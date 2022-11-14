ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox35orlando.com

Largest drive-thru immersive light show in Orlando now open

ORLANDO, Fla. - Christmas Nights and Lights has officially opened at Dezerland in Orlando and FOX 35 went to take a sneak peek. The exhibit is the largest drive-thru immersive light show in Orlando and was in Alabama for the past couple of years before making its way to Central Florida in 2022.
click orlando

🏮Win 4 tickets to Asian Lantern Festival at Central Florida Zoo

SANFORD, Fla. – The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens is transforming into the Asian Lantern Festival on select nights and we’re giving away a family 4-pack of tickets to enjoy the zoo after dark. Nearly 50 handmade lantern displays illuminate the zoo celebrating the art, beauty and...
whatnoworlando.com

Scooter’s Coffee to Open New Orlando Location

The growing national coffee chain Scooter’s Coffee will soon be opening a new Orlando location, according to a recent report by the Orlando Business Journal. The restaurant will be located at 10413 E Colonial Dr, near eateries such as McDonald’s and Captain D’s. Founded in Bellevue, Nebraska...
bungalower

Publix launching new bar service in select stores, including Orlando

Publix is opening bars in some of its Florida locations as part of the growing trend in Sip ‘n’ Shop retail experiences. Pours at Publix is a new service that’s being launched by the Lakeland-based grocery chain that will offer pints and flights of craft beer to drink at an on-site bar or to enjoy while you shop around the store. They will also offer on-tap kombucha, coffee and tea service, and acai bowls and smoothies. During the holidays they are offering a new Iced Peppermint Matcha beverage as well, for a limited time.
fox35orlando.com

New high-rise towers planned for Orlando's Parramore neighborhood

ORLANDO, Fla. - An empty lot, between the Amway Center and Orlando’s soccer stadium, could soon be the site of a new high-rise development. Tim Green is in charge of the project. He grew up in the Parramore neighborhood where these towers are set to rise and now hopes to contribute to his community. "For me as a kid to be able to come back and revitalize and redevelop my own community, work alongside the city, the pastors, stakeholders, to make a difference," he said, "it's a great feeling."
iheart.com

This Florida Destination Is The Best City For Fast Food Lovers

Fast food has been a permanent part of American culture ever since its inception. Whether it's the convenience of the drive-thrus, those hard-to-beat deals, or addictive meals, you can find a restaurant on just about every corner. For those who have a hankering for McDonald's, KFC, or something a little...
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Publix Opens New Bar in Orlando

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Orlando Weekly and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
kennythepirate.com

Warning for Guests traveling to Disney World over Thanksgiving break

Keep this in mind as you travel to Disney World over Thanksgiving break. If you fly to Disney World, you likely fly into and out of Orlando International Airport (MCO). The Orlando airport is the hub for all visitors traveling by plane in and out of the greater Orlando area. With so many theme parks, attractions, and convention centers it is a very busy airport. Depending on the dates you travel, you may experience long lines at security.
ormondbeachobserver.com

Calendar: Enjoy seafood at the annual Riverfest Seafood Festival

Where: Tanger Outlets, 1100 Cornerstone Blvd., Daytona Beach. Details: Tanger Outlets Daytona Beach will kick off the holiday season with a family-friendly tree lighting and Santa arrival celebration, presented by Halifax Health. There will be festive entertainment, holiday games, live snow fall and kids craft stations. 2022 Josh Crews Gala.
fox35orlando.com

Frontier Airlines 'all-you-can-fly' annual pass sale to end Friday

ORLANDO, Fla. - Frontier Airlines is selling its all-you-can-fly GoWild! Pass for $599, which gives passholders unlimited flights between the airlines U.S. destinations, including Puerto Rico. But that price triples after Friday!. The limited time offer was supposed to end Thursday, but Frontier extended the sale and it will now...
fox35orlando.com

Florida neighbors build seawall hours before hurricane to save beachside business

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A beachside business owner in New Smyrna Beach is relieved her property was spared by the hurricane thanks to the help of her neighbors. Teri Corbett and her husband own a small beachside inn called Angel Inn the Sand. Corbett remembers the fear she felt as Hurricane Nicole moved in last week. Ian destroyed the dunes that protected her property.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Today: Farm Share food giveaway in Palm Bay

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Some Brevard County residents will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Tuesday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Palm Bay. Organizers said the...
theapopkavoice.com

Win a ride with the Clydesdales!

Who: World-famous Budweiser Clydesdales come to Apopka on December 2nd to celebrate the legacy of Firefighter Austin Duran. Four months ago, we suffered an unspeakable loss within our Apopka Fire Department family. It has been four months since we laid our brother Austin Duran to rest. It has been four months since the Duran family was forced to face the unthinkable tragedy no family should ever have to endure. As we have all fought to regain some footing, it has always been The Duran’s and our greatest aspiration to ensure we honor Austin and the enormous impact his life has had on each and every one of us. Austin had a spirit that was simply infectious. His smile made you smile. No one was ever left the same once they met him. We want to continue spreading that love and joy within our community and beyond.
