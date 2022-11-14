ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Win Over the Nets?

By Luke Norris
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 4 days ago

LeBron James sat out his second straight game with a groin injury on Sunday night and has now missed three of the Los Angeles Lakers’ last four.

But LA actually didn’t need “The King” in their matchup with Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets, as Anthony Davis had a monster game for the Lakers with a season-high 37 points, shooting 15-for-25 from the floor while also grabbing 18 rebounds in a 116-103 victory to snap LA’s five-game skid.

Lonnie Walker IV also had a solid outing, making nine of 15 shots en route to a 21-point night. Austin Reaves made five of eight shots, including three of four from beyond the arc, for 15 points, while Russell Westbrook added 14 points and 12 assists off the bench.

Durant led the way for Brooklyn with 31 points, adding nine rebounds and seven assists in the loss.

How close is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA scoring record after the Lakers’ win over the Nets?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12CT5Y_0jAGOX7L00
LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers congratulates Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers after he scored a season-high 37 points against the Brooklyn Nets during the game at Crypto.com Arena on November 13, 2022 | Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

RELATED: Let’s Not Forget LeBron James Technically Became the NBA’s All-Time Leading Scorer a While Ago

In sitting out LA’s Sunday night matchup against the Nets, LeBron James remains at 37,311 regular-season points for his career, 1,076 behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record of 38,387.

If LeBron returns to the Lakers’ lineup on Friday against the Pistons (they have an oddly long break), doesn’t miss any more time, and continues his season pace of 24.9 points per game, he’d surpass Abdul-Jabbar on Saturday, February 11, when LA visits the Golden State Warriors.

If James ups his production and hits his career scoring average of 27.1 points per game moving forward, he’ll pass Kareem on Thursday, February 2, when the Lakers visit the Indiana Pacers.

Have thoughts on this topic? Keep the conversation rolling in our comments section below.

The post How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Win Over the Nets? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Lakers Fans Are Going Wild Over Latest Rumor

Although the Los Angeles Lakers were able to get a much-needed win on Sunday, all fans would agree that the team has a long way to go before it’s really and truly competitive. Most people have come to the conclusion that this team won’t get better unless some new...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

NBA Star Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Being a Dad of Three: 'Blessed and So Grateful'

Russell and Nina Westbrook share son Noah, 5, and twin daughters Jordyn and Skye, 3 Russell Westbrook is reflecting on life as a father of three. Speaking on a panel at the 5th Annual Black Love Summit on Saturday, the 34-year-old Los Angeles Lakers star said that he's "most proud" of the bond he has with his kids. "I would probably say being a father, I've been blessed and so grateful," said Westbrook, noting the best part of his day is the "6:00 a.m. wake-up with my kids." "That to...
People

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
People

Who Is Michael Jordan's Wife? All About Yvette Prieto

Michael Jordan has been married to Yvette Prieto since 2013 Michael Jordan will go down in history as one of the greatest basketball stars to ever play the game. Off the court, however, he found love with wife Yvette Prieto. After divorcing his first wife, Juanita Vanoy, in 2006, Jordan met the former model at a Miami nightclub in 2008. They quickly hit it off and moved in together the following year. By 2011, they were engaged. On April 27, 2013, Jordan and Prieto tied the knot in front...
FLORIDA STATE
Yardbarker

2 Players The Lakers Need To Trade Immediately

A 3-10 start was not what the Los Angeles Lakers were hoping for before this season. They have the third-worst record in the league and the fourth-worst average point differential. LeBron James has missed three games with a groin injury while his efficiency numbers are down across the board from...
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos

Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

TNT's Charles Barkley believes Nets' Ben Simmons should be starting

After the Brooklyn Nets (6-9) suffered a demoralizing 153-121 defeat at the hands of the upstart Sacramento Kings (7-6) on Tuesday, the crew of “Inside the NBA” talked about the state of the Nets’ offense. The Nets’ Kevin Durant scored 27 points to extend his streak of scoring at least 25 points in every game this season, but no other Net was much of a factor on offense before the game turned into a blowout.
IRVING, NY
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

219K+
Followers
33K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy