Related
norfolkneradio.com
Wayne State football faces No. 19 Minnesota State in NCAA Division II playoffs Saturday
Wayne State travels to Mankato, Minnesota Saturday to face No. 19 Minnesota State in the first round of the NCAA Division II Playoffs. Kickoff is set for noon at Blakeslee Stadium. Both teams are 9-2 on the season and shared the NSIC regular season title with Bemidji State. Wayne State...
norfolkneradio.com
Wayne State volleyball to face Harding (Ark.) in NCAA Div. II opening-round matchup
Wayne State enters this weekend’s NCAA Division II Central Region Tournament at Rice Auditorium in Wayne as the top seed after posting a 29-2 record and first-ever NSIC regular season title with a 19-1 league mark. The Wildcats are ranked second in this week’s AVCA Division II Top 25...
norfolkneradio.com
Nine Wildcats earn all-NSIC football honors; Masters, Prosser named coaches of the year
Wayne State landed nine players on the 2022 NSIC All-Conference Football Team announced Wednesday afternoon by the league office in Burnsville, Minnesota while head coach Logan Masters and assistant coach/offensive coordinator Collin Prosser were named NSIC Coach of the Year and Assistant Coach of the Year respectively. Wayne State earned...
norfolkneradio.com
Schlines, Syvrud represent Wayne State women's soccer on Academic All-District Team
Chloe Schlines and Annika Syvrud of Wayne State were named Tuesday to the 2022 Academic All-District Women’s Soccer Team selected by College Sports Communicators. The College Sports Communicators Academic All-America program recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. Student-athletes have to maintain a minimum 3.50 grade point average to be eligible for the honor.
norfolkneradio.com
Northeast basketball teams split with Morningside JV
The Northeast Community College women’s and men’s basketball teams were both in action on Tuesday at the Cox Activities Center. The women fell to Morningside’s junior varsity in the opener, 75-67. Stevi Fallis led Northeast with 15 points. But the Hawk men defeated their rivals from Sioux...
norfolkneradio.com
Beller voted Central Region player of the year; Brahmer, Cada also receive all-Central Region honors
Wayne State sophomore middle hitter Taya Beller was announced this morning as the D2CCA Central Region Player of the Year as voted on by sports information directors in the Central Region. Two other Wildcats also received D2CCA All-Central Region honors as sophomore middle hitter Maggie Brahmer was voted First Team...
norfolkneradio.com
big third quarter leads Wayne State women to road win at Chadron State
WAYNE - Wayne State used a 29-15 third quarter scoring advantage over Chadron State to break open a close game as the Wildcats defeated the Eagles 84-71 Wednesday evening in a non-conference women’s basketball game played at the Chicoine Events Center in Chadron. WSC is now 2-0 while the host Eagles drop to 0-3. Chadron State held the lead for the entire first quarter, making 10 of 16 field goals including 3 of 4 behind the arc, as the Eagles enjoyed a 23-21 lead.
norfolkneradio.com
Dr. Keibler discusses growing together program at Wayne State
High school seniors planning to attend Wayne State College have a unique opportunity to be a part of the growing together program. Dr. Michael Keibler, executive director for cooperative education and industry liaison at Wayne State, says the program will allow kids in the program to get a cooperative education while working in Norfolk their senior year. He says employers involved in the program will start posting jobs in January, with students applying after break. However, the real fun begins in February.
norfolkneradio.com
Pierce's Valverde is Kuchar Chiropractic Star Athlete of the Week
Congratulations to Pierce running back Keenan Valverde, the Kuchar Chiropractic Star Athlete of the Week. In Friday's 45-26 victory over Hastings Adams Central in a Class C1 state semifinal game, the Bluejay junior rushed for 312 yards including touchdown runs of 51 and 62 yards. Valverde helped the undefeated Jays...
norfolkneradio.com
Northeast Community College offers apprenticeship program
For anyone heading into college looking for that perfect job, or if you’re looking to change your career path, then the apprenticeship program at Northeast is just for you. Northeast Community College apprenticeship director Kim Anderson says this week is national apprenticeship week, which allows people to earn an income while learning both on the job and in the classroom. She says it this program is meant to help both traditional and nontraditional students.
norfolkneradio.com
Connect Norfolk accepting 2023 Top 20 Under 40 nominatons
Connect Norfolk is now accepting nominations for the Top 20 Under 40 for the 2023, asking people to nominate consider nominating young professionals that are active in their workplace and in the community. Ideal candidates are individuals who demonstrate leadership and professional growth, while making the Norfolk area a better...
norfolkneradio.com
Junior High track looking to get major repairs
The Norfolk Public School board unanimously approved the hire of an engineer to develop specs and bids for repairs to the Junior High track at Monday’s meeting. Associate superintendent Dr. Bill Robinson says the track, commonly known as the 6th street track, has needed extensive repairs for several years.
1011now.com
Living the life of a monk in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Located between corn and bean fields near Schuyler, you’ll find a monastery that offers the chance to learn more about the monastic way of life. Father Thomas Leitner is one of the monks at the monastery. He also works at the St. Benedict Retreat Center nearby. We talked with him about the monks and the monastery.
norfolkneradio.com
Argument, assault leads to arrest of Norfolk man
An argument between two people lead to the arrest of a Norfolk man Tuesday night. Captain Mike Bauer said police were called to the 400 block of West Monroe Avenue around 10:40 p.m. yesterday. Police talked with a man and his girlfriend who had been in a verbal argument and offered some options to the male before they left.
News Channel Nebraska
Snow has made it to northeast Nebraska
NEBRASKA -- Towns in northeast Nebraska saw snow fall over the weekend, as well as Monday morning. While there was snow over the weekend, snow this morning has caused some travel concerns for school buses and for those driving to work. Some towns that saw snow coverage were Lyons, Fremont,...
South Sioux City Middle School principal on administrative leave
School officials said the principal of South Sioux City Middle School is currently on administrative leave.
norfolkneradio.com
Local senior awarded $500 Get Social Scholarship
A Norfolk High student was one of three people awarded a $500 get social scholarship provided by EducationQuest. Senior Abigail Ruda was awarded the first ever Get Social Scholarship for YouTube when the group reached 500 subscribers. A non-profit organization, EducationQuest aims to improve access to higher education in Nebraska...
News Channel Nebraska
Bloomfield school board accepts superintendent's resignation
BLOOMFIELD, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska school administrator is leaving at the end of the calendar year. According to the Bloomfield Community School District Board of Education, the board accepted superintendent Shane Alexander's resignation Monday night. In a statement sent to News Channel Nebraska Tuesday morning, board president Jason Hefner...
News Channel Nebraska
Semi vs. pickup collision near Stanton
STANTON, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska sheriff's office responded to an accident between a semi-tractor and a pickup truck early Thursday morning. Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they were called to the accident on 564th Ave. southwest of Stanton. Sheriff Mike Unger said the accident was nearly a head-on. SCSO...
norfolkneradio.com
Additions coming to Norfolk Iron and Metal
As the city continues to grow, one nationally established local business is growing along with it. The Norfolk Iron and Metal Group (NIM) has announced they will undergo a massive renovation and expansion of their business headquarters here in Norfolk. NIM president Arnie Robinson says as they’ve continued to grow, they need to grow not only what they’re doing here in Norfolk and drive the company into the future. He says right now, the future looks very bright.
