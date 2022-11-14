Read full article on original website
Manuel Ochoa
4d ago
I think that's a nice outfit but not for a funeral. Even though , it was the right color for a funeral the skirt was too short. But from what I've seen the last 30+ years rappers and most people from the entertainment business do tend to push the envelope when it comes to dressing for events.....
Reply(11)
123
BryanG.
4d ago
It was in poor taste for a funeral, you’re in mourning it’s not a fashion show or the club turn up. Dress for the occasion that’s all.
Reply(8)
131
LadyReddz Bone
4d ago
no she look's fine wtf y'all want her to impress. the dead?? she had a long coat to cover up she looks good. like I've learned about life it's always someone that won't like u or. what u wear know what I say oh not my problem that's wassup! and keep stepping Un-Bothered!
Reply(12)
80
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Yung Miami Claps Back At Haters Criticizing Her Look For Takeoff’s Memorial
IG users weren’t happy to see Caresha sharing an OOTD photo dump following the somber memorial in Atlanta. This past weekend began on an incredibly somber note as 28-year-old Takeoff’s memorial took place in Atlanta. The youngest Migos member was fatally shot in Houston at the start of November. Now, his closest friends and fans are doing what they can to ensure that his legacy lives on.
Cardi B & Offset Mourn Takeoff At Migos Rapper’s Emotional Funeral: See First Photos
Cardi B and Offset arrived to pay tribute to Takeoff at the State Farm Arena on Friday, November 11. The pair were both in attendance to pay their respects to the late rapper, after he was killed at age 28 on November 1. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper and her husband, both 30, were seen in first photos at the event looking extremely somber. In one photo posted to Twitter, which you can SEE HERE, Cardi wore oversized sunglasses as she sat next to Offset, who also wore shades to the memorial. Both wore head to toe black. In another photo posted to the platform, which you can SEE HERE, Cardi was seen walking in the arena with a bodyguard as she clutched a small handbag. She wore her hair long around her shoulders and finished the mournful look with a dramatic blue manicure and black stiletto heels.
Yung Miami Responds To Critics Commenting On What She Wore To Takeoff’s Funeral
The internet has a lot to say about what Yung Miami wore to Takeoff’s funeral. She wore an all-black ensemble with a sheer black leather mini dress, stocking and thigh high Balenciaga boots with a black leather trench coat. Under two photos of what she wore, one person tweeted: “Yung Miami looked cute at the […]
Cardi B Pays Tribute to Takeoff With 'Family' Video
The "WAP" rapper shared a video on Twitter that featured her husband, Offset, and the late Takeoff.
Keyshia Cole Took Son Out of Donda Academy After Ye Claimed to ‘Shoot the School Up’
The deleted tweet from Ye was in response to fellow rapper Boosie chastising Ye for recent antics. In the since-deleted Twitter post, Ye wrote:. “DON’T SPEAK ON ME LIL BOOSIE SPEAK TO ME YEAH LITTLE NERD ASS ME COME SMACK ME OR COME SHOOT ME IM THE ONE THAT GOT BULLIED BY THE ENTIRE BLACK CELEBRITY COMMUNITY NOW IM BACK TO SHOOT THE SCHOOL UP”
Didn’t See That Coming—Rapper T.I.’s Son Messiah Harris Makes Debut as Blues Country Artist
Another one of T.I.‘s sons is following in his musical footsteps. Messiah Harris took fans for a loop when he debuted as a country blues artist. Messiah, 22, performed at the Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta over the weekend and shocked fans when he introduced attendees to his new musical persona, “Buddy Red.” Messiah posted an Instagram clip showing himself stringing away at the guitar during his live performance.
thebrag.com
50 Cent sends powerful message to Quavo following Takeoff death
It feels like every hip hop star has had something to say about the death of Migos’ Takeoff; that’s what happens when you’re one of the most popular rappers of your generation. While many went for simple tributes, including Tyler, the Creator, Gucci Mane and Ja Rule,...
Late Rapper Nipsey Hussle’s Family Battling Ex-Girlfriend Over Custody of Daughter
The battle for custody of Nipsey Hussle‘s 13-year-old daughter, Emani Dior Asghedom, continues between the late rapper’s family and ex-girlfriend, Tanisha Foster. Newly obtained court documents revealed a recent filing that Hussle’s brother, Sam Asghedom, made to finalize custody proceedings for Emani. Sam filed a third status report as part of his brother’s probate case, Radar Online reports.
Lil Wayne Reveals The Only Opponent He Would Ever Face In A 'Verzuz' Battle
Weezy's choice may surprise you.
blavity.com
Podcaster Reveals New Details About How LeBron James Allegedly Cheats On His Wife Savannah
On the court, LeBron James is a 4× NBA champion and undeniably one of the best at the game of basketball. Off the court, James is touted as an amazing father of three and a devoted husband to his wife of nine years, Savannah James. However, according to podcast host Sofia Franklyn, the billion dollar baller may not be as committed to his marriage as he portrays.
Hypebae
Beyoncé and The Carters Dress Up as 'The Proud Family'
If you thought Halloween was over, think again because Beyoncé and the Carters have just changed the game forever. The singer shared a post on Instagram of herself and her family dressed up as the characters from the iconic ’90s TV show, The Proud Family, and it was something special. Fans were quick to spot not one, but two Beyoncés in the image, as she dressed up as both Suga Mama and Trudy Parker-Proud, wearing a pleated silver skirt, pink cardigan and gray wig, as well as beige leggings, a yellow strapless bodysuit and a short wig.
Takeoff made eerie statement about death just one week before he was killed
Late Migos rapper Takeoff discussed wanting his “flowers” while he was still “here” just one week before dying in a shooting. While appearing on the “Drink Champs” podcast alongside Quavo to promote their new projects as rap duo Unc & Phew, Takeoff opened up about wanting recognition for his talent while he was still alive. “One thing I really, really love about the project is how you [are] shining. Of course you were shining before, but I felt like you were dancing on this one,” co-host N.O.R.E. told Takeoff. “It was your time to prove. Is that something you had on your mind...
TMZ.com
Rich Homie Quan Responds After Bobby Shmurda Slams ATL Food
Bobby Shmurda is handing out zero stars in Atlanta after seeking out his beloved oxtail dish, but commenters like Rich Homie Quan are telling the "Shmoney" rapper he just needs a better tour guide. A disgusted Bobby took to Instagram to blast his oxtail, rice and peas meal from the...
‘Nailed it’: Lori Harvey Channels Beyoncé With ‘Me, Myself, and I’, ‘Check On It’ Halloween Costumes
Lori Harvey broke the internet over the weekend with her two Beyoncé-inspired Halloween costumes that paid homage to Queen Bey’s early music videos. Lori took to Instagram on Sunday to share the first of her two Beyoncé-inspired Halloween costumes. The look captured Bey’s 2003 music video for the single Me, Myself, and I.
Woman Who Witnessed Pop Smoke's Murder Recalls The Rapper's Last Words
It's been nearly three years since he passed away.
Graphic Footage Shows Heated Exchange and Person Of Interest in Moments Leading to Takeoff’s Death
New graphic footage shows the heated exchange that led to rapper Takeoff being fatally shot in Houston. Video also shows someone with a firearm that police have named as a person of interest. Eyewitness video taken at around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday shows the moment Migos member Quavo in a...
TMZ.com
Blueface's GF, Chrisean Rock, Takes Back DV Claims, Blames Herself
12:54 PM PT -- Chrisean Rock is reversing course, taking back her claims of an attack at the hands of Blueface and now saying she was "on a bad trip" ... and that he actually rescued her. Chrisean says she blacked out and was trying to jump out of their...
thesource.com
J. Prince Says He Will Not Protect Takeoff’s Killer
This week Hip Hop fans were shocked after Migos member Takeoff was murdered in front of a crowd of people outside a Houston bowling alley. The rapper was on video seen exiting the private birthday party for music exec Jas Prince. Jas’ father, Rap-a-Lot Records founder J. Prince, releases a...
Complex
Meek Mill Responds to Lil Baby Saying He Was One of the First Big Rappers to Co-Sign Him
Lil Baby says Meek Mill was the first big artist to show him support, which was apparently news to the Philly-born rapper. The Quality Control artist made the claim during a recent interview with Complex’s Speedy Morman, when he was asked to recall his first major co-sign. “Meek Mill,...
Vogue
Unpacking EmRata’s Date-Night Style
Whatever Emily Ratajkowski does, she has the world’s undivided attention. Whether shutting down London Fashion Week at the JW Anderson show, or simply running errands in New York City, the model and My Body author is forever turning heads. But when it comes to her style, Ratajkowski’s range of sultry looks is worth referencing for a sizzling date night.
Comments / 305