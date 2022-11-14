ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Citrus County Chronicle

Virginia cancels game vs. Coastal Carolina after shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia has canceled Saturday's home football game against No. 23 Coastal Carolina in the wake of a weekend shooting on campus that left three players dead and another wounded. The school said Wednesday it has not determined if the Cavaliers will play their traditional final...
CONWAY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy