Roaring water spills over dam after heavy rainfall in New South Wales

Terrifying footage captures roaring water spilling over the top of Wyangala dam in New South Wales after heavy rainfall.

Around 230,000 megalitres a day are expected to spill over the structure, raising concerns of flooding in many nearby towns, according to the Sydney Morning Herald .

“The entire central west of NSW has been hit very hard in the past 24 hours,” Steph Cooke, emergency services minister, said.

She added that nine major flood warnings are in place across the state following intense rainfall.

