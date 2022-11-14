The pandemic delayed things by a couple of years but it will be worth the wait as Teppo Numminen and Teemu Selanne join the Winnipeg Jets Hall of Fame tonight before the Jets take on the Anaheim Ducks. Jets head coach Rick Bowness described Numminen as a "low maintenance" player both on and off the ice. As for his performance on the ice, Numminen was a player that you knew what to expect whenever he was out there and never got rattled. Selanne continues to hold the NHL records for most goals and points by a rookie and even though his stay in Winnipeg was just under four seasons, the mark he left here is undeniable. Both players admitted that the ceremony this evening will be emotional. Get the tissues ready.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO