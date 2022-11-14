ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Nepali fruit pickers ‘left in debt after being sent home from UK farms weeks early’

By Liam James
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Jeremy Hunt recognises Brexit has imposed costs on UK economy

Nepali fruit pickers working on British farms were reportedly sent home just weeks after arriving, leading some to complain they had been left in thousands of pounds of debt.

The UK’s seasonal worker scheme allows foreign recruits to work in the UK for up to six months of a year.

Launched in the midst of Brexit negotiations and concern for the farming industry’s work base after Britain ceased to take part in the EU’s freedom of movement, the scheme offers tens of thousands of temporary visas for annual harvests.

Workers who arrived on the scheme in September told The Observer they were offered six months work, only to be told after less than two months that they were no longer needed and should book flights home.

Some said they had quit jobs to come to the UK and had been left thousands of pounds in debt after borrowing money to cover their flights and fees to third-party job brokers. They risk being thrown further into debt when booking plane tickets.

Emails seen by the paper that were sent to workers ordered them to leave the farm in Kent they were based on or face being blacklisted from the industry.

“If you ignore this email and we receive no answer … we will have to cancel your visas and to blacklist you, unfortunately,” one email sent to a group of workers by labour agency AG Recruitment on 4 November reportedly said.

The Observer said it had spoken to 12 people who were told to return home early by AG Recruitment, one of four licensed operators on the seasonal worker scheme. As many as 60 Nepali workers were understood to have been affected, it was claimed.

One man, who send remittance payments to his children and wife in Nepal, said he had taken on debts of almost £5,000 and still had to pay back more than half. He fears the debt will take years to repay.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KhpsJ_0jAGBsZ700
Fruit pickers are among workers to be granted visas for seasonal jobs in UK (Getty)

“I don’t think I’ll get my job back in Nepal … If I go back to Nepal in four or five years, I can clear the loan,” he said.

The report raises questions about the treatment of seasonal workers after Brexit, as the visa scheme saw a rapid expansion from pilot stage to full implementation.

The number of seasonal work visas issued by the Home Office each year has surged since their launch in 2019, from 2,500 in the first year to an estimated 40,000 in 2022, though this figure was set to be reduced to 30,000 next year.

Pressure has been building for reform of post-Brexit immigration rules, with the Confederation of British Industry on Monday urging the government to allow more foreign workers in to meet staff shortages.

Last week, Brexiteer boss of Next called for a different approach to “economically productive migration”.

The Home Office has been approached for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

UK economy damaged by ‘own goals’ like Brexit and Liz Truss’s Budget, economists say

Britain's economic situation has been made worse by a series of “economic own goals” by the government, a respected economic institute has said.In his customary post-Budget briefing, the director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies said the UK faced a “long, unpleasant journey” over the next few years.The think tank’s chief Paul Johnson warned that the drop in living standards forecast is the “biggest fall in living memory” and added: “Middle England is set for a shock”.“This will hit everyone. But perhaps it will be those on middling sorts of incomes who feel the biggest hit.“They won't benefit from the...
The Independent

‘Biggest badass’ warship in the world moors off the South Coast

The “biggest badass” warship in the world has moored off the south coast of England.The 333m-long USS Gerald R Ford, which is the newest and largest aircraft carrier in the US fleet and the biggest in the world, has dropped anchor in the Solent near Gosport, Hampshire.The giant warship, which cost 12.8 billion dollars (about £10.8 billion) to build, is visiting to allow its 4,500 crew members a spot of “liberty” in Portsmouth, Hampshire, and in London.The 100,000 ton warship, which is about 50m longer than the Royal Navy’s HMS Queen Elizabeth, is visiting the UK in its first foreign...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

‘Adapt or starve’: Sabrina Dhowre Elba on why she and husband Idris are speaking up for smallholder farmers

Sabrina Dhowre Elba admits that it probably seems “quite random” that she and her husband, the actor Idris Elba, have ended up championing the cause of rural, smallholder farmers. But she has her mother to thank for that.“My mom grew up in a pastoral, rural community in Somalia,” the Canadian actress and model, who was appointed a United Nations Goodwill Ambassador in 2020, told The Independent. “She always stressed the importance of giving back to Africa in some way, and what rural land and agriculture mean to rural people. She actually introduced us to IFAD.”IFAD – the International...
The Independent

Asylum seeker under investigation for raping teenager ‘missing’ from Home Office hotel

An asylum seeker under investigation for raping a teenage boy is on the run after fleeing a Home Office-approved hotel in Buckinghamshire, it has been claimed.Police had detained the 39-year-old man in a hotel in Waltham Forest on 5 October after reports a teenage boy had been attacked.The suspect was taken into custody and questioned before being bailed to return on a date in early January.The suggestion the man had gone missing was revealed by Tory MP Greg Smith during a Commons debate on Wednesday. Mr Smith told the Commons: “Buckinghamshire Council learned third-hand from a London borough just...
The Independent

Indians react in horror after man kills girlfriend, chops body into 35 parts

A 28-year-old Indian man who wanted to “silence” his 26-year-old girlfriend during a fight ended up strangling her, then chopping up her body into 35 pieces and hiding the parts in a fridge, police have revealed.The grusome murder has come to light after six months. Aftab Ameen Poonawala allegedly strangled his live-in partner Shraddha Walker in May this year and cut her body into pieces that he later dumped into a forest near their apartment in Mehrauli in south of the capital Delhi.Police said that he used to venture out around 2am on some nights with pieces of his...
The Independent

Directors and two firms found guilty after five workers killed by wall collapse

Two company directors have been found guilty of safety failings after five agency workers at a metal recycling site were crushed to death when a 45-tonne wall collapsed.A seven-week trial at Birmingham Crown Court was told the men died instantly while working in an area near the wall, which was holding back 263 tonnes of metal briquettes.Jurors were told the weight of metal, stored at a scrapyard in the Nechells area of the city, was equivalent to about six fully laden articulated lorries.Labourers Almamo Jammeh, 45, Ousmane Diaby, 39, Bangally Dukuray, 55, Saibo Sillah, 42, and Mahamadou Jagana, 49, were pronounced...
The Independent

Couple fly from London to Oslo before driving six hours to find missing AirPods

A couple flew from London to Oslo and then drove six hours across Norway to retrieve a pair of lost AirPods, documenting their trip.Josie Gardner and boyfriend Bertie embarked on their quest after realising he’d left his earphones on a plane.“When we were travelling two months ago, Bertie left his AirPods on a flight and he’s been tracking them ever since,” Josie explained.After a day of driving, they arrived in Alesund and collected the AirPods from a local man, who was happy to hand them back after he was mistakenly given them by the airline.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Moment lost dog hands herself into police station after going missing on walkMoment man wakes up from surgery and hears new heart beating for first timeSmall child, frustrated with claw arcade game, gets stuck inside
The Independent

Passenger dies onboard easyJet flight

A passenger died onboard a recent easyJet flight from Cyprus to the UK.Travellers became worried about the unnamed, dark-haired man in his fifties when he failed to wake up during the Paphos to London Gatwick service on 17 November.Flight EZY8454 departed from Paphos at around 2.20pm GMT, with concerns over the man’s health arising an hour and 20 minutes later, at around 3.40pm GMT.Cabin crew asked if there was a doctor onboard to provide medical assistance but no one came forward, reported the Daily Star.A defibrillator was used to try to resuscitate the man, but attempts to revive him...
The Independent

RAF completes first UK flight using 100% sustainable fuel in ‘breakthrough moment’

The Royal Air Force has successfully trialled the UK’s first flight using 100 per cent sustainable fuel in what has been called a “breakthrough moment” for aviation.On Wednesday, the RAF Voyager took to the skies over Oxfordshire using waste-based fuels.Sustainable aviation fuels, known as SAFs, have the potential to reduce carbon emissions by 80 per cent and it is hoped their use will help propel the RAF closer to its net-zero target by 2040, while also reducing its reliance on global supply chains.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

Free streaming sites with half a million viewers see police crackdown

Police claim to have dismantled a multi-million dollar piracy network that served illegal free streaming sites to more than half a million European users.Four people were arrested following a two-year operation conducted jointly by Spanish police and Europol, which was initiated by the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE).Those arrested are accused of operating various websites to advertise subscription packages offering streams of thousands of live TV channels and roughly 23,000 movies and series.Resellers in the operation were allegedly located in the UK, Cyprus, Greece, Malta, Portugal and Spain.“The profits obtained, which amounted to around three million euros per year,...
The Independent

‘Danger to life’ floods overwhelm homes, railways and roads in Scotland after 140mm of rain falls overnight

People have been stranded in their homes and forced to abandon their submerged cars, as “danger to life” flood warnings were extended in Scotland. Rail travel across much of Scotland was brought to a standstill as officials braced for river levels to reach record highs on Friday, with schools closed and “rest centres” set up for those in hard-hit Aberdeenshire who had been unable to return to their flooded homes.Police Scotland said on Friday evening that the emergency services were in attendance at the River Don, where it is believed a person may have got into difficulty while trying...
The Independent

King Charles bans foie gras from all royal residences

Foie gras will no longer be served in any royal residences, a letter sent from King Charles to animal rights campaigners has confirmed. Charles is known to be opposed to the food and has previously removed the controversial pate from his residences as Prince of WalesNow animal rights group Peta has said that it received a letter from the Royal Household confirming this policy has now been extended to Buckingham Palace and all other royal residences.As a gesture of gratitude, the group is sending the King a hamper of ‘faux gras’ made by vegan chef Alexis Gauthier.A Peta spokeswoman...
The Independent

Flying rings banned from beaches by UK council to protect seals

A coastal council has voted to ban flying rings from all of its council-owned beaches after at least three seals got the plastic toys stuck around their necks.The inquisitive animals each poked their heads through the hole of a flying ring around the Norfolk coast and then could not take it off, with the rigid plastic cutting into them as they grew bigger.King’s Lynn and West Norfolk borough council has now resolved to ban the plastic rings from its beaches, following a campaign launched by a member of the Friends of Horsey Seals volunteer group.The first seal to get its...
The Independent

Zelensky tells Irish students to ‘take care of your freedom’ in university address

Volodymyr Zelensky has addressed students in an auditorium at a Dublin university, advising them to “take care of your freedom”.In his speech, the Ukrainian president also said that he was grateful to Ireland for its “incredible warmth” in taking in 63,000 Ukrainian refugees since Russia’s invasion began.“I thank you for the incredible warmth that you gave to our people, 63,000 Ukrainians, that’s a lot of Ukrainian students,” Mr Zelensky said.“Thank you, good luck and take care of your freedom,” he added, concluding his address.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Zelensky appears at G20 summit to appeal for end of war in UkraineMissile strike in Poland ‘unlikely’ to have come from Russia, says BidenZelensky accuses Russia of missile attack on Poland after two killed
The Independent

Border Force and Home Office staff prepare to go on strike

Civil servants at the Home Office, Border Force and two other government departments will begin a month of industrial action from mid-December. The PCS trade union said on Friday it had built up a “substantial strike fund” and was raising more cash to cover the dispute.Workers, including those in the Department for Transport and Defra, will take action in a bid to stop their wages from plunging in real terms.With inflation at 11.1 per cent – a 41-year high – staff are seeking a 10 per cent pay rise as well as assurances on job security, pensions and redundancy...
The Independent

Cop27 runs into overtime with countries divided over final climate agreement

Cop27 has officially run into overtime as climate talks continued past the 6pm deadline on Friday.The Sharm el-Sheikh summit is almost certain to continue into Saturday – and perhaps even Sunday – as countries remain divided on how to tackle some of the biggest issues of the climate crisis. An alert was sent to delegates late on Thursday to inform them that essential services, such as transport and food stalls, would run until midnight on Sunday.Some exhausted attendees raced to the Egypt Air counter inside the venue to change their flights. The conference halls had largely emptied out, and many...
The Independent

Ghanian girl cuts through jargon, delivers message at COP27

By their very nature, U.N. climate negotiations are filled with scientific and diplomatic jargon. So, when 10-year-old Nakeeyat Dramani Sam spoke during a plenary session Friday with hundreds of delegates, her soft voice and direct message cut through the dryness, a reminder to negotiators and everybody listening that decisions made at climate talks can have a direct impact on people. Talking about suffering in Ghana due to flooding, she held up a sign that said, “Payment Overdue."“I put a simple question on the table," she said. “When can you pay us back? Because payment is overdue.”Sam was talking about...
The Independent

World Cup fans ready to celebrate despite stadium beer ban

Flag-draped fans poured into Qatar on Friday ahead of the Middle East's first World Cup as organizers banned the sale of beer at stadiums — a last-minute decision that stunned FIFA sponsor Budweiser but was largely welcomed by the country's conservative Muslims and shrugged off by some visitors. This small, energy-rich country, home to some 3 million people and roughly the size of Jamaica, expects another 1.2 million fans to fly in for the tournament that begins on Sunday.After Friday prayers, the talk of Doha became the sudden ruling by the government to halt all beer sales at stadiums....
The Independent

The Independent

923K+
Followers
300K+
Post
463M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy