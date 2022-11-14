Bus driver shortage cancels 2 Monroe Public School bus routes Monday

MONROE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two public school bus routes were canceled due to a substitute bus driver shortage in Monroe.

Monroe Public Schools (MPS) said the route cancellation only applied to Monday morning's routes.

The routes canceled are #36 and #75. Both routes are canceled for Monroe High School and Monroe Middle School.

MPS said families of students who ride buses on those routes were responsible for transporting their children to school Monday morning.