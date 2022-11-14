ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

'Endangering Me, My Family & Everyone There': Mike Pence SLAMS Ex-Prez Donald Trump Over His Response To January 6 Attack On Capitol

By Connor Surmonte
 4 days ago
Mike Pence targeted Donald Trump over the former president’s response to the January 6 attacks on the United States Capitol building, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Pence’s surprising comments came over the weekend during an interview with ABC News host David Muir in which the former Indiana governor-turned-vice president promoted the upcoming release of his memoir, So Help Me God, on Tuesday.

But when asked about Trump’s response to the deadly riot, and the then-president’s decision to publish a tweet calling out Pence for refusing to certify the 2020 presidential election in Trump’s favor, Pence said he felt “angered” that Trump would act so “reckless” by “endangering me, my family and everyone there.”

“I mean, the president's words were reckless. It was clear he decided to be part of the problem,” Pence told Muir. “But I turned to my daughter, who was standing nearby, and I said: 'It doesn't take courage to break the law. It takes courage to uphold the law.’”

On January 6, 2021, as rioters were storming the Capitol and reportedly came within 40 feet of Vice President Pence, Trump tweeted out a message that ultimately put a target on the back of the Senate president at the time.

“Mike Pence didn't have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify,” Trump tweeted. “USA demands the truth!”

Shortly after Trump’s tweet, his followers erected a makeshift gallows pole with a noose outside the Capitol building and started chanting, “Hang Mike Pence!”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Pence’s interview with ABC News over the weekend was the first time the former vice president has sat down for an interview since the Capitol riots took place roughly two years ago.

Last week, via an op-ed piece published in the Wall Street Journal titled Mike Pence: My Last Days with Donald Trump, the former vice president also revealed some of his conversations with Trump both leading up to and in the wake of the January 6 riots.

“People are gonna think you’re stupid,” Trump allegedly barked at Pence in the days before January 6. “You can be a historic figure…but if you wimp out, you’re just another somebody.”

But then, five days after the insurrection and after Joe Biden was officially named the next president of the United States, Trump reportedly changed his tune and expressed regret for his alleged actions on January 6.

“With genuine sadness in his voice, the president mused: ‘What if we hadn’t had the rally? What if they hadn’t gone to the Capitol?’” Pence wrote regarding a visit he had with Trump on January 11. “Then he said, ‘It’s too terrible to end like this.’”

Trump has since been subpoenaed by the January 6 House Select Committee in connection to his alleged role in inciting the riots on the Capitol that day, and the embattled ex-president is set to sit for a deposition under oath before the committee on November 14.

Comments / 33

Dr Unicorn
4d ago

Poor, poor man. How frightening it must have been not having a clue that trump was going to rage blow on everyone around him even when the red flags rained down hard 🎻

Reply
8
steve austin
3d ago

Oh now you want to say something, because some in the GOP are criticizing him now, so you feeling comfortable, you enable Trump his whole term! You're part of the problem!

Reply
5
Franklin
4d ago

Former friends and associates of Trump fear for their lives due to his unstable mental state.

Reply(2)
12
