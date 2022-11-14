If you grew up or lived on the Southwest side of Houston, then it is very likely you stood in a long line at Lotus Seafood’s original Braeswood location, (im)patiently breathing in the smell of Cajun seafood boil and craving the addictive Crack Sauce. In 2006, the Braeswood location opened as an unassuming you-buy-we-fry seafood market. It has recently moved down the street to a larger space at 9531 Southwest Freeway and Bissonnet. Plus, Lotus Seafood has added locations in Pearland, Westchase, Veterans Memorial and the newest spot in Stafford, which had its grand opening in September.

