cbs19news
VSP releases more information on UVA shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police has released some more information regarding what happened on Nov. 13 at the University of Virginia. The investigation into the deadly shooting on Grounds is ongoing, with officials now confirming that the suspect, 22-year-old Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr., was on the bus.
cbs19news
Very thankful sister of UVA shooting survivor speaks
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- University of Virginia running back Mike Hollins, who was one of the people hurt in the Nov. 13 shooting, is on his way to recovery. "He's walking," said Ebony Hollins-Allen, Mike's sister. It's been a hard week for her, but there are positive signs coming...
cbs19news
Fundraising effort to support families of victims of UVA shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There's a fundraising effort to help the victims of the shooting Sunday night. as well as their families that is sponsored by University of Virginia alumni. It's called the UVA Strong Fund. It's a university-wide effort that people can donate to here. The goal is...
cbs19news
LOCATION UPDATE: Running Club at UVA to hold 3k for victims of Sunday shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The running club at the University of Virginia is organizing a three-mile memorial run in honor of the three victims whose lives were lost in the Sunday night shooting. The run was supposed to be scheduled for Thursday, but due to popularity and police concerns,...
cbs19news
Hollins upgraded to fair condition
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- One of the people injured in the Sunday night shooting at the University of Virginia is still being treated at the hospital. The UVA Health System reports Mike Hollins is now in fair condition. He was seriously injured in the shooting that claimed the lives...
cbs19news
Collecting notes of encouragement for Hollins, Morgan
HARRISONBURG, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A card drive is collecting notes to be sent to the families of the two people hurt in the deadly shooting at the University of Virginia this past weekend. This drive is open to anyone who would like to send words of encouragement to Mike...
cbs19news
UVA BOV meets concerning deadly shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For the second day in a row, the University of Virginia Board of Visitors held a meeting, but what exactly was addressed is not clear. The purpose of these meetings has been to receive briefings from law enforcement, emergency management officials, staff members and legal counsel.
cbs19news
Jones' previous run-ins with the law
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Wednesday’s appearance was not the first time Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr. has seen the inside of a courtroom. He has had previous run-ins with law enforcement, though none of the charges were as severe as the second-degree murder charges he currently faces. The first...
cbs19news
Remembering D'Sean Perry
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- D'Sean Perry, one of the three victims of Sunday night's shooting, is being remembered as his parents arrange to bring him home to Florida one last time. "But the first thing, as you see in this picture that everyone noticed about D'Sean Perry was his...
cbs19news
Hingeley speaks following alleged UVA shooter's first court appearance
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The suspect in the weekend shooting at the University of Virginia made his first court appearance Wednesday morning. Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr. is being held without bond at the Charlottesville-Albemarle Regional Jail. He appeared by video stream in the Albemarle County General District Courthouse.
cbs19news
Louisa welcomes familiar opponent to 'The Jungle' in region semifinals rematch
MINERAL, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- The lone high school football game in the Central Virginia on Friday night takes place in 'The Jungle' with Louisa County hosting a familiar Salem team. "It's a big opportunity," senior quarterback Landon Wilson said, "Coach [Will] Patrick says you don't get another chance at...
cbs19news
UVA cancels football game scheduled for this weekend
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia has canceled this weekend's game against Coastal Carolina. The announcement was made Wednesday morning. At this time, no decision has been made yet regarding the upcoming Commonwealth Clash against Virginia Tech. This comes in the wake of the shooting deaths of...
cbs19news
UVA's memorial service will be broadcast on MeTV
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia will be holding a memorial service on Saturday afternoon for the three football players killed in the shooting on Nov. 13. That service will be broadcast on MeTV Charlottesville, beginning at 3:30 p.m. MeTV can be found over the air on...
cbs19news
Details of Saturday's memorial service released
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Office of Major Events has released more information regarding a memorial service scheduled for this Saturday. The service is being held to honor the three football players slain in the Sunday night shooting on Grounds: D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis, Jr., and Devin Chandler.
cbs19news
Jones held without bond
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The man accused of shooting and killing three University of Virginia football players will remain in police custody. Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr. made his first appearance in an Albemarle County courtroom on Wednesday morning via video conference. Jones is being held without bond. While in...
cbs19news
Two killed in weekend crash in Charlotte County
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police is investigating a crash that killed two people over the weekend in Charlotte County. According to police, the crash occurred around 7:50 p.m. Sunday on Kings Highway, just west of the intersection with Cabbage Patch Road. A 1983 Oldsmobile Cutlass...
cbs19news
External review into shooting at UVA begins
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Attorney General Jason Miyares says his office has begun an external review of the events of Nov. 13 at the University of Virginia. On Thursday, UVA leaders sent a letter to Miyares asking him to appoint a special counsel to conduct an independent review of the response to the shooting.
cbs19news
Kaine speaks on deadly shooting at UVA
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Senator Tim Kaine spoke with reporters Wednesday about the Sunday night shooting at the University of Virginia. He started off the meeting by sharing his condolences with the university and the Charlottesville community in the wake of the violent attack on Grounds. Kaine mentioned how...
cbs19news
UVA memorial service details
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- As the University of Virginia and Charlottesville community continue to grieve, an official UVA memorial for the slain students will be held this Saturday. It will be held at the John Paul Jones Arena, starting at 3:30 p.m., which is the same time that the...
cbs19news
Mother of UVA shooting survivor speaks to CBS News
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Mike Hollins, one of the people injured in the Sunday night shooting at the University of Virginia, is reportedly doing well after a second surgery. "He strives, he is a fighter," said Brenda Hollins, mother of Mike Hollins. Since the shooting, the redshirt junior running...
