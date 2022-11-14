Read full article on original website
NHL
NHL general managers discuss potential rule changes in 'evolving' game
TORONTO -- The NHL general managers met for about five hours in Toronto on Tuesday, mostly going over fine points of rules and setting up in-depth discussions for their meeting in Palm Beach, Florida, from March 13-15. The NHL hockey operations department showed the GMs videos of nuances in the game now and new moves that might challenge interpretations of rules in the future.
NHL
Analytics With Alison: Inside the New Look Penalty Kill
The Kraken penalty kill is using a new forecheck and it's delivering results. Penalty killing is hard work. As a unit of four (or even sometimes three) you are trying to prevent a goal against from an opposing team that has more skaters on the ice than you do. But, instead of just trying to squelch scoring chances, what if you never even let the other team get into the offensive zone in the first place?
NHL
Preds Foundation to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Saturday, Nov. 19
Proceeds from the Game, presented by Vanderbilt Health, will Benefit 365 Fund, Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt. Nashville, Tenn. (November 17, 2022) - The Nashville Predators Foundation empowered by SmileDirectClub will host their first of two Hockey Fights Cancer Nights on Nov. 19 when the Preds host the Lightning at Bridgestone Arena at 7 p.m. CT. The Preds Foundation looks to build off the support seen during their Hockey Fights Cancer efforts last season, which raised $400,000 for the 365 Pediatric Cancer Fund presented by Twice Daily.
NHL
FLAMES LOSE OPENER
TAMPA - The Flames fell 4-1 to the Lightning Thursday night at Amalie Arena to kick off their season-long six-game road trip through the U.S. The loss ended Calgary's two-game win streak. NEED-TO-KNOW. STAT PACK. UPDATES. The Flames are now 7-7-2 on the season, while the Lightning improved to 10-6-1.
NHL
Gallagher and Byron test the Bell Canadiens Escape
MONTREAL -- Breakouts are no issue for the Habs. Brendan Gallagher and Paul Byron recently put their respective hockey IQs to the test off the ice as they worked to solve their way out of the Bell Canadiens Escape Room at the Bell Centre. Joined by their significant others, Emma and Sarah, respectively, the veteran Habs showcased their speed and savvy during a unique double date that involved solving a series of Canadiens-themed puzzles in 30 minutes or less.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ LIGHTNING
FLAMES (7-6-2) @ LIGHTNING (9-6-1) 5 P.M. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Nazem Kadri (14) Goals - Kadri (7) Lightning:. Points - Nikita Kucherov (23) Goals - Steven Stamkos (8)
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Senators
UPDATE (5:40 p.m.) - Anders Bjork will enter the lineup at forward in place of Riley Sheahan, Don Granato announced. Bjork will make his season debut. He has six points (3+3) in 11 games with the Rochester Americans. "Bjork adds speed," Granato said. "Hopefully he adds some fresh energy and...
NHL
AEG & CUP NOODLESⓇ Launch Strategic Partnership With The Kings & Reign
Multiyear Agreement Makes the Iconic Japanese Food Brand an Official Partner of both Southern California Hockey Teams. AEG, the world's leading sports and live entertainment company, has announced a new marketing partnership with Cup Noodles, one of the beloved brands by Nissin Foods USA. The multiyear agreement, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, makes Cup Noodles an official partner of the LA Kings (NHL) and the Ontario Reign (AHL). Additionally, the partnership marks the brand's first official entry into the National Hockey League, deepening its ties to enthusiastic hockey fans and Southern California's professional sports community.
NHL
MTL@CBJ: What you need to know
COLUMBUS - The Canadiens (8-7-1) will face the Columbus Blue Jackets (5-9-1) for the first time this season at Nationwide Arena. Here's what you need to know ahead of tonight's game:. 1. The Canadiens dropped a 5-1 decision to the New Jersey Devils at the Bell Centre on Tuesday, ending...
NHL
Dallas Stars loan forward Matej Blumel to Texas
FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has loaned forward Matej Blumel to the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Blumel, 22, appeared in four games with the Stars and scored his first career NHL goal (1-0--1) on...
NHL
Bruins Activate Jeremy Swayman; Assign Keith Kinkaid
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, November 16, that the team has added goaltender Jeremy Swayman to the active roster and assigned goaltender Keith Kinkaid to Providence. Swayman, 23, has made four appearances with Boston this season, posting a 2-1-0 record with a 3.45 goals against...
NHL
Moore gets first NHL hat trick, Kings shut down Oilers
Arvidsson has three assists for Los Angeles; McDavid, Draisaitl point streaks end. Trevor Moore scored all 3 goals, earning his first career NHL hat trick, Cal Petersen stopped 29 shots, helping Kings earn 3-1 win over Oilers. 04:53 •. Trevor Moore got his first NHL hat trick in the Los...
NHL
Best moments from the Moms' Trip
Blues players and moms played cards, enjoyed dinners and shared laughs for first-ever Moms' Trip. The St. Louis Blues made team history recently, inviting the players' moms for the first time rather than the traditional Dads' Trip. The Blues clearly made them proud, too, flipping a losing streak into four...
NHL
A player shuffle and some fresh legs to end the road trip
Coach Pete DeBoer will be making a couple lineup changes for Dallas' game against Florida. The Stars are finishing up a stretch of seven games in seven different cities and didn't play their best game on Tuesday at Tampa (a 5-4 overtime loss). So, coach Pete DeBoer is going to...
NHL
Thomas' Three Storylines - ANA @ WPG
The pandemic delayed things by a couple of years but it will be worth the wait as Teppo Numminen and Teemu Selanne join the Winnipeg Jets Hall of Fame tonight before the Jets take on the Anaheim Ducks. Jets head coach Rick Bowness described Numminen as a "low maintenance" player both on and off the ice. As for his performance on the ice, Numminen was a player that you knew what to expect whenever he was out there and never got rattled. Selanne continues to hold the NHL records for most goals and points by a rookie and even though his stay in Winnipeg was just under four seasons, the mark he left here is undeniable. Both players admitted that the ceremony this evening will be emotional. Get the tissues ready.
NHL
Prospecting: Winning and Scoring Ways
Many Kraken prospects are off to strong starts, including 2022 picks Jani Nyman, Ty Nelson and Kyle Jackson. Plus, AHL affiliate Coachella Valley is 'En Fuego'. Some of the Kraken front office and amateur scouting staff attended the 2022 U18 Five Nations tournament in Plymouth, MI, last week, evaluating potential draft choices next summer. It's a chance to evaluate top players from five countries - USA, Czechia, Sweden, Finland and Switzerland, compete against some of the best prospects from each country.
NHL
Post-Game Instant Analysis: New York Rangers at Seattle
Kraken limit offense against and Jones stand tall to fuel overtime win against Rangers. The Kraken earned their second win in four games of the current home stand in impressive fashion. One of the top goaltenders in the league came to town with the New York Rangers along with a team of skilled players who rank top five as a group in shot volume and creating offense from the most dangerous areas of the ice.
NHL
Blue Jackets defeat Canadiens, extend point streak to four
COLUMBUS -- Sean Kuraly had two goals and an assist in the third period for the Columbus Blue Jackets in a 6-4 win against the Montreal Canadiens at Nationwide Arena on Thursday. Boone Jenner had a goal and an assist, Erik Gudbranson had two assists, and Joonas Korpisalo made 38...
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'TOUGH ROAD TRIP'
What was said ahead of tonight's tilt with the Lightning. "You just want to string efforts and all your good things that you do together and then just try and build on it." "Longest road trip and obviously we want ... a good start tonight in Tampa and go from there. I think focus on the first game."
NHL
Projected Lineup: November 17 vs. Colorado
RALEIGH, NC. - Netminder Antti Raanta is presumed to be the Carolina Hurricanes last line of defense Thursday as the team hosts the Colorado Avalanche. Raanta had the night off Monday, backing up Pyotr Kochetkov's first career NHL shutout. His most recent outing came Saturday night against the same Avalanche, allowing three goals on 27 shots. One came by way of the power play variety.
