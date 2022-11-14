ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Texas A&M's loss to Auburn sends them to the 'Misery Index'

By Taylor Jones
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fDeMo_0jAGCZ1d00

The Texas A&M Aggies opened the season with strong expectations after head coach Jimbo Fisher signed the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class for the 2022 cycle, as Aggies fans took it as a sign of a bright future following Fisher’s 10-year contract extension that he signed in 2021.

Because of that, it is easy to see why said fans are fed up with Fisher and the Aggies. Texas A&M dropped a 13-10 decision to Auburn last Saturday, which extended its losing streak to six games, and kicked them out of bowl consideration.

The Aggies have fallen mightily since the preseason, where they began the season as the No. 7 team in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll. Because of Texas A&M’s fall from grace, USA TODAY Sports columnist Dan Wolken has placed them at the front of his weekly “Misery Index” list. Wolken says that the Aggies have hit rock bottom.

When (Jimbo) Fisher was hired away from Florida State, he was handed a national championship plaque at his press conference with the date to be filled in. It was a symbolic gesture, but also a suggestive one. He was hired to win. He isn’t winning. He’s losing — and losing big.

Paying more than $80 million for a coach to go away would be the height of lunacy in a sport that has long since lost its way. But it might not be as crazy as allowing this circus to continue indefinitely with no results to show for it.

That conundrum is why Texas A&M is No. 1 in this week’s Misery Index, a weekly measurement of which fan bases are feeling the most angst about the state of their programs.

Oklahoma, Oregon, Wisconsin, and Kentucky were also featured in this week’s “Misery Index” due to their respective losses.

Comments / 0

Related
The Comeback

Big financial rumors surrounding Lane Kiffin

Rumors have been swirling for days that Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin is in the mix for the Auburn job.  Kiffin has yet to confirm nor deny the rumors but some people close to the program are fairly confident that he could take the job once the season is over. However, it may Read more... The post Big financial rumors surrounding Lane Kiffin appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
OXFORD, MS
The Spun

Look: Paul Finebaum Reveals His Major 'Upset Alert' Pick

College football analyst Paul Finebaum believes the unbeaten TCU Horned Frogs could notch their first loss of the season against Baylor this weekend. Finebaum predicted the No. 4 team in the nation would fall to the Texas Longhorns this past weekend, but he was incorrect. He's "doubling down" on his TCU doubts heading into Saturday's game in Waco.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Comeback

Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search

The Auburn coaching search has taken an interesting turn. There are now rumors that Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is in the mix for the open head coach spot. According to some reports, Swinney was in contact with the school over the weekend. That would be an interesting hire for Auburn considering that Swinney is Read more... The post Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Urban Meyer Ranks His Top 4 College Football Teams

Michigan fans are about to reignite their animosity toward Urban Meyer. The FOX Big Noon Kickoff crew unveiled their updated College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday. All five panelists respectively placed Georgia and Ohio State in the top-two spots. However, Meyer snubbed the Wolverines to rank Tennessee third and TCU...
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star RB J'Marion Burnette names top schools

Elite running back recruit J’Marion Burnette has named his top schools including the Georgia Bulldogs. Burnette is a member of the class of 2024. Burnette is a junior at Andalusia High School in Andalusia, Alabama. Burnette considers Georgia, Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Tennessee, Florida State, Texas, Penn State, Michigan, and...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaytradition.com

Paul Finebaum 'doubling down' on upset alert for one Playoff contender in Week 12

Paul Finebaum last week said that TCU’s historic undefeated season would be coming to a close in Austin against then-No.18 Texas. A week later, little has changed. Finebaum said on ESPN’s “Get Up” Wednesday that the No. 4 Horned Frogs should be on upset watch this weekend against Baylor in Waco. TCU (10-0, 7-0 Big 12) likely will need to win its last two games, plus the Big 12 title to guarantee its spot in the College Football Playoff.
FORT WORTH, TX
FanSided

Alabama Football Recruiting: Crimson Tide still pursuing elite defensive targets

Alabama football currently has the top-ranked recruiting class in the 2023 cycle. The impressive haul is highlighted by five 5-star recruits in defensive backs Caleb Downs, Tony Mitchell, and Jahlil Hurley, along with running backs Justice Haynes and Richard Young. The common opinion is that Alabama is far from done in this class, and is still in pretty good shape with several elite targets, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Larry Brown Sports

ESPN’s David Pollack takes issue with 1 CFP ranking

ESPN analyst David Pollack took issue with one ranking released during this week’s College Football Playoff rankings show. Pollack was one of the analysts on set for the release show that took place on Tuesday. Clemson was ranked at No. 9 with their 9-1 record. Next up, it was revealed that 8-2 Alabama was ranked ahead of Clemson at No. 8.
CLEMSON, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

172K+
Followers
231K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy