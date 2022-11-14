Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her UpForestdale, AL
Community Nutcracker Returns to Stage December 2-4P3 StrategiesBirmingham, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Birmingham, Alabama Expects Low Temperatures and Light RainBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
Related
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa church gives food to families for Thanksgiving
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Outreach Ministry of Saint Paul Baptist Church continued a tradition that extends well beyond this holiday season. WBRC was there as it hosted its last drive through food giveaway of 2022. The church works to address food insecurity in West Tuscaloosa by having a food pantry and hosting food giveaways throughout the year.
uab.edu
Department of Mathematics Hosts 19th Annual Math Talent Search Contest
Since its inception in 2001, apprioximately 3,000 students have participated in the MTS Contest. Information about our past and current work can be found Dr. Alexander Blokh's website. The contest is for students in grades 9, 10, 11, and 12. It features a two-hour Math Olympiad-style test, featuring five to...
birminghamtimes.com
Meet the Millennials Opening Birmingham’s Newest Downtown Event Venue
Two Birmingham millennials this month hosted a grand opening for one of Birmingham’s newest event venues. Co-owners Giani Martin and Dezmon Stovall opened Gallery5 at 2023 4th Ave N Birmingham, AL 35203 in a building that makes up 3,800 square feet including 20-foot ceilings, front-facing panoramic windows, and a lofty mezzanine with accent furniture and dimmable lights.
Northport Shoe Store Hosting Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway Monday
The Athlete's Foot in Northport will host a turkey giveaway for those in need next week, a few days ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. According to an event post on Facebook, the event will give out turkeys to the first 50 people in line in the store beginning at 5 p.m. The event notice states interested participants will have the opportunity to line up as early as they would like.
Triple header brings triple the traffic to Hoover Friday
HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — If you are driving in or through Hoover Friday night, you can expect your trip to be much longer than usual. Market Noel, the Christmas tree lighting at the Riverchase Galleria and Hoover Bucs versus Thompson Warriors playoff football game all fall on the same night this year. Mayor Frank Brocato […]
TikToker stunned by Birmingham, Mobile’s apartment options: ‘What is going on?’
A popular TikTok reviewer of apartments around the world aimed his spotlight on several in Alabama, with a pointed comments along the way. Marre, who you can follow @marre.xm, takes his viewers on virtual tours of apartments, using the photos from real estate sites to look at what’s being offered. A quick view of his videos shows him rendering his opinion on living spaces in New York, Chicago, Tuscon and Knoxville, among others.
Shelby Reporter
Should it stay or should it go?
One of my very first concerts was at the Oak Mountain Amphitheatre when I was a child. I loved the environment, and I have been blessed to attend several concerts as a part of my job here. Most recently, I went to One Republic at the Oak Mountain Amphitheatre Need...
Shamefully, I’m Trying This Tuscaloosa Staple For The First Time
I already know there will be dozens of people who will read this and shame me for never trying this popular Tuscaloosa restaurant. With that said, I'm prepared for it. When I first moved to Alabama in 2019, there were a few food places that were heavily recommended for me to try.
4 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love eating seafood, this article is for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Alabama that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely give them a try if you haven't already.
sylacauganews.com
Sylacauga’s Ibby Dickson crowned Miss University of Alabama 2023
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Former two-time Miss Sylacauga (2020, 2021) Ibby Dickson won the title of Miss University of Alabama at the Bama Theatre on Saturday evening, Nov. 5. Dickson is currently a senior at Alabama double majoring in news media and political science. Her social impact initiative is Mentoring...
uab.edu
Auburn University cheerleader tackles cancer with help from UAB
Cameron Monistere, a cheerleader at Auburn University, was diagnosed with a rare form of Hodgkin's lymphoma before his senior year. Photography: Auburn University Photographic Services. The summer before Cameron Monistere started his senior year at Auburn University, he felt a lump in his throat. This was not the anxiety-induced, metaphorical...
uab.edu
UAB Student Center for the Public Trust receives Golden Star Chapter honor, individual awards
UAB’s chapter was named a 2021-22 Golden Star Chapter, an honor bestowed on chapters that lead with excellence and ethics on their campuses. Nationally, the Student Center for the Public Trust has 52 chapters, and UAB was one of only 13 to receive this honor. “UAB SCPT’s mission is...
birminghamtimes.com
1992-2022: Three Decades of Milestones at BCRI
1995: Exhibitions: Anne Frank in the World:1925-1945; 1st Annual Southern Roots Open; DR. Lawrence J. Pijeaux jr. named president and CEO. 1997: Premier of HBO’s documentary film ‘FOUR LITTLE GIRLS. 1998: Richard Arrington, Jr. Resource Gallery opens. 1999: 1st Annual BCRI Radiothon. 2000: Exhibition: Marching for Equality: A...
Shelby Reporter
Food is peace: Getting to know the owners of Dondi and Shell’s Food Oasis
Walking up to Dondi and Shell’s Food Oasis in Old Town Helena, the smell of good food hits you almost before you reach the building. The owners, couple Dion Williams and Shelley McDaniel, are hard at work preparing that day’s menu. As you approach the door, either Williams or McDaniel greets you with a smile and a friendly, “How are you?” before taking your order.
uab.edu
Nancy Borkowski honored for excellence in teaching
Nancy Borkowski, DBA, Distinguished Professor in the Department of Health Services Administration, has been selected to receive the President’s Award for Excellence in Teaching, which honors those who have demonstrated exceptional accomplishments in teaching. She has more than 20 years of experience in the health care industry. Teaching across...
uab.edu
Kharlampieva named recipient of the 2022 Ireland Award for Scholarly Distinction
Eugenia Kharlampieva, Ph.D., distinguished professor in the University of Alabama at Birmingham College of Arts and Sciences Department of Chemistry has been awarded the 2022 Ireland Prize for Scholarly Distinction. The annual award — endowed by Caroline P. and the late Charles W. Ireland — recognizes a UAB faculty member...
thehomewoodstar.com
Leadership changes come to John Carroll Catholic High School
The Diocese of Birmingham in Alabama recently announced two changes in its senior leadership team at John Carroll Catholic High School in Birmingham. Father Robert J. Sullivan, president of the school since 2016, has left that position to take on the new role of Director of the John Carroll Catholic Educational Foundation. The role of president has been filled by Father Jon Chalmers, currently executive vice president of the school.
Team from Black college in central Alabama quits tournament after racial abuse
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A women’s volleyball team at a small, historically Black college withdrew from their conference tournament in Alabama after a member was subjected to racial abuse during an awards banquet, officials said. A Talladega College player using a feature that allows nearby cellphones to transfer data to each other received a “racially […]
This Alabama City Made The List Of Worst Cities To Visit
After living in Alabama for a little over three years, I have to admit something people may not like. Every city in this state isn't the best destination someone would want to visit. Miles and miles of roads and fields aren't the best things that attract visitors you know?. I...
uab.edu
Are you a HIV negative, generally healthy adult between the ages of 18-55?
The Alabama Vaccine Research Clinic at UAB are seeking volunteers for a phase 1 HIV prevention study. This study tests the body’s immune system response to, a protein similar to what is found in HIV. The immune response prepares the body to recognize the same protein in HIV and fight the virus if a person is exposed to HIV in the future. Participants will be compensated over $750 for their efforts.
Comments / 0