, Guy, figured out how to grow artichokes in spite of the short growing season at their New Hampshire home, it was the best gift he could have given her. “It was better than getting a diamond ring,” says the beloved chef and TV host,...
LYNNFIELD, MA
MBTA station kidnapping, rape has Asian community on edge

"We have an argument for a hate crime charge, and that may still occur depending on how the facts play out.”. Details concerning a rape and kidnapping outside a Quincy MBTA station have both local leaders and the region’s Asian community unsettled. A 64-year-old Asian woman was on her...
QUINCY, MA
A Tale Of Two Cities

textile mills along the Merrimack River in Lowell MAPicryl. Lowell MA and Haverhill MA are two old mill cities aling the Merrimack River in Northeeast Massachusetts. The similarities between the two cities start with the industrial revolution. Both cities turned from farming communities to industrial powerhouses in a very short period and epitomize the industrial revolution.
HAVERHILL, MA
