Analysis-U.S. House Republican farm bill approach may test Biden hunger, climate goals
WASHINGTON, Nov 18, (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's pledges to slash emissions from farming and to end American hunger by 2030 may be harder to realize now that Republicans flipped the House of Representatives with a thin majority.
Pence takes aim at Biden over America's economic woes, says southern border 'is not secure'
Former Vice President Mike Pence told Fox News Digital this week the Biden administration's efforts in the White House are "intent on weakening America at home and abroad."
Roll Call Online
Hudson to lead House GOP campaign arm for 2024 cycle
North Carolina Rep. Richard Hudson, a former chief of staff to two of his colleagues who also led the House GOP’s incumbent protection program in this cycle, will chair the National Republican Congressional Committee ahead of the 2024 election. Hudson, who won a sixth term last week against an...
Roll Call Online
Republicans secure House majority, but it will be a narrow one
Republicans will control the House next year after winning enough seats in the midterm elections to secure at least a narrow majority. The call that Republicans had won a 218th seat came from The Associated Press at 6:32 p.m. Eastern time Wednesday when GOP Rep. Mike Garcia was declared the winner in California's 27th District more than a week after polls closed. Democrats won more races than many elections analysts expected, delaying the call of which party would control the chamber.
Roll Call Online
US asks Supreme Court to clear path for student debt program
The Biden administration asked the Supreme Court Friday to lift a lower court order and allow it to continue a program to forgive up to $20,000 in student loan debt for millions of borrowers. The administration asked the justices to vacate a ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals for...
Roll Call Online
At the Races: As 2022’s dust settles, 2024 revs up
Welcome to At the Races! Each week we bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call campaign team. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here. Editor’s note: At the Races will not publish next week on Thanksgiving Day. We’ll be back the...
Roll Call Online
Border policy questions loom as Senate works on funding, ‘Dreamers’
An imminent end to pandemic-era asylum restrictions under Title 42 has renewed border policy debates on Capitol Hill, which could complicate a must-pass government spending bill and threaten a Democratic push to help so-called Dreamers. A federal judge in Washington struck down a pandemic-related border directive known as Title 42...
Roll Call Online
Parsing Pelosi: What’s next for Democratic leader?
Speaker Nancy Pelosi promised four years ago that she wouldn’t run for another term as Democratic leader after the 2022 midterm elections. That hasn’t stopped some of her colleagues from encouraging the California Democrat to do so, or her from considering it. Pelosi had said she won’t make...
White House announces $13 billion in funding to modernize power grids
Nov 18 (Reuters) - The White House announced through the Department of Energy (DOE) on Friday that it is soliciting grant applications for $13 billion in new financing under the bipartisan infrastructure bill for the expansion and modernization of the U.S. electric grid.
Roll Call Online
GOP fell short in Latino-heavy areas along U.S-Mexico border
The Republican Party set its sights on South Texas and other areas around the U.S.-Mexico border in the 2022 midterm elections in part of its push for a so-called “red wave” to usher in a large House majority. But the efforts to lean into immigration concerns on the...
Roll Call Online
Democrats call protections for ‘Dreamers’ a lame-duck priority
Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer told a group of immigrant advocates and reporters at an event Wednesday that his “focus is on Dreamers,” or undocumented immigrants who came to the country as children, during the waning weeks of this Congress. The New York Democrat, who controls the...
Roll Call Online
Justice Department names special counsel for Trump criminal probes
Attorney General Merrick B. Garland appointed a special counsel Friday to oversee criminal investigations of Donald Trump related to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol and mishandling of classified information. The announcement comes three days after the former president announced his third bid for the White House, and...
Roll Call Online
‘Fix Congress’ committee says farewell, but not for long, members hope
The House Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress took a bow amid applause at what was billed as its final performance ever, but not before calling for an encore. The “Fix Congress” committee is set to disband permanently, but its biggest recommendation in its last report is to make sure that dissolution isn’t truly permanent and the report isn’t truly final. Congress should create a modernization subcommittee on the House Administration Committee, the report says.
Roll Call Online
Court throws out pandemic-era border expulsion policy
A federal judge in Washington struck down a pandemic-related border directive known as Title 42 on Tuesday and ordered the Biden administration to no longer turn away migrants seeking protection at the nation’s borders. Judge Emmet G. Sullivan of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia vacated...
Roll Call Online
Republicans ride ESG backlash to state financial offices
Republicans picked up state financial officer positions during the midterm elections amid a campaign against environmental, social and governance investing. Five positions — in Kansas, Iowa, Missouri, Nevada and Wisconsin — flipped from Democratic to Republican in races for state auditor, controller or treasurer. Of the 50 directly elected positions, Republicans won 29 and Democrats won 19, according to an analysis from Ballotpedia. Two races remain uncalled.
Roll Call Online
Pediatricians beg for more federal help to fight wave of RSV
After two winters of mask-wearing and social distancing, pediatric respiratory viruses have returned with a vengeance, and pediatric hospitals, emergency room doctors and pediatricians are lobbying Congress and the Biden administration to provide more support. Pediatric hospitals deal with a wave of respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV, every...
Roll Call Online
Senate advances same-sex marriage bill with new provisions
The Senate moved forward on a bill to codify federal recognition of same-sex marriages Wednesday, after a bipartisan group of negotiators said measures would be added to bolster religious protections in order to address concerns from some Republicans. The 62-37 vote on a procedural move sets up a potential final...
Roll Call Online
Lame-duck fiscal agenda
After a split verdict in the midterm elections, a lame-duck Congress under Democratic control will try to complete its fiscal agenda. CQ Roll Call's David Lerman and Peter Cohn assess the impact of the elections on the prospects for an omnibus spending package, lifting the statutory debt limit, and more.
U.S. tamps down Russia's update on Brittney Griner talks
The U.S. Department of State has dismissed comments made by Russia's deputy foreign minister that presented a vaguely optimistic update on the ongoing talks involving Brittney Griner.
