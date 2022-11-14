The House Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress took a bow amid applause at what was billed as its final performance ever, but not before calling for an encore. The “Fix Congress” committee is set to disband permanently, but its biggest recommendation in its last report is to make sure that dissolution isn’t truly permanent and the report isn’t truly final. Congress should create a modernization subcommittee on the House Administration Committee, the report says.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO