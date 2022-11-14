ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, MI

Bus driver shortage cancels 2 Monroe Public School bus routes Monday

By Jessica Stevenson
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cH5xa_0jAGSFBh00

MONROE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT)  - Two public school bus routes were canceled due to a substitute bus driver shortage in Monroe.

Monroe Public Schools (MPS) said the route cancellation only applied to Monday morning's routes.

The routes canceled are #36 and #75. Both routes are canceled for Monroe High School and Monroe Middle School.

MPS said families of students who ride buses on those routes were responsible for transporting their children to school Monday morning.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOL 11

Dundee Community Schools superintendent responds to recent school threats

DUNDEE, Mich. — Dundee Community Schools in Monroe County, Michigan, has dealt with four school threats in the past couple of weeks. Superintendent Scott Leach said the first one occurred on Oct. 26, when several Dundee Middle School students overheard a conversation between two classmates discussing committing violent acts against the school. The students quickly reported it to the school's administration and resource officers, who took immediate action.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
1470 WFNT

School Bus Crashes Into Michigan Elementary School

School was canceled Monday at an elementary school in Saline, Michigan after a school bus crashed through the school's exterior wall. Police in Washtenaw County say the 69-year-old bus driver was transported to a local hospital after he crashed the bus into the Harvest Elementary School on Sunday (11/13) afternoon.
SALINE, MI
CBS Detroit

MDOT hosts open house for proposed transportation hub

(CBS DETROIT) - The Howard Street bus station in Corktown and the Detroit Amtrak station in New Center are aging and due for a makeover. "Just like the city, just needs a little work- a little work, that's all," Steve Phillips, a taxi driver, said. According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, it would cost more than $2 million to make repairs at the bus station, so in 2016, officials recommended replacing or selling the building. "There was always a concern certainly with Howard street that it wasn't accessible to Downtown or transit service, and then there was no...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

MDOT permanently closes Canfield pedestrian bridge in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Canfield pedestrian bridge over M-10 in Detroit has permanently closed to traffic. On Thursday, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced the bridge is closed due to "deteriorating conditions" so pedestrians will be unable to walk over it. Individuals can still cross over the freeway using the Forest Avenue or Seldon Street pedestrian bridge. MDOT says the bridge was scheduled to be removed in the future as part of the reconstruction of the M-10 and interstate 94 interchange ramps. 
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Semi-truck hauling 40K pounds of mulch crashes on US-23 in Livingston County

(CBS DETROIT) - A semi-truck carrying 40,000 pounds of mulch crashed on US 23 in Livingston County due to road conditions, Michigan State Police said.The crash happened on US-23 near Fauset Road in Tyrone Township.According to MSP, the semi-truck was traveling too fast for the road conditions, which caused it to overturn.The crash closed US-23 for over three hours, but it has since reopened.Police say there were no injuries to the driver or the other motorist.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

MDOT: Here's a list of construction happening in Metro Detroit over the weekend

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation released a list of construction happening in the Metro Detroit area this weekend. Here's the list:I-75:Wayne – NB/SB I-75 RAMPS CLOSED to WB I-94, Fri 9 p.m. - Mon 5 a.m.Wayne – NB/SB I-75 RAMPS CLOSED to Mack, Mon 9 a.m. - 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.Wayne – N/BSB I-75, near Davison, 2 LANES OPEN, 2 closed intermittently Mon-Wed 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.I-94:Wayne - WB I-94 CLOSED I-75 to M-10/Lodge, Fri 9 p.m. - Mon 5 a.m., incl ramps to M-10, E. Grand & Beaubien.Wayne - EB I-94 CLOSED I-96 to I-75, Fri 9 p.m. - Mon 5 a.m., incl 14 St, 30 St ramps. M-5:Wayne - NB M-5/Grand River/Linwood RAMP CLOSED to I-94, Fri 9 p.m. - Mon 5 a.m.M-10: (Lodge)Wayne – NB/SB M-10 RAMPS CLOSED to EB I-94, Fri 9 p.m. - Mon 5 a.m.M-85: (Fort St)Wayne - WB M-85, Morrell St to Campbell St, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9 p.m. - Mon 9 p.m.Wayne - EB M-85, Westend St to Crawford St, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9 p.m. - Mon 5 a.m.map 94 EB WB Detroit closure 111822.pdf
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan Barber School celebrates 75 years

(CBS DETROIT) - Seventy-five years ago, Forest "Foots" Green opened the Michigan Barber School on 2024 Hastings Street in Detroit with the intent to present Black people with another career option to support themselves. The family-owned and operated business is one of the oldest continuously operated barber schools in the country. Since that time, the school has moved to 8990 Grand River Ave. and is currently operated by his son Saul Green."Michigan Barber School has such a rich history, when you hear about people cutting hair and just barber services period across the Metro Detroit area, you always hear about Michigan Barber...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Another threat reported at an Oakland County high school

South Lyon East High School was locked down at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, as Oakland County Sheriff’s Office deputies investigated a threat on a bathroom wall. A message on the wall said someone was going to shoot up the school at 1 p.m., according to a release from OCSO.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Three die in fatal rollover crash in Lincoln Park

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) -  One adult and two children have died after a single-vehicle rollover crash in Lincoln Park.City Manager James Krizan said the crash happened at about 9 p.m. Thursday on Circle Avenue, east of Porter. Upon arriving at the scene, first responders discovered one occupant ejected from the vehicle and four others were trapped. The individuals were extricated from the vehicle and transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Krizan said three of the occupants died: an 18-year-old male, a 15-year-old male and an 8-year-old female. A 14-year-old female remains hospitalized in critical condition and the 14-year-old female is now in stable condition. The city said names will not be released. The crash is being investigated by the Downriver Mutual Aid Accident Investigation Task Force and the Lincoln Park Police Department. 
LINCOLN PARK, MI
CBS Detroit

Monroe man arrested after stealing vehicle in Ohio, authorities say

MONROE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police arrested a 37-year-old man from Monroe after they say he stole a vehicle in Ohio and led officers on a chase back into Michigan.At about 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, the Monroe County Central Dispatch received a call about a stolen vehicle traveling northbound on Interstate 75. Police say the yellow 2014 GMC box van was taken from Perrysburg, Ohio. Toledo police attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver continued across state lines, prompting officers to stop their pursuit. A deputy with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office spotted the vehicle on I-75 near S. Otter Creek Road and attempted to stop it. The driver exited the freeway at the Michigan welcome center near Laplaisance Road and was taken into custody for possession of a stolen vehicle.The Toledo Police Department is looking into additional charges of fleeing and eluding.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 734-240-7700.
MONROE, MI
michiganradio.org

Irish Hills residents organize to oppose a proposed gravel mine in Cambridge Township in Lenawee County

A company wants to start gravel mining on land in Michigan that is surrounded by eight lakes in Lenawee County. Cambridge Township in the Irish Hills area is being asked to approve a gravel mining operation near several lake communities. The company, SSP Leasing LLC, is operated by John Warvel, who’s also with Sunrise Aggregates in Dansville, Mich. The industry term for mining gravel, stone, and sand is "aggregate mining."
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Sections of I-94 in Detroit to close this weekend for bridge work

(CBS DETROIT) - Drivers may have to find an alternate route this weekend if they plan to take interstate 94 in Detroit. Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) crews will be adjusting hangars on the new Second Avenue bridge and setting steel bridge beams on the Grand River Avenue overpass above I-94 this weekend. The work will require crews to shut down westbound I-94 from I-75 to M-10 and eastbound I-94 from I-96 to I-75 starting at 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18. Both directions of I-94 are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21. Traffic will be detoured as followed: Westbound I-94 traffic will be detoured via southbound I-75 and westbound I-96 back to westbound I-94. All entrance ramps to westbound I-94 from Mt. Elliott to John R. streets will close.Eastbound I-94 traffic will be detoured via eastbound I-96 and northbound I-75 back to eastbound I-94. All entrance ramps to eastbound I-94 from 30th Street to M-10 (Lodge Freeway) will close.Traffic on northbound and southbound M-10 will have access to westbound I-94 over the weekend.You can find more on the I-94 modernization project here. 
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Driver suspected of driving while impaired in deadly rollover crash on I-75

(CBS DETROIT) - One person was killed in a rollover crash overnight in Detroit. Police suspect the driver may have been impaired.According to Michigan State Police, the car was heading south on I-75 near I-96 at around 3:30 a.m. They said the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll over. Both the driver and a 21-year-old passenger were thrown from the vehicle.The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was taken to Detroit Receiving Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.  The driver was suspected of being impaired at the time of the crash.Troopers are obtaining a search warrant to draw blood from the driver. Investigators are waiting for lab results before deciding if charges should be filed.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Farmington Hills police, fire departments participate in Toy for Tots drive

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The police and fire departments in Farmington Hills are once again participating in a local Toys for Tots drive as donation drop-off sites.New, unwrapped toys in their original packaging can be dropped off at the police department, located at 31655 W. Eleven Mile Road, or at the fire department's headquarters, located at 31455 W. Eleven Mile Road.They are accepting toy donations until noon on Friday, Dec. 16.In addition, the police and fire departments will also take part in a one-day toy drive with the Farmington Area Goodfellows on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 11 a.m....
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
CBS Detroit

Macomb Co. delivers 'one, two punch' to hoax school threats

MACOMB COUNTY (CBS DETROIT) – Almost 50 people in Macomb County have been charged with making such threats, a fifty percent jump from last year. Macomb County is working to have parents and students understand those hoax threats have serious consequences."Today there were two or three schools closed down when's it going to stop?" Peter Lucido, Macomb County Prosecutor said. And so Lucido is implementing a so-called 'one, two punch' to curb the ongoing hoax threats targeting schools."Parents need to really step up their game or they're responsible for the actions of their children.," Lucido said.In 2021 he charged 25 people...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
37K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy