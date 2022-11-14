Bachelorette Rachel Recchia had a disappointing ending to her run as co-lead (alongside Gabby Windey) of Season 19, but she’s not ready to give up on finding the man of her dreams. The 26-year-old pilot has started dating again and recently went on a date with a “random person” who slid into her DMs. Well, that method […] The post Bachelorette Rachel Recchia Is Dating Again Following Tino Franco Split appeared first on Reality Tea.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 16 MINUTES AGO