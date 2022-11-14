Read full article on original website
norfolkneradio.com
Nobody injured in head on collision near Stanton
Stanton County officials say nobody was hurt during a two vehicle accident early this morning. Sheriff Mike Unger said crews responded to a crash on 564th Avenue around 7:05 a.m. today. He says 56-year-old Julio Carrillo-Carilo of Columbus was driving northbound collided head on with 60-year-old Michael Doring of Stanton, who was carrying a semi-trailer with over 900 small pigs inside.
siouxlandnews.com
Burbank, S.D. woman charged with vehicular homicide after crash
BURBANK, S.D. — A Burbank, SD woman has been indicted by a grand jury in Clay County after a crash last July. Back in July, the Clay County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened just after 11:30 a.m on July 8. At that time the Sheriff said 58-year-old Joyce...
News Channel Nebraska
Platte County accident leaves one severely injured
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A two-vehicle accident in Platte County resulted in injuries Monday evening. The Platte County Sheriff's Office said that on Nov. 14 around 7 p.m. they were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of 53rd St and 48th Ave, about a mile north of Columbus. According...
KSNB Local4
Osceola man enters not guilty plea in Hastings officer-involved shooting
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - An Osceola man pleaded not guilty to a total of 10 felony charges connected to an officer-involved shooting in Hastings. Anthony Mattison, 33, is charged with two counts of attempted second degree murder, two counts of attempted first degree assault on an officer, two counts of terroristic threats, two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine.
norfolkneradio.com
News Channel Nebraska
Teen in custody after reportedly threatening family members near Leigh
LEIGH, Neb. -- A 13-year-old has been taken into custody after he reportedly threatened his family members with a knife near Leigh. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said officers were dispatched to a location northwest of Leigh around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday. The caller reportedly told officers that a 13-year-old had a knife and was threatening his family members.
norfolkneradio.com
UPDATE: Fire crews respond to house fire in eastern Norfolk
A house fire in eastern Norfolk kept crews busy for a few hours Tuesday afternoon. Captain Scott Bonsall said Norfolk Fire was dispatched to 1909 Carmel Drive around 2:10 p.m. to flames coming out of the exterior of the house, with crews mainly focused on the back and northeast sides of the home.
siouxlandnews.com
Car flips after early morning accident on I-29
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — At least one person was hurt in a crash on I-29 early Tuesday morning, Nov. 15. The crash happened about halfway between the railroad bridge and Highway 20 in Sioux City, in the northbound lanes of the interstate at around 1:30 a.m. One of the...
News Channel Nebraska
norfolkneradio.com
Argument, assault leads to arrest of Norfolk man
An argument between two people lead to the arrest of a Norfolk man Tuesday night. Captain Mike Bauer said police were called to the 400 block of West Monroe Avenue around 10:40 p.m. yesterday. Police talked with a man and his girlfriend who had been in a verbal argument and offered some options to the male before they left.
Norfolk family loses home, pet in accidental house fire
Officials say it took more than 30 firefighters and several emergency responders to control the fire.
News Channel Nebraska
Scribner man injured in collision near West Point
WEST POINT, Neb. -- A two-vehicle accident near West Point put a Scriber man in the hospital. The Cuming County Sheriff's Office said officer were dispatched to the Highway 275, a mile south of West Point, around 5:45 p.m. on Nov. 8. Officers said an International Truck Dry Manure Spreader...
kscj.com
CAR COLLIDES WITH BUS CARRYING WEST STUDENTS
NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED WHEN A CAR STRUCK A CITY BUS JUST BEFORE 3 P.M. CARRYING STUDENTS FROM WEST HIGH AND WEST MIDDLE SCHOOLS. SIOUX CITY SCHOOL OFFICIALS SAY THERE WAS MINOR DAMAGE TO THE BUS AND CAR, AND A SECOND BUS WAS SENT TO TAKE THE STUDENTS HOME. SCHOOL...
Laurel homicide victim’s fiancé seeks restraining order against suspect’s wife
The fiancé of a woman murdered in Cedar County has filed a restraining order against the woman who lived across the street.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk man arrested for alleged Sunday morning assault
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A 33-year-old northeast Nebraska man is in custody after an alleged assault on Sunday morning. According to Norfolk Police Capt. Michael Bauer, NPD officers were called to a residence in the 1700 block of Pasewalk Avenue for a reported disturbance. When officers arrived, Bauer said, they found...
Sheriff reveals additional charges filed against suspect connected to multiple Siouxland robberies
A man was accused of robbing at least three locations in the Siouxland area and officials have announced further charges filed against him.
Suspect arrested in connection to string of Siouxland bank robberies
Sioux City Police Department arrested a man connected to multiple bank robberies in the Siouxland area.
South Sioux City Middle School principal on administrative leave
School officials said the principal of South Sioux City Middle School is currently on administrative leave.
