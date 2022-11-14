ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
Roll Call Online

Hudson to lead House GOP campaign arm for 2024 cycle

North Carolina Rep. Richard Hudson, a former chief of staff to two of his colleagues who also led the House GOP’s incumbent protection program in this cycle, will chair the National Republican Congressional Committee ahead of the 2024 election. Hudson, who won a sixth term last week against an...
ARIZONA STATE
Roll Call Online

Republicans secure House majority, but it will be a narrow one

Republicans will control the House next year after winning enough seats in the midterm elections to secure at least a narrow majority. The call that Republicans had won a 218th seat came from The Associated Press at 6:32 p.m. Eastern time Wednesday when GOP Rep. Mike Garcia was declared the winner in California's 27th District more than a week after polls closed. Democrats won more races than many elections analysts expected, delaying the call of which party would control the chamber.
COLORADO STATE
Roll Call Online

US asks Supreme Court to clear path for student debt program

The Biden administration asked the Supreme Court Friday to lift a lower court order and allow it to continue a program to forgive up to $20,000 in student loan debt for millions of borrowers. The administration asked the justices to vacate a ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals for...
KANSAS STATE
Roll Call Online

At the Races: As 2022’s dust settles, 2024 revs up

Welcome to At the Races! Each week we bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call campaign team. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here. Editor’s note: At the Races will not publish next week on Thanksgiving Day. We’ll be back the...
GEORGIA STATE
Roll Call Online

Border policy questions loom as Senate works on funding, ‘Dreamers’

An imminent end to pandemic-era asylum restrictions under Title 42 has renewed border policy debates on Capitol Hill, which could complicate a must-pass government spending bill and threaten a Democratic push to help so-called Dreamers. A federal judge in Washington struck down a pandemic-related border directive known as Title 42...
IOWA STATE
Roll Call Online

Parsing Pelosi: What’s next for Democratic leader?

Speaker Nancy Pelosi promised four years ago that she wouldn’t run for another term as Democratic leader after the 2022 midterm elections. That hasn’t stopped some of her colleagues from encouraging the California Democrat to do so, or her from considering it. Pelosi had said she won’t make...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Roll Call Online

GOP fell short in Latino-heavy areas along U.S-Mexico border

The Republican Party set its sights on South Texas and other areas around the U.S.-Mexico border in the 2022 midterm elections in part of its push for a so-called “red wave” to usher in a large House majority. But the efforts to lean into immigration concerns on the...
TEXAS STATE
Roll Call Online

Democrats call protections for ‘Dreamers’ a lame-duck priority

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer told a group of immigrant advocates and reporters at an event Wednesday that his “focus is on Dreamers,” or undocumented immigrants who came to the country as children, during the waning weeks of this Congress. The New York Democrat, who controls the...
GEORGIA STATE
Roll Call Online

Justice Department names special counsel for Trump criminal probes

Attorney General Merrick B. Garland appointed a special counsel Friday to oversee criminal investigations of Donald Trump related to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol and mishandling of classified information. The announcement comes three days after the former president announced his third bid for the White House, and...
Roll Call Online

‘Fix Congress’ committee says farewell, but not for long, members hope

The House Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress took a bow amid applause at what was billed as its final performance ever, but not before calling for an encore. The “Fix Congress” committee is set to disband permanently, but its biggest recommendation in its last report is to make sure that dissolution isn’t truly permanent and the report isn’t truly final. Congress should create a modernization subcommittee on the House Administration Committee, the report says.
GEORGIA STATE
Roll Call Online

Court throws out pandemic-era border expulsion policy

A federal judge in Washington struck down a pandemic-related border directive known as Title 42 on Tuesday and ordered the Biden administration to no longer turn away migrants seeking protection at the nation’s borders. Judge Emmet G. Sullivan of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia vacated...
LOUISIANA STATE
Roll Call Online

Republicans ride ESG backlash to state financial offices

Republicans picked up state financial officer positions during the midterm elections amid a campaign against environmental, social and governance investing. Five positions — in Kansas, Iowa, Missouri, Nevada and Wisconsin — flipped from Democratic to Republican in races for state auditor, controller or treasurer. Of the 50 directly elected positions, Republicans won 29 and Democrats won 19, according to an analysis from Ballotpedia. Two races remain uncalled.
WISCONSIN STATE
Roll Call Online

Pediatricians beg for more federal help to fight wave of RSV

After two winters of mask-wearing and social distancing, pediatric respiratory viruses have returned with a vengeance, and pediatric hospitals, emergency room doctors and pediatricians are lobbying Congress and the Biden administration to provide more support. Pediatric hospitals deal with a wave of respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV, every...
Roll Call Online

Senate advances same-sex marriage bill with new provisions

The Senate moved forward on a bill to codify federal recognition of same-sex marriages Wednesday, after a bipartisan group of negotiators said measures would be added to bolster religious protections in order to address concerns from some Republicans. The 62-37 vote on a procedural move sets up a potential final...
IOWA STATE
Roll Call Online

Lame-duck fiscal agenda

After a split verdict in the midterm elections, a lame-duck Congress under Democratic control will try to complete its fiscal agenda. CQ Roll Call's David Lerman and Peter Cohn assess the impact of the elections on the prospects for an omnibus spending package, lifting the statutory debt limit, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy