Is it even safe for Orlando women to visit the chiropractor anymore?Evie M.Orlando, FL
Work flexibility offers Orlando residents some holiday magic this yearInstaworkOrlando, FL
Four Florida Destinations Suggested as Places you Should Visit in the FallL. CaneFlorida State
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
fox35orlando.com
Largest drive-thru immersive light show in Orlando now open
ORLANDO, Fla. - Christmas Nights and Lights has officially opened at Dezerland in Orlando and FOX 35 went to take a sneak peek. The exhibit is the largest drive-thru immersive light show in Orlando and was in Alabama for the past couple of years before making its way to Central Florida in 2022.
WESH
United Way volunteers pack Thanksgiving meals for Central Florida families in need
ORLANDO, Fla. — Dozens of volunteers showed up in droves at UCF on Wednesday night to support the Heart of Florida United Way to package thousands of meals for Central Florida families in need this Thanksgiving. "We continue to grow,” said Lynnea Crawford, vice president of the Heart of...
click orlando
🏮Win 4 tickets to Asian Lantern Festival at Central Florida Zoo
SANFORD, Fla. – The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens is transforming into the Asian Lantern Festival on select nights and we’re giving away a family 4-pack of tickets to enjoy the zoo after dark. Nearly 50 handmade lantern displays illuminate the zoo celebrating the art, beauty and...
whatnoworlando.com
Scooter’s Coffee to Open New Orlando Location
The growing national coffee chain Scooter’s Coffee will soon be opening a new Orlando location, according to a recent report by the Orlando Business Journal. The restaurant will be located at 10413 E Colonial Dr, near eateries such as McDonald’s and Captain D’s. Founded in Bellevue, Nebraska...
bungalower
Publix launching new bar service in select stores, including Orlando
Publix is opening bars in some of its Florida locations as part of the growing trend in Sip ‘n’ Shop retail experiences. Pours at Publix is a new service that’s being launched by the Lakeland-based grocery chain that will offer pints and flights of craft beer to drink at an on-site bar or to enjoy while you shop around the store. They will also offer on-tap kombucha, coffee and tea service, and acai bowls and smoothies. During the holidays they are offering a new Iced Peppermint Matcha beverage as well, for a limited time.
There's arguably no bad time to visit Florida. There's never a shortage of things to do, and whatever the season, one can always find natural beauty. But fall in Florida can be especially appealing. The temperature isn't as hot. Some places lower their rates so your experience may be cheaper. And sometimes, the crowds are smaller.
fox35orlando.com
New high-rise towers planned for Orlando's Parramore neighborhood
ORLANDO, Fla. - An empty lot, between the Amway Center and Orlando’s soccer stadium, could soon be the site of a new high-rise development. Tim Green is in charge of the project. He grew up in the Parramore neighborhood where these towers are set to rise and now hopes to contribute to his community. "For me as a kid to be able to come back and revitalize and redevelop my own community, work alongside the city, the pastors, stakeholders, to make a difference," he said, "it's a great feeling."
iheart.com
This Florida Destination Is The Best City For Fast Food Lovers
Fast food has been a permanent part of American culture ever since its inception. Whether it's the convenience of the drive-thrus, those hard-to-beat deals, or addictive meals, you can find a restaurant on just about every corner. For those who have a hankering for McDonald's, KFC, or something a little...
Publix Opens New Bar in Orlando
disneydining.com
Universal Studios Offering an Annual Pass with Unlimited Visits for Less Than $200
Not sure which Florida vacation to take since Disney World has still not resumed selling annual passes to non-Florida residents? A recent announcement from Universal Studios Orlando may help you make that decision. Some non-Florida residents are growing weary of waiting for Disney World to begin selling annual passes again...
kennythepirate.com
Warning for Guests traveling to Disney World over Thanksgiving break
Keep this in mind as you travel to Disney World over Thanksgiving break. If you fly to Disney World, you likely fly into and out of Orlando International Airport (MCO). The Orlando airport is the hub for all visitors traveling by plane in and out of the greater Orlando area. With so many theme parks, attractions, and convention centers it is a very busy airport. Depending on the dates you travel, you may experience long lines at security.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Calendar: Enjoy seafood at the annual Riverfest Seafood Festival
Where: Tanger Outlets, 1100 Cornerstone Blvd., Daytona Beach. Details: Tanger Outlets Daytona Beach will kick off the holiday season with a family-friendly tree lighting and Santa arrival celebration, presented by Halifax Health. There will be festive entertainment, holiday games, live snow fall and kids craft stations. 2022 Josh Crews Gala.
Wednesday: Farm Share food giveaway in Lady Lake
Lake County, Fla. — Some Lake County residents will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Wednesday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Lady Lake. Organizers said the...
Country Thunder Florida 2023: Keith Urban among headliners; see full lineup
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — While Country Thunder Florida 2022 is barely in the rearview mirror, organizers of the 2023 event have announced some big names for next October’s music extravaganza in Kissimmee. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Country superstars Keith Urban, Cody Johnson and HARDY are...
fox35orlando.com
Frontier Airlines 'all-you-can-fly' annual pass sale to end Friday
ORLANDO, Fla. - Frontier Airlines is selling its all-you-can-fly GoWild! Pass for $599, which gives passholders unlimited flights between the airlines U.S. destinations, including Puerto Rico. But that price triples after Friday!. The limited time offer was supposed to end Thursday, but Frontier extended the sale and it will now...
positivelyosceola.com
Osceola Commissioner Brandon Arrington to host Thanksgiving meal food distribution Saturday November 19
District 3 Commissioner Brandon Arrington is inviting the community to a free, drive-thru Thanksgiving Meal Distribution from 10 am to 12 noon on Saturday, November 19th at St. Rose of Lima Church, located at 3880 Pleasant Hill Road in Kissimmee. Turkey Dinner Boxes will be distributed to the first 600...
fox35orlando.com
Florida neighbors build seawall hours before hurricane to save beachside business
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A beachside business owner in New Smyrna Beach is relieved her property was spared by the hurricane thanks to the help of her neighbors. Teri Corbett and her husband own a small beachside inn called Angel Inn the Sand. Corbett remembers the fear she felt as Hurricane Nicole moved in last week. Ian destroyed the dunes that protected her property.
fox35orlando.com
Flying for Thanksgiving? Orlando airport could see record-breaking number of travelers
ORLANDO, Fla. - Officials at Orlando International Airport are helping travelers prepare for what is shaping up to be a busy holiday season. AAA says Orlando is the top destination for Thanksgiving this year and officials says the projected travel numbers will rival record-breaking pre-pandemic levels. One of the biggest...
Today: Farm Share food giveaway in Palm Bay
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Some Brevard County residents will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Tuesday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Palm Bay. Organizers said the...
theapopkavoice.com
Win a ride with the Clydesdales!
Who: World-famous Budweiser Clydesdales come to Apopka on December 2nd to celebrate the legacy of Firefighter Austin Duran. Four months ago, we suffered an unspeakable loss within our Apopka Fire Department family. It has been four months since we laid our brother Austin Duran to rest. It has been four months since the Duran family was forced to face the unthinkable tragedy no family should ever have to endure. As we have all fought to regain some footing, it has always been The Duran’s and our greatest aspiration to ensure we honor Austin and the enormous impact his life has had on each and every one of us. Austin had a spirit that was simply infectious. His smile made you smile. No one was ever left the same once they met him. We want to continue spreading that love and joy within our community and beyond.
