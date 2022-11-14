Read full article on original website
Serious school bus crash injures 19
Authorities are investigating a school bus crash that sent 18 children and the driver to the hospital with injuries ranging from minor to critical.
11 students released from hospital following Kentucky bus wreck
Eleven of the 18 students involved in Magoffin County's Monday morning bus crash have been released from the hospital.
Active structure fire in Kentucky, residents advised to avoid the area
RUSSELL, KY (WOWK) – Crews are on the scene of what dispatchers say is a working structure fire in the community of Russell. They are asking people to avoid the area of Thompson and Barkley Roads and Fox Drive. Pictures from crews on the scene show flames shooting from the top of the home. According […]
School bus crash victims’ injuries included some critical patients, Kentucky officials said
A school bus crashed over an embankment and landed on its side Monday morning in rural Kentucky, sending the driver and 18 children to hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to severe, authorities said Monday. Students from elementary age through high school were aboard the bus en route to classes...
Kentucky school bus crashes over embankment, sends 18 children and driver to hospital
A school bus crashed and ended up over an embankment Monday in Kentucky, with 18 children and the driver taken by helicopter or ambulance to hospitals with varying degrees of injury, officials said. Kentucky State Police were on the scene, and “we are responding swiftly,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in...
WKYT 27
Several critical, serious injuries reported with Ky. school bus crash
SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Multiple students and a bus driver are hurt after a school bus crash near Salyersville Monday morning. Officials held a press conference early Monday afternoon to give an update on the situation:. The crash happened on Route 40, near Mine Fork Road, east of Salyersville. First...
WLKY.com
Several injured in eastern Kentucky school bus crash; 3 transported by helicopter
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. — A school bus crash has left several people injured in Magoffin County, Kentucky. It happened on Route 40, near Mine Fork Road, which is east of Salyersville, on Monday morning. WLKY's sister station in the area, WKYT, received a picture from a viewer that showed...
44-year-old man killed in Mt. Sterling shooting
A man has died after a shooting in Mt. Sterling, Montgomery County Coroner Jimmy Adams confirms to LEX 18.
‘Serious bus accident’ in Kentucky leaves 18 students, driver injured
A bus crash in eastern Kentucky that Gov. Andy Beshear described as “serious” has injured 18 students and their driver, the Magoffin County School District says.
WKYT 27
Wife of Carter County Judge Executive identified as victim in Rowan County crash
ROWAN Co., Ky. (WKYT) - The victim in a Rowan County crash has been identified. The Rowan County Coroner identified the victim as 74-year-old Rose Malone of Grayson, Kentucky. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Malone was the wife of Carter County Judge Executive Mike Malone. Judge Malone had...
Students, driver injured in Magoffin County bus crash
First responders are on the scene of a school bus crash in Magoffin County.
Inmate who escaped from Kentucky detention center sought
GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Authorities in Greenup County are searching for an inmate who walked away from a work program site earlier today, Nov. 15, 2022. According to the Greenup County Detention Center, Jeffrey Adams, 61, was picked up by Raceland Police to be taken to a work site. Jailers say while in the […]
Kentucky State Police warn of phone scam
ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)—Kentucky State Police say that they’ve received complaints from citizens regarding a phone scam in the Ashland area. KSP says that people have been receiving calls from a person claiming to be a trooper with KSP and saying that they have civil litigation against them. They say that the caller then demands immediate […]
Police looking for suspects of chase in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — According to Cabell 911, the Huntington Police Department is looking for two suspects that allegedly led police on a brief vehicle chase in the 2500 block of 12th Avenue. Police made the radio call around 11:14 a.m. on Sunday. Dispatchers tell 13 News the occupants allegedly jumped out of the vehicle […]
WSAZ
One teenager dead, another life flighted after crash
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Logan County Schools has confirmed that a male teen killed and a female teen who was injured in a crash are students at Chapmanville Regional High School. Superintendent Jeff Huffman said in a release that grief counseling will be available to students of Logan County...
q95fm.net
State Police Ask For Public Assistance In Locating Wanted Man
Kentucky State Police Officials are currently asking for the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man. 34-year-old Charles Branham is currently wanted for failing to appear in court. He is charged with assault, burglary, and drug possession. If you have any information that could assist police, please contact Kentucky...
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. high school mourns loss of student killed in crash
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Students and staff at Magoffin County High School are mourning the loss of one of their own. A Facebook post from the school said Angelica Rife,15, was a member of the Hornet family. Officials said Rife was one of the two children killed in a...
Tennessee doctor killed in Kentucky plane crash
A Tennessee doctor who would fly to see patients in Kentucky was identified as the only person killed in a plane crash. David Sanford, 55, of Knoxville, Tennessee, routinely flew to Harlan and Middlesboro to see patients, Harlan County Coroner Philip Bianchi told the Lexington Herald-Leader. Sanford was previously from...
