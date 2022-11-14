Read full article on original website
Don’t Miss The Gifty Grinchmas Market This Weekend At The Midland County Horseshoe
Is Christmas is upon us whether you like it or not? Everywhere you look everywhere you go Christmas is everywhere, it's almost like we just want to skip Thanksgiving and go right to Christmas. I was in Hobby Lobby over the weekend and so much of their Christmas decor is gone. I have to admit I am extra excited about decorating for Christmas this year because I got a new house.
Lone Star Liquor Now Open In Brand New Osaka Plaza in Midland! Tea 180 Coming!
There has been a lot happening at the intersection of Tradewinds and Deauville in Midland. The area heading to the Midland Rockhounds Ballpark behind Oskaka Midland has started to see a lot of new business in the past 2 years. Well, the newly constructed OSAKA Plaza is the latest shopping strip featuring 2 new businesses that are now open and one on the way.
Ask Midland Odessa – His Parents Want Us To Sleep In Separate Rooms When We Visit Them For Thanksgiving!
Buzz Question - Me and my MAN have a house together. We are not married but been tougher for a grip. Well, for the first time we are going to visit AND STAY WITH HIS FAMILY for Thanksgiving. Well, he just informed me that they have asked us to sleep in separate rooms. WE HAVE A HOUSE TOGETHER! We ARE 40!! I just scratch my head. Is it just me?
Don’t Miss Gary Allan Tomorrow Night At The Hacienda In Midland
LoneStar 923 is excited to be teaming up with La Hacienda Event Center to bring you country music superstar Gary Allan. As you know Gary Allan is one of my very favorite artists. Gary Allan will be at the Hacienda, Friday night, November 18th. Tickets are running out. If you...
Are We Getting Some SNOW This Weekend Here In Midland Odessa?
So, you say there's a chance? Are we going to see our first SNOW of the season this weekend? The forecast calls for some SNOW chances this weekend here in the Midland Odessa area. We usually don't average or get SNOW flurries in November, but there is a chance. CHANCE...
Midland Native Featured in Marvel’s Exciting New ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
The new installment of Marvel's Black Panther series broke November records in its first weekend at the box office, and a graduate of Midland High is featured in the blockbuster film. According to NewsWest 9, if you were one of the millions of people who saw the new Black Panther...
Cedric Benson Statue at Astound Football Stadium in Midland on Hold
Cedric Benson helped lead the Midland Lee Rebels to three consecutive state championships back in the late 90s and early 2000s but the plan to put up a statue of the running back that still owns several football records for Legacy/Lee High School has been put on hold. According to...
