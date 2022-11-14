Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
740thefan.com
Game Preview: UND to Square Off with NDSU
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (UND Athletics) – North Dakota will visit North Dakota State on Saturday. Kickoff between the Fighting Hawks and Bison is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. inside the Fargodome. The game will be carried by AM 790 FM 94.1|104.7 KFGO and the Home of Economy Radio Network with the pregame show starting at 1:30 p.m.
740thefan.com
Wheaton/Herman-Norcross and Fertile-Beltrami both lose in MN state semis
(KFGO/KNFL) Both Wheaton/Herman-Norcross and Fertile-Beltrami were defeated in the Minnesota Class 9-Man State Football semifinals today at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Mountain Iron-Buhl outscored Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 22-0 in the second half to defeat the Warriors 36-15. MI-B quarterback Asher Dubich passed for 141 yards and three touchdowns, and also rushed for 99 yards and another score.
740thefan.com
Barnesville qualifies for Prep Bowl with win over JCC
(KFGO/KNFL) The Barnesville Trojans football team is back to the Prep Bowl for the second time since 2019. The Trojans racked up over 450 yards in total offense in a 41-12 win over Jackson County Central in a Class AA semifinal at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Fullback John Roller...
740thefan.com
Man rescued after becoming trapped in grain bin northwest of Fargo
COLGATE, N.D. (KFGO) – A man was taken to a Fargo hospital by ambulance after he was rescued from a grain bin on a farm in Colgate northwest of Fargo. Steele County Sheriff Wayne Beckman says the victim was awake and talking after the rescue. Beckman says the Page and Hope volunteer fire departments answered the call, at 11:40 a.m. Wednesday.
740thefan.com
Thief River Falls man seriously injured in rollover crash north of Mahnomen
ERSKINE, Minn. (KFGO) – A Thief River Falls man suffered life-threatening injuries in a rollover crash on an icy highway near Erskine in northwestern Minnesota Wednesday morning. The State Patrol said 36-year-old Kyle Allen Larson was driving his minivan southbound on Highway 59 about 25 miles north of Mahnomen...
740thefan.com
Valley City man seriously hurt, faces DUI charges after rollover crash in Barnes County
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KFGO) – A Valley City man was seriously injured and is facing DUI charges after a rollover crash two miles west of Valley City Thursday afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol said just before 2:30 p.m., William Smith, 30, was driving too fast for conditions as he approached I-94 on Barnes County Road 22 and lost control of his car on the icy, snow-covered road. The car went off the road, went airborne, and rolled multiple times before coming to a rest on its roof.
740thefan.com
Westbound I-94 traffic snarls after 5 semis jackknife east of Barnesville
BARNESVILLE, Minn. (KFGO) – Troopers and other emergency personnel are responding to a number of crashes around the region Thursday morning. Sgt Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol says there are 5 jackknifed semi-trucks westbound on I-94 between exit 24 and 32, east of Barnesville at this hour.
740thefan.com
Jahner will not re-appoint deputy who challenged him for sheriff
FARGO (KFGO) – The Cass County Sheriff’s deputy who challenged incumbent sheriff Jesse Jahner for the top job in the election, will not be re-appointed to his position in 2023, the department announced this morning. Jahner says he doesn’t believe Mat King supports his administration’s mission, vision, and values.
