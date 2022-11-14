Read full article on original website
carolinacoastonline.com
Beaufort receives $195,500 watershed grant
BEAUFORT - Water quality in Beaufort's Town Creek will soon get a boost thanks to a $195,500 grant from the N.C. Division of Water Resources agency. The funding will be used to pay for a portion of the Cedar Street Pervious Parking Project, which aims to reduce runoff reaching the creek's watershed.
carolinacoastonline.com
County commission to rehear rezoning request for large tract near Peletier
BEAUFORT — Carteret County commissioners will hold their regular monthly meeting Monday night and revisit a 2021 decision to rezone 156 acres off Highway 58 near Peletier to make way from single-family residential to recreational camper park district. The 6 p.m. session will be in the board’s meeting room...
wcti12.com
NewsChannel 12 Investigates: ENC homeowners left with solar energy regrets
HUBERT, Onslow County — An Eastern North Carolina man who invested in a solar power system for his home is speaking out, accusing the company that installed it, of misleading him and hundreds of other customers. A NewsChannel 12 investigation has learned that company, North Carolina based Power Home...
carolinacoastonline.com
Fisheries commission keeps Pamlico and Neuse rivers gill net ban in place through 2024
EMERALD ISLE — The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission, after hearing hours of public comment Wednesday night and Thursday morning, voted 5-4 Thursday afternoon to leave in place through 2024 the Pamlico and Neuse rivers gill net closure upstream of the ferry lines. The vote, on a motion by Doug...
carolinacoastonline.com
Health leaders discuss solutions to opioid crisis, eye Sea Level facility for future use
— With the county set to receive $7.26 million over the next 18 years due to a recent opioid settlement agreement, county health leaders are looking at ways to utilize those funds to combat the growing substance-abuse crisis in the county. “We have an overdose everyday, and on average three...
carolinacoastonline.com
Community Calendar – November 18, 2022 Edition
Send calendar submissions to nikki@thenewstimes.com. The Swansboro Historical Association will offer hot cider and baked goods during Swansboro by Candlelight on the evening of Nov. 12 and again during the Swansboro Christmas Flotilla on the evening of Nov. 25. The Core Sound Waterfowl Museum will host it’s third annual Gallery...
cravencc.edu
Craven Community College’s Volt Center is a workforce development powerhouse (EdNC)
From the outside, Craven Community College’s Volt Center looks like what it was originally designed to be — a 20th century electric power plant. But instead of generating electricity, the Volt Center is generating economic impact. A study completed late last year found that Craven Community College has...
iredellfreenews.com
N.C. House speaker appoints Johnson to N.C. Ports Authority
Raleigh — North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore has appointed Michael H. Johnson, CEO of The Johnson Group Inc., to the North Carolina Ports Authority. The Ports Authority operates facilities in Wilmington, Morehead City and the Inland Port in Charlotte. Freight movement is an integral part of the North Carolina economy and economic development strategy.
carolinacoastonline.com
Imposter scam strikes county
BEAUFORT - The Carteret Sheriff's Office issued a warning Thursday, Nov. 17 about a recently observed imposter scam hitting the area. Residents are reporting fake phone calls from someone representing themselves as a Carteret County deputy sheriff using a real deputy's name in an effort to elicit money. The Sheriff's...
carolinacoastonline.com
List of holiday events in Carteret County
Core Sound Waterfowl Museum, 1785 Island Rd., Harkers Island. Carteret County Speedway, 501 Whitehouse Fork Rd., Swansboro. Annunciation Catholic School, 246 E Main St., Havelock. Nov. 19. Indoor Holiday Market. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Beaufort Elementary School, 110 Carraway Dr., Beaufort. Christmas Open House. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Core Sound Waterfowl Museum,...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Council denies rezoning request for multi-family housing
Washington City Council voted 3-2 denying a proposal to rezone a portion of land that was planned to be the site of an apartment complex. The vote was taken at their regular meeting on Monday, Nov. 14. Council members William Pitt, Lou Hodges and Bobby Roberson voted to deny the rezoning request, but Mayor Pro-Tem Richard Brooks and Councilman Mike Renn voted to approve the request. Renn joined the meeting by phone.
WITN
Onslow County Elder Cheer program seeking donations
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County is helping local elderly people in time for the holiday season. The Onslow County Department of Social Services is accepting donations for the Elder Cheer program for the rest of the month. Donations can be dropped off at the Onslow County Consolidated Human...
carolinacoastonline.com
Health director reports decrease in COVID-19 cases, increase in flu, respiratory viruses
— While the Carteret County Health Department continues to see a lower number of residents testing positive for COVID-19, Health Director Nina Oliver said she is continuing to see an increase in flu and other respiratory viruses. “There are a significant number of cases of flu, cold and RSV (respiratory...
carolinacoastonline.com
Cyril McQueen, 87; service Nov. 21
MGySgt Cyril J. McQueen, (USMC Retired), made his last flight on November 15, 2022, from New Bern, NC, after an extended illness. He was born on February 22, 1935, in Gulfport, MS. He joined the Marine Corps after his 18th birthday and was trained as an aircraft mechanic. He eventually ended up as a C-130 aircraft flight engineer. After he retired from the Marine Corps in 1979, he worked for the Lockheed Aircraft Company as a C-130 instructor for the Republic of Niger. When he returned home, he worked for the Naval Aviation Depot until his retirement.
WITN
Pamlico County woman wins $200,000 on scratch-off
PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Pamlico County woman took a chance on a $5 scratch-off and won a $200,000 prize. The North Carolina Education Lottery says Bridget White, of Oriental, bought her lucky The Price is Right ticket from Trent Fuel Market on Trent Road in New Bern. After taxes, she took home $142,021.
thewashingtondailynews.com
What is City Council’s vision for the future of Washington?
When churches decide they want to grow their membership, one of the things they look at is expanding the children’s nursery, because they know younger generations – particularly ones who grew up in the church – will be the key to the church’s survival in the future.
WITN
ONSLOW COUNTY: 10 drug ODs in week, including 4 deaths
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities in one Eastern Carolina county are trying to understand why there’s been a rash of drug overdoses in the past week, including four deaths. Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller said three people died in one mobile home on Rocky Run Road. He said...
carolinacoastonline.com
Creel limit regulations in place for spots, croakers; wither go the spots?
As you hopefully know, recent changes have been made in the creel limit regulations for spots and croakers, both being reduced from near infinity to a maximum of 50 per day. This was done as a result of significant declines in harvest in both the Mid-Atlantic (north of Virginia-North Carolina border) and South Atlantic (North Carolina to Florida) regions, and adult abundance in the Mid-Atlantic region in recent years. Further decreases may be imposed depending on future stock assessment data.
WITN
Three years without, ENC town finally getting grocery store
GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - One Eastern Carolina town is getting a grocery store after three years of going without one. A grocery store is finally opening up on the corner of Gordon and Queen streets in downtown Grifton. The store shelves are empty now – but soon – they will...
Jacksonville business holding Thanksgiving food drive
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The New River Harley Davidson in Jacksonville is making an effort to ease some of the holiday stress by giving back. Throughout the month of November, they’re collecting nonperishable food items to donate to families in need. This Thanksgiving food drive is in partnership with Unprofane Riders ENC. So far, they’ve […]
