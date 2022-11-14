Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Raspberry Pi has long dominated the consumer single-board computer market. Ever since the Pi’s launch in 2012, other SBC manufacturers have tried to steal the show with their own boards, but nothing stands out quite like the RISC-V options on the market. But what is a RISC-V SBC and how is it better than a Raspberry Pi?

1 DAY AGO