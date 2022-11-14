ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Kingsport Times-News

Pinnacle Speedway In Lights opens for the 26th season on Friday

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights powered by TVA, a holiday light spectacular that serves as one of the primary annual fundraisers for the Bristol Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities, opens for its 26th season on Friday. Long hailed as the premier holiday display in the...
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

LIST: 2022 Christmas events in the Tri-Cities

(WJHL) — It may be up for debate whether it is considered socially acceptable to deck your house in holiday decor before Thanksgiving, but one thing is for certain: Christmas is just around the corner, and it never hurts to plan ahead. That is why News Channel 11 compiled a list of holiday happenings that […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
cardinalnews.org

Fans can pose for photos with 49 Winchester in Bristol; more . . .

Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. 49 Winchester sets hang-out with fans Nov. 25; a Bristol concert in April. Fans of the Russell County-based band 49 Winchester have two chances to see the group up close in...
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Johnson City boy accused of injuring family pet

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Police Department arrested a male juvenile after discovering he had allegedly injured a family pet. Police responded to an undisclosed location at 9:42 p.m. on Nov. 11 after receiving a domestic disturbance call. According to a release from the JCPD, the boy faces an aggravated cruelty to […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Volunteers pack up toys for 2022 Santa Train

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Santa Train returns to the rails Saturday for the first time in two years to celebrate 80 years of bringing joy to Eastern Kentucky, Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee. Ahead of Saturday’s holiday trek, volunteers packed up donated toys and supplies in Kingsport Wednesday morning. Organizers of the regional tradition […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Missing teen from Russell County found safe

RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — UPDATE: According the the Russell County Sheriff's Office, Jonathan Lee Hess, has been found safe and is now with his family. According to the Russell County Sheriff's Office they are looking for a missing 14-year-old boy. Jonathan Lee Hess, was last seen while at...
RUSSELL COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Ho! Ho! Ho! Breakfast with Santa’s Helper returns Saturday

KINGSPORT — If Buddy the elf were here, he might be shouting, “Santa’s coming” — as Old St. Nick is slated to arrive in Kingsport on Saturday around 3 p.m. aboard the Santa Special. Before that, the young and young-at-heart can enjoy Breakfast with Santa’s...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

"Reduced-Guilt Thanksgiving"; SBI Resilience presentation to discuss obesity challenges

“A Journey Through Obesity, Weight Bias and Obesity Treatment: Your Primer to a Reduced-Guilt Thanksgiving” is the topic of the final presentation of the fall semester in the East Tennessee Ballad Health Strong BRAIN Institute Resilience Series. ETSU alumna Dr. Hannah Lawman will be the guest speaker for the...
Kingsport Times-News

Local groups seek sponsors for Wreaths Across America

MOUNTAIN HOME — One month from today, volunteers will gather at Mountain Home VA Cemetery to “remember the fallen” by placing a live, balsam veteran’s wreath on the graves of those interred there. How many of the soldiers buried at Mountain Home receive a wreath depends...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Old-Fashioned Christmas Fair starts Friday

KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Senior Center will be hosting its annual Old-Fashioned Christmas Fair on Friday and Saturday at the Kingsport Renaissance Center. Attendees can browse through baskets, greeting cards, woodworking crafts, hand-sewn and crocheted items, and much more — all created by Kingsport senior artisans.
KINGSPORT, TN
wvlt.tv

East Tennessee man found safe after Silver Alert

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert on Thursday morning for 70-year-old Ernest Cooper of Johnson City. Cooper was later announced to have been found safe. Police said that Cooper lives with a medical condition that could impair his ability to return home....
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

1 dead, 1 arrested after Bristol, Va. shooting, police report

BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Elizabethton’s ice rink doubles in size for 2022-23 season

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — That time of year is just about here again, so grab a pair of skates and hit the ice with family and friends at Carter County Bank’s Skate by the Doe Ice Rink. Ticket sales launch on Thursday, Nov. 17, and the rink opens on Nov. 26. Skate by the Doe […]
The Tomahawk

Take comfort in Johnson County’s new Inn

Owners, Jim and Linda Macholtz, moved to Johnson County full-time from Florida last month and decided to give the community something they felt it lacked. When asked, why an Inn? Linda said they decided to do this for one simple reason. “The area needed a luxury Inn, which people could...
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

New deli opens in Johnson City Mall

Al’s Deli had its grand opening last weekend in the Mall at Johnson City. The deli, located next to Pal’s in the food court, is owned and operated by Al Rugovac. He moved from the Bronx to Johnson City two years ago with his wife and six kids, but he already had connections in the area.
JOHNSON CITY, TN

