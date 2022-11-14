Read full article on original website
Jennifer Aniston Mourns Dad John Aniston’s Death in Touching Tribute
Jennifer Aniston revealed on Instagram that her dad, actor John Aniston, passed away on Friday, November 11. He was 89 years old. Jennifer shared a series of touching photos of her dad, whose long-running role on Days of Our Lives earned him a Daytime Emmy acting nomination and a lifetime achievement award, with a sweet caption.
Supermodel Paulina Porizkova Said Dating in Her 50s ‘Sucks’
Supermodel and former Sports Illustrated cover star Paulina Porizkova, 57, is dating, and she said it’s terrible (supermodels are just like us!). On a recent episode of Red Table Talk, Porizkova said that at her age, the dating pool is very small. “It’s a small pool, dirty little puddle,” she said.
Emma Thompson's Love Actually Storyline Was Shockingly Similar to Her Real-Life Heartbreak
It's an iconic Christmas movie scene: watching Love Actually's Emma Thompson grin and bear her way through the revelation that her husband, Harry, played by the late Alan Rickman, is cheating on her with his secretary Mia. Every year we're freshly appalled at the heart-wrenching moment where Harry gifts his...
Nick Cannon Revealed How Much He Pays in Child Support
Nick Cannon divulged how much he pays in child support annually during a recent interview with entertainment blog The Neighborhood Talk. Now a father of eleven with his youngest child on the way, Cannon has been the subject of public criticism for years. His latest comments regarding money come in...
Antoni From "Queer Eye" Got Engaged, And His Announcement Is Actually Pretty Funny And Cute
"I really hope the wedding photos are less blurry."
Kylie Jenner Wore a Corset Gown With a Massive Bejeweled Headpiece
King Kylie’s coming for your fashion crown, Kim. At the opening night of the “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum, Kylie Jenner inched closer and closer to the title of Most Fashionable Kardashian with not one but two over-the-top looks. Jenner sourced yet another impressive...
Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne Had a Dangerous Encounter With Paparazzi on Vacation
Oscar-nominee Margot Robbie and model Cara Delevingne were vacationing together in Argentina last month when they had a potentially dangerous run-in with paparazzi. In a new profile with Vanity Fair, Robbie briefly discussed the incident, along with what it was like to become famous seemingly overnight. In the interview Robbie...
Jenna Ortega’s Latest Look Is Half Dress, Half Sheer-Lace Catsuit
Jenna Ortega understands every assignment. So far, the actor’s looks while promoting her role as iconic goth Wednesday Addams in Netflix’s new series, Wednesday, are both fashion forward and on theme. Take, for example, her look for an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday, November 15. Ortega...
Megan Fox Had the Perfect Response to an Online Body Shamer: ‘Was Hoping You’d Wife Me’
Don't mess with Zelda, Princess of Hyrule. On November 11 Megan Fox graced her 20.8 million Instagram followers with photos of her third Halloween couple's costume with fianceé Machine Gun Kelly. On October 31 the pair were photographed dressing up as Link and Zelda from the popular fantasy video...
Gigi Hadid Skipped Leonardo DiCaprio’s Star-Studded Birthday Bash
Gigi Hadid doesn’t have time for birthday parties, apparently. Scorpio Leonardo DiCaprio celebrated his 48th birthday over the weekend with a star-studded celebration in Beverly Hills. Attendees included the Oscar winner’s parents, as well as Tobey Maguire, Bradley Cooper, Rebel Wilson, LeBron James, Kate Hudson, Rami Malek, and Ashton Kutcher, per People. Although the guest list was impressive, DiCaprio’s rumored girlfriend, model Gigi Hadid, skipped the event. Are they over? Or was Gigi just really busy? Perhaps she’s just not ready to meet the parents yet?
Jenna Ortega Wore an Ultra Sheer Black Dress Ahead of Netflix’s Wednesday Premiere
As if we weren’t already counting down the days until the premiere of Wednesday on Netflix, Jenna Ortega teased us with a trendy look that is so in character. Stepping out for the Critics Choice Association’s 2nd Annual Celebration of Latino Cinema and Television, Ortega joined the sheer trend and wore a black dress from Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello. The delicate mesh fabric formed a dramatic silhouette, covering one shoulder with a fully covered sleeve that extended into a glove while the other remained bare. Underneath she wore a high-waist two-piece, a nod to the 1960s, which is when we first met Wednesday Addams.
Zoë Kravitz Just Shared the Backstory of That Infamous Channing Tatum Bike Pic
Zoë Kravitz is finally ready to give us the scoop on that unforgettable paparazzi photo of her riding behind boyfriend Channing Tatum on his BMX bike. As you may recall, the image became the quintessential meme of summer 2021. (See it here.) Tatum, for his part, has an enduring...
Jennifer Garner Debuts a New Bob Haircut Just in Time for the Holiday Season
Jennifer Garner just proved that sometimes the best way to step into the fullness of autumn is by taking a cue from the season’s falling leaves. On November 9, the actor stepped out for a Big Brothers Big Sisters gala in Los Angeles with her honeyed brunette hair chopped to brush her shoulders.
Emily Ratajkowski Wore a Sheer Black Maxidress With Big Bling
Sheer dresses stop for no weather. For proof, see Emily Ratajkowski, who stepped out in an Aya Muse sheer black maxi dress for a Swarovski Holiday event at The Mark Hotel in New York City. Sheer gowns have been all the rage recently, and Ratajkowski is among the trend’s biggest...
Jeff Goldblum Just Tried Pocky For The First Time Ever And Called It "Almost Religious Ecstasy"
His reaction is wildly on brand for him.
Daisy Edgar-Jones's New French Bob Is Perfection
Daisy Edgar-Jones always gives good hair. From that undone texture to her signature fringe and enviable sun-kissed balayage, she is a great advocate for the ’70s aesthetic. And this week, the Normal People star experimented with a new style. To attend the GQ Man of the Year Awards on...
The White Lotus Star Haley Lu Richardson Is Over Being Dismissed as ‘Cute’
Haley Lu Richardson understands that being labeled “cute” can be a double-edged sword. Name-calling is one of the oldest power-plays in the book: It’s just as cutting in the boardroom as it was on the playground, but since it never causes physical harm, it’s easily dismissed. And while we all know the “sticks and stones” rhyme, anyone who’s been called a bitch or a slut (or stuck with any label she doesn’t identify with) understands just how damaging name-calling can be. In Mislabeled, Glamour talks to some of the most interesting women we know about the role name-calling or labels played in their pasts—and how it’s shaped the women they are today.
Blake Lively’s ‘Antique Grandma’ Manicure Is Surprisingly Chic
Fall nail ideas can come from anywhere, as Blake Lively just proved. Where do you get your manicure inspiration from? While autumn finds many of us feeling drawn to seasonal shades of oxblood, deep red, and berry, top nail artists get ideas not just from nature, but art, music, fashion, and architecture too. It seems Lively, meanwhile, gets her personal inspo from…wallpaper.
Happy Birthday: Check Out A Round Up of Mike Epps’ Funniest Moments Inside
Comedian, actor and producer Mike Epps celebrates his 52nd birthday. Check out a round up of his funniest moments inside.
Hilary Duff Has Something to Say About Publishing Aaron Carter’s Unfinished Memoir
Less than two weeks after his death, Aaron Carter’s unfinished memoir will be posthumously published by Ballast Books, a move Hilary Duff finds to be, in a word, “disgusting.” According to Page Six, the book gets into Duff and Carter’s relationship from back when they were barely teenagers—and claims that they lost their virginities to one another in a hotel room.
