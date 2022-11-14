Read full article on original website
Related
augusta.edu
Augusta University Faculty Club awards health sciences scholarships
The Augusta University Faculty Club has awarded five $2,000 scholarships to students from each health sciences college for the next academic year. Exceptional applicants were chosen via a blind review process based on three criteria: financial need, academic promise and service to others. Read more about each of this year’s scholarship recipients.
augusta.edu
Augusta University to host 15th annual Economic Forecast Breakfast
Augusta University Cree-Walker Chair and Professor of Economics Simon Medcalfe, PhD, will share his analysis of Augusta’s economy and predictions for the coming year during the university’s annual Economic Forecast Breakfast. The annual forecast, hosted by the James M. Hull College of Business, will begin at 7:30 a.m....
augusta.edu
Multicultural Student Engagement hosts Unity Talent Show
Multicultural Student Engagement at Augusta University will host the Unity Talent Show at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 in the Grover C. Maxwell Performing Arts Theatre on the Summerville Campus. According to MSE, the Unity Talent Show celebrates the diverse student body and aims to amplify a core Augusta University...
augusta.edu
Thanksgiving break brings change to dining options
Augusta University students, especially those on meal plans, should be aware of the following changes for dining hours and locations during Thanksgiving break:. Atrium Dining will close after dinner on Tuesday, Nov. 22, and reopen for dinner on Sunday, Nov. 27. The JSAC Food Court, Allgood SubConnection and Einstein’s Bros...
