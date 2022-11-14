ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LoneStar 92

Don’t Miss The Gifty Grinchmas Market This Weekend At The Midland County Horseshoe

Is Christmas is upon us whether you like it or not? Everywhere you look everywhere you go Christmas is everywhere, it's almost like we just want to skip Thanksgiving and go right to Christmas. I was in Hobby Lobby over the weekend and so much of their Christmas decor is gone. I have to admit I am extra excited about decorating for Christmas this year because I got a new house.
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
LoneStar 92

Ask Midland Odessa – His Parents Want Us To Sleep In Separate Rooms When We Visit Them For Thanksgiving!

Buzz Question - Me and my MAN have a house together. We are not married but been tougher for a grip. Well, for the first time we are going to visit AND STAY WITH HIS FAMILY for Thanksgiving. Well, he just informed me that they have asked us to sleep in separate rooms. WE HAVE A HOUSE TOGETHER! We ARE 40!! I just scratch my head. Is it just me?
ODESSA, TX
LoneStar 92

LoneStar 92

Midland, TX
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
962K+
Views
ABOUT

Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://lonestar92.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy