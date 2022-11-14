Bad Blood? Ivanka Trump Cuts Out Donald Trump Jr.'s Girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle From Tiffany Trump's Wedding Photos

mega

Do Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. 's girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle , have beef? It's possible, as Ivanka cropped out the TV personality from Tiffany Trump' s wedding pics .

One Twitter user pointed it out, writing, "Lol Ivanka cropped out Kimberly Guilfoyle from Tiffany’s wedding photos."

mega

Some fans thought the situation was hysterical . One person wrote, "Who could blame her? Kimberly dressed up as a bat to attend a wedding that wasn't even Halloween themed," while another added, "She’s not even supposed to be in the ladies family photos. Big Sis fixed it for Tiffany though!"

A third person said, "I would crop her out too. I’m a Democrat but I know a beautiful wedding photo with women dressed lovely and celebrating love. Kimberly looks like she’s going to a black tie event instead of a wedding."

A fourth person added, "Guilfoyle looks like she rode a dragon to the wedding."

However, Ivanka seemed to make things right by posting a photo with Guilfoyle to her Instagram Story.

According to an insider, Guilfoyle and Ivanka spent "a lot of time together at the wedding and really have a wonderful relationship," the Daily Mail reported, adding that "Ivanka loves Kimberly and in no way would crop her out."

The insider added, "The two women are very close and Kimberly has really become part of the Trump family . When Ivanka realized what had happened, she immediately reposted the photo."

mega

As OK! previously reported, Tiffany married Michael Boulos on Saturday, November 12, at Donald Trump 's Mar-a-Lago resort.

The Trump family was all in attendance, and Ivanka couldn't help but gush over the happy occasion.

IVANKA TRUMP RETURNS TO FLORIDA FOR 'BEAUTIFUL' SISTER TIFFANY'S BRIDAL SHOWER AS THEIR FATHER CAMPAIGNS IN SUNSHINE STATE

@ivankatrump/instagram

"When I was 12 years old my dream of having a baby sister came true ! From the first moment I held @tiffanytrump in my arms and looked into those big, kind, curious blue eyes I was smitten.Tiffany radiates love, compassion and grace ~ attributes that she will bring into her marriage with Michael.I wish Tiffany and Michael an abundance of happiness and joy as they begin their lives together as husband and wife!May their love be a source of light in this world! 💙💙💙," she wrote.