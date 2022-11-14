ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sand Springs, OK

KTUL

Troopers identity victim after driver crashes into Jenks home

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has identified the victim from a crash that resulted in a driver crashing into a home. Troopers say 29-year-old Mckenzie Gee of Sapulpa was driving westbound on the Creek Turnpike when for an unknown reason, she departed the roadway to the right and crashed through a fence before striking an occupied home.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Police arrest man after car chase on Highway 51 in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man was arrested after fleeing officers at over 100 mph Wednesday, according to the Tulsa Police Department. Officers say they were responding to a domestic call near 55th and Mingo. Before arriving, officers confirmed the suspect, John Merchant, had an active felony warrant and he was going to be arrested for stalking the caller.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Man robbed by 5 people at gun point in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Police say a man was robbed at gun point in east Tulsa on Thursday night. Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said the victim was held at gun point as five people stole his wallet, phone and vehicle. According to TPD, the victim had been hanging out with...
TULSA, OK
wastetodaymagazine.com

American Waste Control driver dies after being struck by car

A waste collection employee of American Waste Control, Tulsa, Oklahoma, was pronounced dead on the scene after being struck by a car on Nov. 14, reports News On 6 KOTV of Tulsa. The crash took place at 209 West Ave. in Sand Springs, Oklahoma, shortly before 6 a.m., reports KOTV.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
News On 6

Man Accused Of Leading Tulsa Police On High-Speed Chase Arrested

A man accused of leading Tulsa Police on a high-speed chase on Wednesday is in custody, according to officers. According to police, a warrant was out for John Merchant when officers got a call about him allegedly stalking someone. When officers eventually found Merchant, near East 41st Street and South...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Person of interest in apartment break-ins sought by Owasso police

OWASSO, Okla. — A person of interest is being sought by Owasso police wanted for questioning surrounding a string of break-ins at apartment complexes, Owasso police said in a social media post. There have been five reported alleged break-ins or attempted break-ins between 98 Apartments and the Villas at...
OWASSO, OK
KRMG

TPD: fight ends with 2 people hospitalized in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Police said a fight at a local Walmart ended with two people hospitalized in south Tulsa. Reports of a stabbing at the Walmart near 71st and Memorial around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. Tulsa Police at the scene told FOX23 that when officers arrived, they discovered that two people got into an argument.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

3 People Safe After Fire At Tulsa Home

Tulsa firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire that broke out on Thursday morning. Officials say the blaze broke out at a home near West 46th Street North and North Boulder Avenue at around 6:10. According to officials, the fire started in the back bedroom of the...
TULSA, OK

