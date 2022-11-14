TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man was arrested after fleeing officers at over 100 mph Wednesday, according to the Tulsa Police Department. Officers say they were responding to a domestic call near 55th and Mingo. Before arriving, officers confirmed the suspect, John Merchant, had an active felony warrant and he was going to be arrested for stalking the caller.

TULSA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO