Arizona State

Arizona Mirror

Abe Hamadeh and Kris Mayes separated by just 143 votes in attorney general race

Republican Abe Hamadeh, who trails by dozens of votes in the race for attorney general, is the only candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump in a statewide contest that still had a chance to come out ahead.  Fellow Trump-endorsed Republicans Kari Lake and Mark Finchem have refused to concede in races for governor and […] The post Abe Hamadeh and Kris Mayes separated by just 143 votes in attorney general race appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MSNBC

Arizona’s anti-immigrant fervor is finally being doused

In 2006, more than 70% of Arizona voters helped pass a ballot measure that denied state benefits to undocumented immigrants. That mean-spirited ban included a stipulation that undocumented students could not receive an in-state tuition discount or state-sponsored scholarships to the state’s public universities as their documented counterparts could.
kawc.org

Arizona schools chief Hoffman concedes in re-election bid

PHOENIX -- The last two statewide races in Arizona appear headed for a recount. But one will be unnecessary. Democrat Kathy Hoffman on Thursday conceded in her bid to keep her job as state schools chief. ``After a hard-fought race, we came up short,'' she said in a statement posted...
AZFamily

About 27,000 ballots left to be counted in Arizona

Arizona’s Family political reporter Dennis Welch sat down with Katie Hobbs Wednesday morning. Former President Trump announces 2024 presidential bid. Josh Rultenberg, a reporter with Gray’s Washington New Bureau, joined Good Morning, Arizona to talk about what might be to come for Arizona. Wednesday is deadline to cure...
Arizona Mirror

146 Arizona voters’ ballots remain in limbo after Election Day printer problems

After widespread printer problems in Maricopa County on Election Day, the ballots of 146 county voters are in limbo, and potentially will not be counted. The 146 ballots are from voters who checked in at an initial vote center and received a ballot but left — potentially without casting that ballot — without being checked […] The post 146 Arizona voters’ ballots remain in limbo after Election Day printer problems appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
AZFamily

Arizona has split government after Katie Hobbs is elected governor

Karrin Taylor Robson said this is the first time since the Watergate Era that the Arizona Republican Party has lost a majority of statewide races. Governor-elect Katie Hobbs makes victory speech Tuesday morning. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Hobbs released a statement after the race was called just after 7...
AZFamily

More than 1.13 million votes were counted within 24 hours of Election Day, not just 62,000

WASHINGTON (Politifact) - Nationally and in Arizona, Republicans have criticized the pace that votes are being counted in Arizona’s most populous county, Maricopa County. “We waited 24 hours and got a measly 62,000 votes,” Republican secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem tweeted Nov. 9. He called the county’s election system “a national disgrace.”
KOLD-TV

Why Kari Lake lost the race for Arizona governor

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 2020 midterm results were not what most people predicted. In a typical off year election, the President’s party usually takes a shellacking. But 2022 was not a typical year, especially the race for Arizona Governor which pitted the Democrat Katie Hobbs against...
ABC 15 News

Arizona leaders, others react to Katie Hobbs' win for AZ Governor

Democrat Katie Hobbs has been declared the winner in the race for Arizona governor against Republican Kari Lake by the Associated Press. The two went head-to-head in an election that lasted nearly an entire week. Following Hobbs' win over Lake, state and national leaders acknowledged her. Arizona Senior Senator Kyrsten...
