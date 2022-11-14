Read full article on original website
Iran Will Not Remain Indifferent if Proven Russia Using Its Drones in Ukraine - Official
DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran will not remain indifferent if it is proven that its drones are being used by Russia in the Ukraine war, the Iranian foreign minister said on Monday, amid allegations the Islamic Republic has supplied drones to Moscow to attack Ukraine. "If it is proven to us that...
Poland, NATO say deadly missile that struck Polish territory was not a Russian attack
Poland says there is 'absolutely no indication' a missile that came down in Polish farmland, killing two people, was a deliberate attack by Russia.
Russia Demands an Apology for Poland Missile Panic
Russian officials have lashed out at Western leaders following NATO’s admission that a Russian-made missile struck a farm on the Polish side of the Ukrainian border Tuesday in a “likely” accident by Ukraine’s missile defense system. Jens Stoltenberg, the head of NATO, made the announcement Wednesday...
Ukraine to get ‘most advanced tanks on the battlefield’ for counter-offensive against Russia
Ukraine will receive 90 refurbished and upgraded Czech T-72 tanks - labelled by the Pentagon as “the most advanced on the battlefield” - as part of $400 million (£348.15 million) in military aid. The tanks - half of which are being paid for by the US and...
Western Soldiers Using Ukraine War as 'Safari' To Hunt Russians, Envoy Says
Moscow's ambassador to the U.S. has claimed that foreigners fighting alongside Ukraine's forces were "hunting" Russians fighting in the war. Anatoly Antonov, a former deputy defense minister who has been the Russian envoy to Washington since 2017, told the Izvestia newspaper that "criminals" and "mercenaries" had joined the fight against Moscow's forces since Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine began on February 24.
Ukraine Russia news – live: Putin’s troops left behind in Kherson ‘pose as civilians’
Ukrainian soldiers in the liberated city Kherson said they have found bins stuffed with discarded Russian uniforms as Vladimir Putin’s troops that have left behind try to blend in with civilians.Stanislav Stoikobv, head of the territorial defence in the region, told The Independent that the Ukrainian military estimated as many as 15 per cent of Moscow’s troops stationed in Kherson had been left behind.On Sunday, Kherson was closed for ‘filtration’, a process by which Ukrainian authorities hope to identify the Russian soldiers.Mr Stoikobv said: “We have to find them, they have no contact with Russian troops on the other side of the river. We are concerned Russia will start heavily shelling Kherson but we are panicking.”Russia could send “more cannon fodder” to Ukraine after its setback in Kherson, the UK’s defence secretary Ben Wallace said while Kherson residents celebrated the liberation.He said Russia will be “worried” and “disappointed” by the loss of Kherson, and that it was important not to “underestimate” how “brutal” Moscow can be even “to their own”.
Could missile strikes in Poland pull US into war with Russia?
Will stray Russian missiles hitting Poland draw US military and NATO into direct conflict with Russia?
Russia withdraws tens of thousands of troops from Ukraine in 2 days
Russia withdraws tens of thousands of troops from Ukraine in 2 days. Russia withdrew up to 30,000 troops from Kherson, Ukraine, in two days, and Kherson residents welcomed home Ukrainian soldiers. 0 seconds of 1 minute, 5 seconds, Volume 90%. Russia withdrew up to 30,000 troops from Kherson, Ukraine, in...
Pentagon says first National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System has reached Ukraine
Ukraine has received its first delivery of the long-awaited National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS), a major weapon meant to boost Kyiv in its nearly nine-month war with Moscow. The NASAMS air defense system, meant to knock down Russian drones, ballistic missiles or manned aircraft, will “significantly strengthen” Ukraine’s forces,...
Ukraine war: South Africa row over Russian superyacht's arrival
South Africa's government insists it will allow a Russian oligarch to dock his superyacht in Cape Town, despite calls from the city's mayor to bar it. The vessel, which is on its way from Hong Kong, belongs to Alexei Mordashov, an ally of Russia's Vladimir Putin who has been sanctioned by the EU and US.
UK officials ‘seeking clarity’ after Russian missiles cross into Poland
The UK Government is looking into reports that Russian missiles crossed into Poland on Tuesday.It comes after a senior US intelligence official said Russian missiles crossed into the Nato member state, reportedly killing two people.It is understood that the Government is aware of the reports, which emerged on Tuesday evening, and is urgently seeking clarity.A Nato official: “We are looking into these reports and closely co-ordinating with our ally Poland.”News that Russian missiles had crossed into Poland immediately prompted alarm amid fears of any escalation in Ukraine’s conflict with Russia.However, little information is so far known about how the incident...
How the war in Ukraine is costing Russia globally
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s gushing Ukraine wound is beginning to bleed into other aspects of Moscow’s foreign policy, weakening Russian power in the process. The Russian military’s modernization drive (Michael Kofman calculated that $150-$180 billion were pumped into the Russian defense budget every year between 2014-2019) hasn’t exactly worked out for Putin. The string of Russian defeats we’ve seen in Ukraine this year is stunning. But the war is also forcing Russia to prioritize Ukraine to the detriment of every other issue, such as retaining influence in Eurasia and the Middle East. A war that Putin hoped would expand Russia’s control over its near-abroad is, in fact, doing the opposite.
Ukraine news LATEST: Putin’s fanatical troops ready ‘for heavy battle’ as desperate Kremlin to defend occupied Kherson
RUSSIAN forces are digging in for the "heaviest of battles" in occupied territory as the Kremlin looks to defend the largest city under its control in Ukraine. Vladimir Putin's ailing forces in the region have been driven back in recent weeks and risk being trapped on the west bank of the Dnipro River where the city of Kherson lies -which has been under occupation since the early days of the Ukraine war.
'Well over' 100,000 Russian troops killed or wounded in Ukraine, U.S. says
More than 100,000 Russian troops - and about as many Ukrainian troops - are estimated to have died or been injured in the war so far, according to Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. "You're looking at well over 100,000 Russian soldiers killed and wounded,"...
Poland could invoke NATO Article 4 after Russian-made missiles reportedly struck a Polish village. Here's what that means.
Multiple Eastern European countries previously invoked NATO Article 4 in February following Russia's invasion in Ukraine.
Russia flew stolen Western cash and weapons to Iran: Report
Russia sent cash and stolen Western weapons to Iran in August, the first glimpse of what Tehran has been getting in exchange for helping the Russian war effort in Ukraine. "As always, there’s no free lunch in international politics and not least among the likes of Moscow and Tehran," Behnam Ben Taleblu, senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, told Fox News Digital. "Not only does Iran get to use Ukraine as another testing ground for its unmanned aerial threats, but it gets to empower Putin’s war machine which both distracts world attention from the Middle East as well as imposes a death by a thousand cuts strategy against the West."
Wave of Russian missiles hit Ukraine after Zelensky outlines conditions for peace at G20 summit
Russia launched its biggest wave of missile attacks on Ukrainian cities in more than a month on Tuesday -- hours after Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky proposed a peace plan in front of world leaders at the G20 summit in Indonesia.
Ex-Russian Diplomat Thought it Was 'Obvious' to Putin His Army's Limits
A former Russian diplomat said that he believed Russian President Vladimir Putin knew the limits of his own military prowess before launching his war in Ukraine. Speaking in a podcast episode with Foreign Affairs Deputy Editor Kate Brannen released Thursday, Boris Bondarev said that he didn't think the longtime Russian leader would actually launch his invasion in the first place.
Poland Calls Missile That Killed 2 ‘Russian-Made'; Biden Says It's ‘Unlikely' It Was Fired From Russia
The Polish government said a Russian-made missile killed two of its citizens Tuesday near the border with Ukraine, but U.S. President Joe Biden said that it was “unlikely” that it was launched from Russia. Polish leaders convened an emergency security and defense meeting and agreed to increase its...
China, Germany warn Russia against use of tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has urged Chinese President Xi Jinping to use Beijing’s influence on Russia and ensure that Moscow refrains from issuing “irresponsible” nuclear threats against Ukraine. The German Chancellor warned that Russia risked crossing a line with the international community...
