Related
Abe Hamadeh and Kris Mayes separated by just 143 votes in attorney general race
Republican Abe Hamadeh, who trails by dozens of votes in the race for attorney general, is the only candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump in a statewide contest that still had a chance to come out ahead. Fellow Trump-endorsed Republicans Kari Lake and Mark Finchem have refused to concede in races for governor and […] The post Abe Hamadeh and Kris Mayes separated by just 143 votes in attorney general race appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
fox10phoenix.com
'Unmitigated disaster': Prominent Arizona Republican calls for changes within the party
PHOENIX - In the recent midterm election, a "Red Wave" that some predict will overtake Arizona failed to materialize, with Democratic candidates, including Sen. Mark Kelly and outgoing Secretary of State Katie Hobbs projected to defeat their Trump-endorsed opponents, Blake Masters (in the Senate Race) and Kari Lake (in the governor's race).
MSNBC
Arizona’s anti-immigrant fervor is finally being doused
In 2006, more than 70% of Arizona voters helped pass a ballot measure that denied state benefits to undocumented immigrants. That mean-spirited ban included a stipulation that undocumented students could not receive an in-state tuition discount or state-sponsored scholarships to the state’s public universities as their documented counterparts could.
kawc.org
Arizona schools chief Hoffman concedes in re-election bid
PHOENIX -- The last two statewide races in Arizona appear headed for a recount. But one will be unnecessary. Democrat Kathy Hoffman on Thursday conceded in her bid to keep her job as state schools chief. ``After a hard-fought race, we came up short,'' she said in a statement posted...
AZFamily
Katie Hobbs victory will force Arizona Republicans and Democrats to work together
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona lawmakers passed close to 400 new laws this year with little opposition. Republicans controlled the House and Senate, with Republican Governor Doug Ducey. But things will be very different at the state Capitol when Democrat Katie Hobbs takes office. Political consultant Stan Barnes, with Copper...
kjzz.org
Arizona election update: Close races, likely recounts, ousted judges
It’s been more than a week since Arizonans went to the polls and some races are still too close to call. That includes two big statewide races for superintendent of public instruction and attorney general, which is separated by only 771 votes at last count. Under a new state...
AZFamily
About 27,000 ballots left to be counted in Arizona
Arizona’s Family political reporter Dennis Welch sat down with Katie Hobbs Wednesday morning. Former President Trump announces 2024 presidential bid. Josh Rultenberg, a reporter with Gray’s Washington New Bureau, joined Good Morning, Arizona to talk about what might be to come for Arizona. Wednesday is deadline to cure...
fox10phoenix.com
Ballot Curing in Arizona: What is it, and why you need to act now if you're affected
PHOENIX - It's been a week since the 2022 Midterm Elections, and while many race projections have been made by major media organizations, there are still ballots left to be counted, and for some people, they will need to fix some issues on their ballot before the ballot will be counted.
KTAR.com
Arizona Votes: Here are the latest results from the state’s 10 ballot propositions
PHOENIX — Arizonans were asked to consider 10 ballot measures in Tuesday’s general election. The initiatives covered a wide range of subjects, including the voting process itself, taxation, the creation of a new statewide office and debt collection. Here’s a breakdown of Arizona’s ballot measures and how the...
146 Arizona voters’ ballots remain in limbo after Election Day printer problems
After widespread printer problems in Maricopa County on Election Day, the ballots of 146 county voters are in limbo, and potentially will not be counted. The 146 ballots are from voters who checked in at an initial vote center and received a ballot but left — potentially without casting that ballot — without being checked […] The post 146 Arizona voters’ ballots remain in limbo after Election Day printer problems appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
AZFamily
Arizona has split government after Katie Hobbs is elected governor
Karrin Taylor Robson said this is the first time since the Watergate Era that the Arizona Republican Party has lost a majority of statewide races. Governor-elect Katie Hobbs makes victory speech Tuesday morning. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Hobbs released a statement after the race was called just after 7...
Kari Lake’s Faith In Arizona’s Election Plummets With Her Chances Of Winning
The Republican candidate for governor started out optimistic after Election Day. As more votes for her opponent rolled in, her campaign called for a re-vote in the state’s largest county.
Phoenix New Times
5 Signs That Arizona Republicans Are Melting Down After Their Election Day Belly Flop
All of the election results still aren’t clear in Arizona, but one thing certainly is: The red wave predicted to sweep over the state didn’t materialize on November 8. Commence the recriminations, drain circling, and downward spirals. As early results started coming in on election night, the moods...
oceanstatecurrent.com
Election Integrity in Arizona? WATCH: Dozens of Voters Describe How Ballots NOT Counted
Arizona Republican Voters Describe How Ballots Were Not Counted, Ballots Were Tossed in a Box, and People Were Not Allowed in to Vote. Originally published by: Jim Hoft, 2022-11-13, The Gateway Pundit. On Tuesday morning, The Gateway Pundit reported that when polls opened in Maricopa County at 6 am on...
AZFamily
Which tight Arizona races could trigger recounts and who’s footing the bill
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Because several races are so close, we’re looking at more than one recount in this state for some of these major races. A new law this year expanded the number of votes that triggers an automatic recount. If that happens, many logistics come with it, including a hefty price tag for you: the taxpayer.
AZFamily
More than 1.13 million votes were counted within 24 hours of Election Day, not just 62,000
WASHINGTON (Politifact) - Nationally and in Arizona, Republicans have criticized the pace that votes are being counted in Arizona’s most populous county, Maricopa County. “We waited 24 hours and got a measly 62,000 votes,” Republican secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem tweeted Nov. 9. He called the county’s election system “a national disgrace.”
KOLD-TV
Why Kari Lake lost the race for Arizona governor
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 2020 midterm results were not what most people predicted. In a typical off year election, the President’s party usually takes a shellacking. But 2022 was not a typical year, especially the race for Arizona Governor which pitted the Democrat Katie Hobbs against...
AOL Corp
Fact check: Arizona poll watcher falsely claims there was election fraud in Maricopa County
The claim: Arizona had fraudulent ballot counts and drop box activity. On Election Day, roughly 60 voting sites in Maricopa County, Arizona, experienced a ballot printing glitch that spawned allegations of voter fraud. It's far from the only such claim out of Arizona, however. An Instagram post shared Nov. 10...
Opinion: Kari Lake told Arizona's McCain Republicans to 'get the hell out.' They did
"Sen. John McCain may have died four years ago, but his spirit still looms over Arizona politics. That maverick attitude was still strong enough to defeat the state's 'America First' candidates," writes political columnist Jon Gabriel.
ABC 15 News
Arizona leaders, others react to Katie Hobbs' win for AZ Governor
Democrat Katie Hobbs has been declared the winner in the race for Arizona governor against Republican Kari Lake by the Associated Press. The two went head-to-head in an election that lasted nearly an entire week. Following Hobbs' win over Lake, state and national leaders acknowledged her. Arizona Senior Senator Kyrsten...
