ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
glasstire.com

The Ion Unveils New Window Installations in Downtown Houston

The Ion, a Houston-based tech hub, recently unveiled its new window installations, as part of its EyeOnArt program headed by Piper Faust Public Art. In a press release announcing the new projects, Ms. Faust remarked, “Following a fruitful initial exhibition for the Main and Fannin showcase windows that concluded in September, I am thrilled for the new artist groups – Lisa Morales and Stacy Gresell at Fannin and a team led by Maria Rodriguez at Main – to bring their dynamic works of art to life.”
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

How to get FREE turkeys at Houston-area Boost Mobile stores

HOUSTON (KIAH) — With high food prices hurting most people this year, Boost Mobile has decided to help those in need by giving away free turkeys a week before Thanksgiving at stores across the Houston area. Free turkeys are available again this year at Boost Mobile locations around Houston,...
HOUSTON, TX
houstonfoodfinder.com

Lotus Seafood Keeps Loyal Followers Coming for Crack Sauce & More

If you grew up or lived on the Southwest side of Houston, then it is very likely you stood in a long line at Lotus Seafood’s original Braeswood location, (im)patiently breathing in the smell of Cajun seafood boil and craving the addictive Crack Sauce. In 2006, the Braeswood location opened as an unassuming you-buy-we-fry seafood market. It has recently moved down the street to a larger space at 9531 Southwest Freeway and Bissonnet. Plus, Lotus Seafood has added locations in Pearland, Westchase, Veterans Memorial and the newest spot in Stafford, which had its grand opening in September.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

New local footwear store opens in Pearland

FlyxSole is open Tue.-Sat. from noon-7 p.m. (Courtesy Pexels) FlyxSole LLC opened its retail store Nov. 12 at 1331 E. Broadway St., Ste. B, Pearland. The new shop offers buying, selling and trading of footwear, according to the store’s Instagram page. FlyxSole is open Tue.-Sat. from noon-7 p.m. www.instagram.com/flyxsole.
PEARLAND, TX
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 Investigates murky, brown drinking water in one community

HOUSTON – Drained. That’s how Houston water customers said they feel after trying to get help from the city of Houston. They want explanations about inaccurate meter reads, huge water bills, and now dirty, murky water. KPRC 2 Investigates continues this search for answers with homeowners who say the city of Houston is failing their families.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Local entertainers star in new movie highlighting Houston’s Hip-Hop community

Houston – November is National Hip Hop History month and there’s a new movie coming out celebrating Houston’s hip hop community. Derrick ‘D-Reck’ Dixon with ‘Wreckshop Records’ and local rapper Chris ‘Propain’ Dudley joined Houston Life Monday to talk about their movie “The Dirty 3rd: Next Generation”.
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

After some sunshine today, Houston will face a sustained stretch of gloomy weather

Good morning. Houston will continue to face winter-like weather through the weekend and into early next week. Of note: The forecast for Saturday looks particularly gloomy, with widespread showers, breezy conditions, and highs of perhaps only 50 degrees. We are increasingly confident that conditions will warm up next week ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, but the details are rather messy.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy