OHP: Woman killed after crashing through fence, into house
Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of a 29-year-old Sapulpa woman.
One woman dead after car goes off highway crashes into Jenks home
Police and fire departments asked people to avoid the area near 105th and Sheridan on Thursday night after the crash.
KOKI FOX 23
OHP confirm that pickup truck fell off the Creek Turnpike and plunged into a Jenks house
JENKS, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) has confirmed that the driver in a pickup truck perished after his vehicle left the Creek Turnpike, just west of Highway 75 and fell into a house. Jenks Fire Department responded to a call for a house fire in the Southern Reserves...
KTUL
Troopers identity victim after driver crashes into Jenks home
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has identified the victim from a crash that resulted in a driver crashing into a home. Troopers say 29-year-old Mckenzie Gee of Sapulpa was driving westbound on the Creek Turnpike when for an unknown reason, she departed the roadway to the right and crashed through a fence before striking an occupied home.
Jenks Police: Jenks Fire Department battling large house fire in Southern Reserve Neighborhood
JENKS, Okla. — Jenks Fire Department is currently fighting a structure fire in the Southern Reserve neighborhood. Jenks Police are asking drivers to avoid the area around W 105th Place near the Creek Turnpike. FOX23 has a crew at the location of the blaze and will update this story...
KTUL
Police arrest man after car chase on Highway 51 in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man was arrested after fleeing officers at over 100 mph Wednesday, according to the Tulsa Police Department. Officers say they were responding to a domestic call near 55th and Mingo. Before arriving, officers confirmed the suspect, John Merchant, had an active felony warrant and he was going to be arrested for stalking the caller.
Man robbed by 5 people at gun point in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Police say a man was robbed at gun point in east Tulsa on Thursday night. Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said the victim was held at gun point as five people stole his wallet, phone and vehicle. According to TPD, the victim had been hanging out with...
Owasso PD arrested man accused of breaking into apartments, found standing over a sleeping woman
OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso Police arrested 23-year-old David Anthony Ward Jr., for a break-in investigators said happened Wednesday. A woman reported that she was asleep in her bedroom Wednesday morning when she woke up and found a man standing over her bed with his pants pulled down. The man left the home, and the victim called 911.
wastetodaymagazine.com
American Waste Control driver dies after being struck by car
A waste collection employee of American Waste Control, Tulsa, Oklahoma, was pronounced dead on the scene after being struck by a car on Nov. 14, reports News On 6 KOTV of Tulsa. The crash took place at 209 West Ave. in Sand Springs, Oklahoma, shortly before 6 a.m., reports KOTV.
News On 6
5 Carjacking Suspects In Custody After Allegedly Leading Tulsa Police On Chase
Five people accused of leading police on a chase on Thursday night in Tulsa are in custody, according to officers. Officers say they were flagged down at QuikTrip near East 31st Street and South 129th East Avenue in reference to an armed robbery that had just occurred two blocks away.
5 arrested for alleged armed robbery, carjacking in Tulsa
Authorities say five men are in custody following a set-up for an armed robbery.
News On 6
Man Accused Of Leading Tulsa Police On High-Speed Chase Arrested
A man accused of leading Tulsa Police on a high-speed chase on Wednesday is in custody, according to officers. According to police, a warrant was out for John Merchant when officers got a call about him allegedly stalking someone. When officers eventually found Merchant, near East 41st Street and South...
KRMG
Person of interest in apartment break-ins sought by Owasso police
OWASSO, Okla. — A person of interest is being sought by Owasso police wanted for questioning surrounding a string of break-ins at apartment complexes, Owasso police said in a social media post. There have been five reported alleged break-ins or attempted break-ins between 98 Apartments and the Villas at...
TPD: fight ends with 2 people hospitalized in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Police said a fight at a local Walmart ended with two people hospitalized in south Tulsa. Reports of a stabbing at the Walmart near 71st and Memorial around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. Tulsa Police at the scene told FOX23 that when officers arrived, they discovered that two people got into an argument.
KOKI FOX 23
FOX23 Exclusive: Family of man who died in TPD custody speaks out after bodycam footage is released
TULSA, Okla. — Kinesha Pearson, the sister of a man who died in Tulsa Police custody on Sept. 21, is speaking out after viewing body camera footage of her brother’s arrest and final moments. “They have plenty of time to get to him, to help him in the...
Man Hit And Killed While Working In Sand Springs
A trash truck driver was hit and killed Nov. 14 while crossing the street near Sand Springs, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said 44-year-old Clarence Bond, Jr., from Tulsa got off the trash truck to cross the street, when he was hit and killed by a woman driving a car.
KTUL
Crews responding to large fire in hangar at Tulsa Riverside Airport
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Fire Department said the call for a fire came out around 3 p.m. on Thursday. TFD said the fire was a single hangar fire and heavy smoke was present when crews arrived. No one was inside the hangar, TFD said, but there was...
News On 6
3 People Safe After Fire At Tulsa Home
Tulsa firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire that broke out on Thursday morning. Officials say the blaze broke out at a home near West 46th Street North and North Boulder Avenue at around 6:10. According to officials, the fire started in the back bedroom of the...
62-year-old man dies after being hit by car
Officials say a 62-year-old man has died after being hit by a car in Bartlesville.
Bodycam footage shows moments before man suspected of armed robbery dies in TPD custody
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police Department (TPD)’s body camera footage shows the moments before a man suspected of armed robbery died in police custody. TPD released the footage after FOX23 filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request for it in September. TPD said the suspect, Ramond Thompson,...
