Magoffin County, KY

WKYT 27

Several critical, serious injuries reported with Ky. school bus crash

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Multiple students and a bus driver are hurt after a school bus crash near Salyersville Monday morning. Officials held a press conference early Monday afternoon to give an update on the situation:. The crash happened on Route 40, near Mine Fork Road, east of Salyersville. First...
SALYERSVILLE, KY
WOWK 13 News

Kentucky State Police warn of phone scam

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)—Kentucky State Police say that they’ve received complaints from citizens regarding a phone scam in the Ashland area. KSP says that people have been receiving calls from a person claiming to be a trooper with KSP and saying that they have civil litigation against them. They say that the caller then demands immediate […]
ASHLAND, KY
WSAZ

One teenager dead, another life flighted after crash

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Logan County Schools has confirmed that a male teen killed and a female teen who was injured in a crash are students at Chapmanville Regional High School. Superintendent Jeff Huffman said in a release that grief counseling will be available to students of Logan County...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
q95fm.net

State Police Ask For Public Assistance In Locating Wanted Man

Kentucky State Police Officials are currently asking for the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man. 34-year-old Charles Branham is currently wanted for failing to appear in court. He is charged with assault, burglary, and drug possession. If you have any information that could assist police, please contact Kentucky...
PIKEVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Eastern Ky. high school mourns loss of student killed in crash

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Students and staff at Magoffin County High School are mourning the loss of one of their own. A Facebook post from the school said Angelica Rife,15, was a member of the Hornet family. Officials said Rife was one of the two children killed in a...
Bluegrass Live

Tennessee doctor killed in Kentucky plane crash

A Tennessee doctor who would fly to see patients in Kentucky was identified as the only person killed in a plane crash. David Sanford, 55, of Knoxville, Tennessee, routinely flew to Harlan and Middlesboro to see patients, Harlan County Coroner Philip Bianchi told the Lexington Herald-Leader. Sanford was previously from...
KNOXVILLE, TN
