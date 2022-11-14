ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Aniston Mourns Dad John Aniston’s Death in Touching Tribute

Jennifer Aniston revealed on Instagram that her dad, actor John Aniston, passed away on Friday, November 11. He was 89 years old. Jennifer shared a series of touching photos of her dad, whose long-running role on Days of Our Lives earned him a Daytime Emmy acting nomination and a lifetime achievement award, with a sweet caption.
Supermodel Paulina Porizkova Said Dating in Her 50s ‘Sucks’

Supermodel and former Sports Illustrated cover star Paulina Porizkova, 57, is dating, and she said it’s terrible (supermodels are just like us!). On a recent episode of Red Table Talk, Porizkova said that at her age, the dating pool is very small. “It’s a small pool, dirty little puddle,” she said.
Nick Cannon Revealed How Much He Pays in Child Support

Nick Cannon divulged how much he pays in child support annually during a recent interview with entertainment blog The Neighborhood Talk. Now a father of eleven with his youngest child on the way, Cannon has been the subject of public criticism for years. His latest comments regarding money come in...
Kylie Jenner Wore a Corset Gown With a Massive Bejeweled Headpiece

King Kylie’s coming for your fashion crown, Kim. At the opening night of the “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum, Kylie Jenner inched closer and closer to the title of Most Fashionable Kardashian with not one but two over-the-top looks. Jenner sourced yet another impressive...
Jenna Ortega’s Latest Look Is Half Dress, Half Sheer-Lace Catsuit

Jenna Ortega understands every assignment. So far, the actor’s looks while promoting her role as iconic goth Wednesday Addams in Netflix’s new series, Wednesday, are both fashion forward and on theme. Take, for example, her look for an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday, November 15. Ortega...
Gigi Hadid Skipped Leonardo DiCaprio’s Star-Studded Birthday Bash

Gigi Hadid doesn’t have time for birthday parties, apparently. Scorpio Leonardo DiCaprio celebrated his 48th birthday over the weekend with a star-studded celebration in Beverly Hills. Attendees included the Oscar winner’s parents, as well as Tobey Maguire, Bradley Cooper, Rebel Wilson, LeBron James, Kate Hudson, Rami Malek, and Ashton Kutcher, per People. Although the guest list was impressive, DiCaprio’s rumored girlfriend, model Gigi Hadid, skipped the event. Are they over? Or was Gigi just really busy? Perhaps she’s just not ready to meet the parents yet?
Jenna Ortega Wore an Ultra Sheer Black Dress Ahead of Netflix’s Wednesday Premiere

As if we weren’t already counting down the days until the premiere of Wednesday on Netflix, Jenna Ortega teased us with a trendy look that is so in character. Stepping out for the Critics Choice Association’s 2nd Annual Celebration of Latino Cinema and Television, Ortega joined the sheer trend and wore a black dress from Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello. The delicate mesh fabric formed a dramatic silhouette, covering one shoulder with a fully covered sleeve that extended into a glove while the other remained bare. Underneath she wore a high-waist two-piece, a nod to the 1960s, which is when we first met Wednesday Addams.
Daisy Edgar-Jones's New French Bob Is Perfection

Daisy Edgar-Jones always gives good hair. From that undone texture to her signature fringe and enviable sun-kissed balayage, she is a great advocate for the ’70s aesthetic. And this week, the Normal People star experimented with a new style. To attend the GQ Man of the Year Awards on...
The White Lotus Star Haley Lu Richardson Is Over Being Dismissed as ‘Cute’

Haley Lu Richardson understands that being labeled “cute” can be a double-edged sword. Name-calling is one of the oldest power-plays in the book: It’s just as cutting in the boardroom as it was on the playground, but since it never causes physical harm, it’s easily dismissed. And while we all know the “sticks and stones” rhyme, anyone who’s been called a bitch or a slut (or stuck with any label she doesn’t identify with) understands just how damaging name-calling can be. In Mislabeled, Glamour talks to some of the most interesting women we know about the role name-calling or labels played in their pasts—and how it’s shaped the women they are today.
Blake Lively’s ‘Antique Grandma’ Manicure Is Surprisingly Chic

Fall nail ideas can come from anywhere, as Blake Lively just proved. Where do you get your manicure inspiration from? While autumn finds many of us feeling drawn to seasonal shades of oxblood, deep red, and berry, top nail artists get ideas not just from nature, but art, music, fashion, and architecture too. It seems Lively, meanwhile, gets her personal inspo from…wallpaper.
Hilary Duff Has Something to Say About Publishing Aaron Carter’s Unfinished Memoir

Less than two weeks after his death, Aaron Carter’s unfinished memoir will be posthumously published by Ballast Books, a move Hilary Duff finds to be, in a word, “disgusting.” According to Page Six, the book gets into Duff and Carter’s relationship from back when they were barely teenagers—and claims that they lost their virginities to one another in a hotel room.
