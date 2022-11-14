In season 2 of The White Lotus, Meghann Fahy is uncomfortably convincing as the elegant, affable Daphne, an out-of-touch housewife who just might be more dangerous than she lets on. We know multiple bodies pile up by the time showrunner Mike White’s sophomore chapter draws to a close. Who’s to say Daphne—with her Aperol spritz and bohemian swimsuit cover-up never far from reach—has nothing to hide?

2 DAYS AGO