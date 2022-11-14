Read full article on original website
Two dead in a possible gang-related shooting outside of a southwest Houston gas station by Taco Truckhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Twin with dwarfism shares unique bond with sister: "Sensitive and sweet"Amy ChristieHouston, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Two suspects were arrested after stealing dirtbikes from a motorsports dealer off the Eastex Freewayhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Governor Abbott Calls For an Investigation in the 2022 ElectionTom HandyTexas State
The Ion Unveils New Window Installations in Downtown Houston
The Ion, a Houston-based tech hub, recently unveiled its new window installations, as part of its EyeOnArt program headed by Piper Faust Public Art. In a press release announcing the new projects, Ms. Faust remarked, “Following a fruitful initial exhibition for the Main and Fannin showcase windows that concluded in September, I am thrilled for the new artist groups – Lisa Morales and Stacy Gresell at Fannin and a team led by Maria Rodriguez at Main – to bring their dynamic works of art to life.”
Man missing after night out in Houston seen on video stumbling near Heights bars
HOUSTON — Passing out flyers with his name and picture in a busy Heights neighborhood, the family of Delano Burkes, 26, continues searching. It's been nearly five days after they said he went missing early Sunday morning. He was last seen on surveillance around 1 a.m. “We don’t know...
How to get FREE turkeys at Houston-area Boost Mobile stores
HOUSTON (KIAH) — With high food prices hurting most people this year, Boost Mobile has decided to help those in need by giving away free turkeys a week before Thanksgiving at stores across the Houston area. Free turkeys are available again this year at Boost Mobile locations around Houston,...
Houston one of 3 Texas cities on list of 100 best cities in the world
HOUSTON — Houston has been named one of the world’s best cities, according to a 2023 World’s Best Cities Report. Space City landed at No. 42 on the list of 100 top cities. It's the highest-ranking of three Texas cities to make the cut. “Houston has been...
Houston’s Women of Substance Revealed in a $400,000-Plus Affair Packed With Emotional Moments
The 2022 Women of Substance honorees on stage at The Post Oak Hotel where more than $400,000 was raised for The Mission of Yahweh. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson) What: The Women of Substance Luncheon benefiting The Mission of Yahweh. Where: The Post Oak Hotel. PC Moment: The packed program was...
Lotus Seafood Keeps Loyal Followers Coming for Crack Sauce & More
If you grew up or lived on the Southwest side of Houston, then it is very likely you stood in a long line at Lotus Seafood’s original Braeswood location, (im)patiently breathing in the smell of Cajun seafood boil and craving the addictive Crack Sauce. In 2006, the Braeswood location opened as an unassuming you-buy-we-fry seafood market. It has recently moved down the street to a larger space at 9531 Southwest Freeway and Bissonnet. Plus, Lotus Seafood has added locations in Pearland, Westchase, Veterans Memorial and the newest spot in Stafford, which had its grand opening in September.
HPD investigating the fatal stabbing of a mother on her birthday in W. Houston
The woman was found with multiple wounds on her body, but HPD originally said that she died of "natural causes."
New local footwear store opens in Pearland
FlyxSole is open Tue.-Sat. from noon-7 p.m. (Courtesy Pexels) FlyxSole LLC opened its retail store Nov. 12 at 1331 E. Broadway St., Ste. B, Pearland. The new shop offers buying, selling and trading of footwear, according to the store’s Instagram page. FlyxSole is open Tue.-Sat. from noon-7 p.m. www.instagram.com/flyxsole.
KPRC 2 Investigates murky, brown drinking water in one community
HOUSTON – Drained. That’s how Houston water customers said they feel after trying to get help from the city of Houston. They want explanations about inaccurate meter reads, huge water bills, and now dirty, murky water. KPRC 2 Investigates continues this search for answers with homeowners who say the city of Houston is failing their families.
Local entertainers star in new movie highlighting Houston’s Hip-Hop community
Houston – November is National Hip Hop History month and there’s a new movie coming out celebrating Houston’s hip hop community. Derrick ‘D-Reck’ Dixon with ‘Wreckshop Records’ and local rapper Chris ‘Propain’ Dudley joined Houston Life Monday to talk about their movie “The Dirty 3rd: Next Generation”.
Texas man dancing on top of 18-wheeler dies after slamming into bridge
He was 25 years old, police say.
KPRC 2 Investigates: Who is paying the highest water bills in the City of Houston?
HOUSTON – All this week, KPRC 2 Investigates is looking into your complaints of irregular and inaccurate water bills. You might be surprised to see how much your neighbors are paying for water bills. We are looking into which homeowners in Houston use the most water and how much they’re paying each month.
Born at 25 weeks, weighing 1 pound, Houston girl set to celebrate her quinceañera
HOUSTON — It was the royal treatment for Genesis Tamez’s 15th birthday. Her family calls this milestone a miracle. To celebrate, she had everything from a limo, hair, makeup, and yes, even a custom dress. The Make-A-Wish Foundation made sure her family had everything they needed for her quinceañera.
KPRC 2 anchors Christine Noël and Lauren Freeman announce their departures
Lauren Freeman is retiring while Christine Noël might be headed back to Colorado.
Top 10 things to do in Houston this weekend of November 18, 2022 include Galaxy Lights at Space Center, Bubble Science at Arboretum, and more!
Our top free and cheap picks for things to do in Houston this weekend of November 18 include the Galaxy Lights at Space Center Houston, Bubble Science, 30th Annual Artist’s Warehouse Artcrawl, and more!. There’s always a lot to do in Houston, especially on the weekends. And so, if...
After some sunshine today, Houston will face a sustained stretch of gloomy weather
Good morning. Houston will continue to face winter-like weather through the weekend and into early next week. Of note: The forecast for Saturday looks particularly gloomy, with widespread showers, breezy conditions, and highs of perhaps only 50 degrees. We are increasingly confident that conditions will warm up next week ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, but the details are rather messy.
Houston Starbucks employees use Red Cup Day to go on strike
The walkout coincides with the Seattle coffee giant's 25th annual holiday giveaway.
Resident outside of Houston won $1 million off of Powerball lottery ticket
There may not be much to cheer for as the Houston Texans aren't having the best football season in 2022 but there is some room for celebration just outside of Houston due to a massive lottery win.
Weather gets worse before it gets better | Why indoor plans are needed this weekend
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s cold stretch continues with rain joining the party on Saturday. This occurs ahead of an eventual warmup with temperatures in the 60s and 70s the week of Thanksgiving. Houston will be mostly cloudy the next few days with some isolated showers potentially popping up...
Missing Ridge Cole, 28, last seen in Houston near Brays Bayou, Texas Medical Center
HOUSTON - Texas EquuSearch is looking for a missing 28-year-old man who was last seen in Houston on Friday evening. According to the organization, Ridge Cole was last seen near the 1900 block of Holcombe Blvd in the Texas Medical Center area. Texas EquuSearch is asking for joggers, cyclists, kayakers...
