Harper's Bazaar
Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson Are Photographed Together for the First Time
Emily Ratajkowski's Nighttime Skincare Routine | Go To Bed With Me Emily Ratajkowski's Nighttime Skincare Routine | Go To Bed With Me. It seems romance really is brewing between Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson. The two were spotted together on Wednesday night—first outside the model's West Village apartment and later...
Harper's Bazaar
Kylie Jenner Wore 2 Daring Looks to the Mugler “Couturissime” Exhibition Opening in NYC
Leave it to Kylie Jenner to turn heads in not just one, but two daring Mugler looks. The Kylie Cosmetics founder was among the star-studded guest list for last night's opening of the "Thierry Mugler: Couturissime" exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum. There, Jenner started the night out in a dramatic, figure-hugging gown in inky black. But once inside the museum, the reality TV star changed into a sheer catsuit, another one of the house's signature designs.
Fans Are Attacking Chris Evans for the Stupidest Reason
In the same week he became People magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive,” Chris Evans quietly revealed his newest girlfriend to the world. The former Captain America went public with Warrior Nun star Alba Baptista, a Portuguese actress who is 16 years his junior. The pair were seen holding hands in public at the same time as “sources” told People of their romance. News of a major heartthrob finding love is always going to stir up emotions among fandom, but there was something rather odd about the fervor with which some Evans fans reacted to the news.Some people seemed furious not necessarily...
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Are Reportedly ‘Taking a Break’
It’s not the same As it Was. Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have reportedly split up after nearly two years together, sources told People. The two are “taking a break” from their whirlwind romance after meeting on the set of Don’t Worry Darling, with a source saying the break-up is “amicable” and has to do with the pair’s differing schedules. The two were first linked in January 2021 and were last seen together on Halloween, when Wilde showed up at Styles’ Harryween show in Los Angeles. Styles is currently in the middle of his Love on Tour tour, soon beginning his international dates. People’s sources didn’t reveal whether Wilde’s infamous “special salad dressing” played any role in the romantic demise, although the never ending saga that was Don’t Worry Darling’s behind-the-scenes drama appears to have played a part. “The public pressure on them has been difficult,” a source told the magazine.Read it at People
Harper's Bazaar
Everything Kim Kardashian Said About Pete Davidson on the Latest Kardashians Episode
Pete Davidson's big debut on The Kardashians has finally aired, and it's equal parts awkward and sweet. On the latest episode of the famous family's Hulu show, titled "It's Met Monday," Kardashian can't stop gushing about her then-boyfriend and voices her excitement at finally walking a red carpet with him. Though up until then, Davidson's presence in the show had been off camera (with Kardashian just speaking about him to her mom, sisters, and producers), this time around, viewers actually see him in action—and smoothly fitting into the Kardashian–Jenner clan.
Jeff Goldblum Just Tried Pocky For The First Time Ever And Called It "Almost Religious Ecstasy"
His reaction is wildly on brand for him.
Harper's Bazaar
Kim Kardashian Fans Think She Shaded Pete Davidson Over Emily Ratajkowski Dating Rumors
Kim Kardashian West Isn’t Nervous About Hosting SNL Kim Kardashian West Isn’t Nervous About Hosting SNL. Someone get Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski some ice for their burns, because fans think Kim Kardashian might've just thrown shade at their relationship. As The Kardashians viewers will know, Kim and...
Harper's Bazaar
Princess Margaret: A Royal Who Actually Enjoyed Being Royal
Season Five of The Crown debuts this month, covering the ’90s-era decline of the marriage between Princess Diana and Prince Charles as well as, arguably, the most influential fashion era of Diana’s life. For each of the ten episodes, we will recap the fashion of the show, focusing in particular on Diana and her obsession with offering messages and stories through her clothes, with digressions on the Duchess of Windsor, the late Queen, and other royal style icons portrayed on the series. Read the recaps of episodes one, two, and three.
Harper's Bazaar
The Princess Diaries 3
Disney is making a third installation of The Princess Diaries? Shut. Up. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Aadrita Mukerji (whose writing credits include Supergirl and Reacher) has been recruited to write the script for the long-awaited third movie of the royal franchise, based on Meg Cabot's young adult novelsof the same name. Debra Martin Chase, who produced the first two movies, will return to produce the new Princess Diaries. Meanwhile, Melissa Stack, the screenwriter for The Other Woman, will executive produce.
Harper's Bazaar
Olivia Wilde’s Golden Gabriela Hearst Gown Is a Work of Art
Olivia Wilde's Nighttime Skincare Routine | Go To Bed With Me Olivia Wilde's Nighttime Skincare Routine | Go To Bed With Me. Oliva Wilde is going for the gold. Last night, the Don't Worry Darling director attended the premiere of Women Talking in Los Angeles, where she pulled an artistic Gabriela Hearst dress for the red carpet. A structural, asymmetrical corset in gold wrapped around the torso of the long black gown. The piece also included bell sleeves and a sheath skirt. She finished the look with small gold earrings and black platform heels.
Harper's Bazaar
How to Watch the 2022 American Music Awards
The 50th annual American Music Awards are taking place this weekend at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, where many of our favorite groundbreaking artists will soon be honored. For this year's ceremony, which is hosted by television personality Wayne Brady, Bad Bunny has been projected to take home the...
Harper's Bazaar
Gabrielle Union Wants to Face Her Fears
Gabrielle Union’s career spans nearly three decades, but she’s just beginning to show a new depth to her artistic craft. The actress, producer, and entrepreneur is earning rave reviews for her performance in The Inspection, the first feature film from documentary director Elegance Bratton, which hits theaters this Friday. Union makes a stellar, chameleonic turn, playing a woman that is her complete opposite in several ways. While speaking to BAZAAR.com over Zoom, she describes the role as one that required her to reckon with the trade-offs and compromises she has made throughout her career, an examination that is bringing her into a sort of rebirth.
Harper's Bazaar
Maude Apatow on the "important and fulfilling" experience of starring in Euphoria
Richard Curtis and Maude Apatow at Women of the Year 2022 Richard Curtis and Maude Apatow at Women of the Year 2022. "Truly I'm so excited to be included among these incredible women tonight, it's an enormous honour," Maude Apatow said as she took to the stage to accept the Breakthrough prize at the 2022 Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards. "This is the first award I've ever received, so this is also the first real acceptance speech I've ever had to make – and I'm very nervous because I have to give it in front of Viola Davis, whose body of work is mind-blowingly remarkable and I am not worthy!"
Harper's Bazaar
Elizabeth Debicki Doesn't Feel the Pressure Around Portraying Diana
Portraying the people's princess on screen is no easy feat, yet it's been attempted time and time again. 25 years after her untimely death, Princess Diana is still as famous as ever thanks to countless Hollywood retellings of her story. But when it comes to peeling back the layers of her life — her doomed marriage to Prince Charles, her alleged incompatibility with the royal family, and of course her undeniable global popularity — no project has attempted to showcase her inner workings quite like Netflix's The Crown.
Harper's Bazaar
Parris Goebel on Crafting the Limitless World of Savage x Fenty
While Rihanna is the mastermind behind the Savage x Fenty empire, one could say her longtime choreographer and collaborator Parris Goebel has helped take her annual fashion production to the next level. The Auckland, New Zealand-born dancer — who has also worked alongside megastars such as Jennifer Lopez, Normani, and...
Harper's Bazaar
A Love Letter to Anya Taylor-Joy’s Incredible Press Tour Looks
A retrospective of Anya Taylor-Joy's most recent looks is in order. The actress has been on a bout of red-carpet walks and press appearances for her newest film, The Menu. But it's her outfits to promote the psychological thriller—a satire on foodie culture interspersed with truly delicious cinematic shots of gourmet prepared meals—that are mouthwatering.
Harper's Bazaar
Style Notes: Michelle Obama nails understated festive dressing
With the festive season countdown well and truly on, you might be thinking about dusting off last year's sequins for your upcoming Christmas soirées. And, if you're looking for inspiration on how to do that in style this year, look no further than Michelle Obama's understated festive ensemble, complete with some subtle sequins.
Harper's Bazaar
Sydney Sweeney's brunette hair transformation
As Cassie Howard on the HBO hit series Euphoria, Sydney Sweeney's Barbie-blonde hair became a signature look for the character. Off-screen, we've seen the actress experiment with various hair colours – from buttery blonde to a more strawberry hue. But last night in Madrid, Sweeney stepped out with soft mermaid waves in a shade that's noticeably darker.
Harper's Bazaar
Dior to re-issue the handbag Princess Diana carried to the Met Gala
Princess Diana's style is in the spotlight once again, thanks to the release of season five of Netflix's hit drama The Crown, which sees Elizabeth Debicki take on the royal role. Fans of the show, and of Diana's style, have been enjoying seeing some of the princess' most iconic fashion moments be recreated – and many will no doubt be pleased to discover that Dior is re-issuing perhaps her most famous accessory.
Harper's Bazaar
Dua Lipa Channels Britney Spears in a Jaw-Dropping Denim Gown
More than two decades after she premiered the unforgettable look, Britney Spears's red-carpet denim gown is still inspiring today's fashion darlings. Dua Lipa is the latest celebrity to take inspiration from Spears—who memorably defined a decade of fashion by turning up at the 2001 American Music Awards in a patchwork denim gown, along with her then-boyfriend, Justin Timberlake, who matched in an all-denim suit.
