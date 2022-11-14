ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cave Creek, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
citysuntimes.com

Cave Creek Museum, Janey’s Coffee Company team up for Thanksgiving Eve benefit

On Wednesday, Nov. 23, Thanksgiving Eve, from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m., Janey’s Coffee Company will host a fundraiser to benefit the Cave Creek Museum. “This marks Janey’s second annual Turkey Palooza charity event – a 50-50 fund-raiser split between Cave Creek Museum and Foothills Food Bank,” said Evelyn Johnson, executive director for the museum.
CAVE CREEK, AZ
citysuntimes.com

'Instilling a love for nature:' Desert Discovery Day returns Nov. 19

Unplug and enjoy a day of digital detox, fresh air, fun and adventure with the 10th annual Desert Discovery Day at Jewel of the Creek Saturday, Nov. 19. “Whether you’re a seasoned hiker or exploring the desert for the first time, this is an event that people of all ages can enjoy,” Vicki Preston, executive director of the Desert Foothills Land Trust, said in a previous statement.
CAVE CREEK, AZ
budgettravel.com

4 Star Phoenix Resort - $106

Stay at this beautiful 4 star resort and savor incredible food, treat yourself to a relaxing spa or enjoy their award winning 18 hole golf course all while basking in the majestic mountain landscape. What You Get. Stay for two in a 1 King 1 Bedroom Suite, 2 Queen Beds...
PHOENIX, AZ
luxury-houses.net

This $7.3 Million Breathtaking Estate in Paradise Valley with Resort Like Grounds is Perfect for Both Living And Entertaining

6601 E Malcomb Drive Home in Paradise Valley, Arizona for Sale. 6601 E Malcomb Drive, Paradise Valley, Arizona is a privately gated estate situated on resort-like grounds featuring a domed executive office, large entertainment room, study area, theater, wet bar, butler’s pantry, and 3 gas fireplaces. This Home in Paradise Valley offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 8,400 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6601 E Malcomb Drive, please contact Brandon White (Phone: 602-889-2135) at HomeSmart for full support and perfect service.
PARADISE VALLEY, AZ
Greyson F

Popular Italian Restaurant Opens New Location, Complete With Drive-Through

Order an Italian meal right from a drive-through window.amirali mirhashemian/Unsplash. To run a successful business it’s necessary to feel out the room and evolve the services offered to better tailor fit both the customers and management. While there is often a need to stick with an initial concept, as it can take time to catch on, the ability to spot a problem and make a course correction before it’s too late is a critical skill not enough business owners obtain. This is true for most industries, including the restaurant industry. One local restaurant owner, who had dabbled in a new concept just two years ago, has decided to evolve the concept into something that he’s not only more familiar with, but his patrons are more familiar with as well.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbex.com

Mixed-uses Proposed for Gilbert’s Cooley Station

Kaplan Multifamily has proposed a 612-unit apartment community with commercial and non-residential uses for a 13.26-acre site near Recker and Williams Field roads in the Cooley Station community of Gilbert. The developer is requesting a General Plan amendment and rezoning to allow two, four-story apartment buildings, 15KSF of commercial space...
GILBERT, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

NEW YEAR’S EVE BOOT DROP CREATING A PRESCOTT, ARIZONA TRADITION

NEW YEAR’S EVE BOOT DROP CREATING A PRESCOTT, ARIZONA TRADITION. A candid Interview with Boot Drop Co-Founder, Donna Werking of Northern AZ Social, LLC. In late 2009, Donna Werking was aiding the City of Prescott’s Tourism team partnered with a local advertising agency as an independent marketer. “A desired goal was to increase bed tax dollars for the city. At the time, there was a lack of events held in Prescott after Acker Night. The tourism gap ran from mid-December through March.” After many conversations over the course of the year between Werking and a local Prescott Ad Agency, two more partners were brought on to expedite this new venture: Great Circle Radio and the Prescott Chamber. “Together, we launched this signature New Year’s Eve Event for Prescott, Arizona” stated Donna Werking, owner of Northern AZ Social, LLC and Boot Drop Co-Founder.
PRESCOTT, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

The World’s Largest Drive-Through Animated Light Show Opens Three Shows in the Valley

World of Illumination, the producer of the world’s largest drive-through animated light show, announced its lineup of new theme parks for the 2022 holiday season and headlining the list are three Arizona locations. World of Illumination is constructing its larger-than-life holiday light event in the parking area of Six Flags in Phoenix, Desert Diamond Casino in Glendale and Tempe Diablo Stadium.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Tempe boba shop, Arizona Grand Resort hit with health code violations

A woman was removed after shouting questions at Tuesday's Gilbert Town Council meeting. Residence are upset with a proposed rezoning development near their homes at Morrison Ranch. Residents upset after project could bring warehouses, semi-trucks next to Gilbert neighborhood. Updated: Nov. 14, 2022 at 9:56 PM MST. |. The development,...
GILBERT, AZ
SignalsAZ

Prescott Kicks Off 2022 Holiday Season

The Holiday Light Parade & Bonfire Festival returns for its 25th year in Prescott on November 26, 2022, in downtown Prescott. Starting at 6 pm on Cortez Street, a parade led by Santa will feature more than 40 colorfully lit floats and music from school marching bands. The parade ends on the field at Mile High Middle School, where the Bonfire Festival will take place from 7:00 – 8:30 pm.
PRESCOTT, AZ
Greyson F

Legendary Burger Chain Returning to The Valley

Grab yourself a few slider burgers.Niklas Rhöse/Upslash. There are all kinds of fast-food chains out there. While there is a handful that has made it nationally, a good number of popular restaurant chains remain regional, focusing on one specific area of the country. It is these regional chains that often receive the most attention. They are the restaurants that are missed when people move. They are the burgers and fries snowbirds crave or families from the southeast desire when traveling out west. It is this craving that helps craft an almost cult-like following for some restaurant brands. One particular burger chain, which has become part of American pop culture years ago, not to mention its inclusion in multiple comedic films, is now opening a new location in the heart of metro Phoenix.
TEMPE, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Massive Mesa warehouse project sails through Council

On satellite images of Mesa, one of the few parts of the city that still has an agricultural look is the southeast segment inside the 202 Loop east of Power Road. But the latest round of development application approvals is bringing an area once dominated by livestock operations closer to its planned future of industry and mixed-use development.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Popular Arizona resort among places cited for numerous health code violations

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Mexican Restaurants in Scottsdale, AZ

Whether you are here for a vacation or you have been longing for a new taste, there are delicious Mexican restaurants in Scottsdale, Arizona, that you should visit. Mexican restaurants range from small takeout joints to elegant fine dining creative Mexican cuisine. Pay a visit to one of the best Mexican restaurants in Scottsdale, Arizona.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy