Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Packing party in wintry Wednesday temperatures prepares for Saturday's 80th Santa Train
KINGSPORT — More than 150 of Santa’s greater Tri-Cities elves were hard at work at the Food City on Eastman Road on Wednesday. They kept warm with work as temperatures dipped below 40 degrees into the evening and night.
Kingsport Times-News
Pinnacle Speedway In Lights opens for the 26th season on Friday
BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights powered by TVA, a holiday light spectacular that serves as one of the primary annual fundraisers for the Bristol Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities, opens for its 26th season on Friday. Long hailed as the premier holiday display in the...
LIST: 2022 Christmas events in the Tri-Cities
(WJHL) — It may be up for debate whether it is considered socially acceptable to deck your house in holiday decor before Thanksgiving, but one thing is for certain: Christmas is just around the corner, and it never hurts to plan ahead. That is why News Channel 11 compiled a list of holiday happenings that […]
cardinalnews.org
Fans can pose for photos with 49 Winchester in Bristol; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. 49 Winchester sets hang-out with fans Nov. 25; a Bristol concert in April. Fans of the Russell County-based band 49 Winchester have two chances to see the group up close in...
Johnson City boy accused of injuring family pet
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Police Department arrested a male juvenile after discovering he had allegedly injured a family pet. Police responded to an undisclosed location at 9:42 p.m. on Nov. 11 after receiving a domestic disturbance call. According to a release from the JCPD, the boy faces an aggravated cruelty to […]
Johnson City Press
Elizabethton Christmas Tree lighting takes place Saturday evening
ELIZABETHTON — One of the highlights of each Christmas season in Elizabethton is the lighting of the Fraser fir in the front yard of the Henderson Folsom House in downtown Elizabethton. This year, the lighting will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19, starting at 5 p.m. The event is...
Volunteers pack up toys for 2022 Santa Train
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Santa Train returns to the rails Saturday for the first time in two years to celebrate 80 years of bringing joy to Eastern Kentucky, Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee. Ahead of Saturday’s holiday trek, volunteers packed up donated toys and supplies in Kingsport Wednesday morning. Organizers of the regional tradition […]
wcyb.com
Missing teen from Russell County found safe
RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — UPDATE: According the the Russell County Sheriff's Office, Jonathan Lee Hess, has been found safe and is now with his family. According to the Russell County Sheriff's Office they are looking for a missing 14-year-old boy. Jonathan Lee Hess, was last seen while at...
Kingsport Times-News
Ho! Ho! Ho! Breakfast with Santa’s Helper returns Saturday
KINGSPORT — If Buddy the elf were here, he might be shouting, “Santa’s coming” — as Old St. Nick is slated to arrive in Kingsport on Saturday around 3 p.m. aboard the Santa Special. Before that, the young and young-at-heart can enjoy Breakfast with Santa’s...
Kingsport Times-News
"Reduced-Guilt Thanksgiving"; SBI Resilience presentation to discuss obesity challenges
“A Journey Through Obesity, Weight Bias and Obesity Treatment: Your Primer to a Reduced-Guilt Thanksgiving” is the topic of the final presentation of the fall semester in the East Tennessee Ballad Health Strong BRAIN Institute Resilience Series. ETSU alumna Dr. Hannah Lawman will be the guest speaker for the...
Kingsport Times-News
Local groups seek sponsors for Wreaths Across America
MOUNTAIN HOME — One month from today, volunteers will gather at Mountain Home VA Cemetery to “remember the fallen” by placing a live, balsam veteran’s wreath on the graves of those interred there. How many of the soldiers buried at Mountain Home receive a wreath depends...
wjhl.com
Daytime LIVE: A Holiday visit to The General Morgan Inn
Amy takes us for a visit to the historic and beautiful General Morgan Inn in Greeneville, as they prepare for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and the New Year!. For more information go to The General Morgan Inn website.
Kingsport Times-News
Old-Fashioned Christmas Fair starts Friday
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Senior Center will be hosting its annual Old-Fashioned Christmas Fair on Friday and Saturday at the Kingsport Renaissance Center. Attendees can browse through baskets, greeting cards, woodworking crafts, hand-sewn and crocheted items, and much more — all created by Kingsport senior artisans.
wvlt.tv
East Tennessee man found safe after Silver Alert
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert on Thursday morning for 70-year-old Ernest Cooper of Johnson City. Cooper was later announced to have been found safe. Police said that Cooper lives with a medical condition that could impair his ability to return home....
wjhl.com
1 dead, 1 arrested after Bristol, Va. shooting, police report
1 dead, 1 arrested after Bristol, Va. shooting, police report. 1 dead, 1 arrested after Bristol, Va. shooting, police ….
Elizabethton’s ice rink doubles in size for 2022-23 season
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — That time of year is just about here again, so grab a pair of skates and hit the ice with family and friends at Carter County Bank’s Skate by the Doe Ice Rink. Ticket sales launch on Thursday, Nov. 17, and the rink opens on Nov. 26. Skate by the Doe […]
The Tomahawk
Mountain City couple takes officer for a car chase with child inside
When the chase was over, deputies discovered a child in the vehicle's back seat the whole time. The Mountain City couple Megan Sedgwick and the passenger, Thomas McCauley, were arrested last week after they led police on a pursuit while a child was in the vehicle. According to a report,...
New downtown Johnson City coffee shop approved to sell beer
Blue's Brews began as an Airstream serving hot beverages like coffee, but the business will now have some colder and harder options.
The Tomahawk
Take comfort in Johnson County’s new Inn
Owners, Jim and Linda Macholtz, moved to Johnson County full-time from Florida last month and decided to give the community something they felt it lacked. When asked, why an Inn? Linda said they decided to do this for one simple reason. “The area needed a luxury Inn, which people could...
Johnson City Press
New deli opens in Johnson City Mall
Al’s Deli had its grand opening last weekend in the Mall at Johnson City. The deli, located next to Pal’s in the food court, is owned and operated by Al Rugovac. He moved from the Bronx to Johnson City two years ago with his wife and six kids, but he already had connections in the area.
