Cheers! Rockport Indiana Winery is Reopening
In the Tri-State area, we are no strangers to wineries serving up delicious wines. From Monkey Hollow in St. Meinrad to Farmer & Frenchman in Henderson to Misty Meadow in Owensboro, there are several places to sit back and enjoy some wine. One Tri-State winery closed for a bit of time, but recently announced they are reopening!
Holiday Stroll in Owensboro to be cancelled
The Holiday Stroll in Owensboro has taken over the first Saturday in December for the last 14 years. In what would of been it's 15th year, the city has decided to cancel the event. What many call a tradition in Owensboro, its a night that many residents look forward to.
SUNNY’S MORNING BRAINTEASER 11/17/22
27% of people have ______ for breakfast. Congratulations to Michelle McCain of Huntingburg, Indiana for being the SMARTEST PERSON ON THE PLANET this morning and getting hooked up with a 3 and 3 deal from Sunny’s!
Oakhill Baptist Church is opening its food pantry to help area families in need
It's a chance for residents to receive some much needed food ahead of the holidays. Saturday, November 19, Oakhill Baptist Church will host their monthly food drive, with the pantry open from 9:00 A.M. until Noon. The church is located along North Fares Avenue in Evansville. Those attending must bring...
Experience Real Christmas Magic at the 3rd Annual Newburgh Winterlights Event
Now that it actually feels like winter outside, it's time to start planning those must-do family activities for the holiday season. We are fortunate to live in an area with plenty of Christmastime events to partake in. The only problem is making time on the calendar for all of them. There is a fairly new walk-through event in Newburgh, Indiana that I can't wait to see in person.
Beautiful Albino Deer Spotted in Southern Indiana [PHOTO]
It's not uncommon to see deer out and about this time of year in Indiana. With fall coming quickly coming to an end and the cold winter months approaching, they begin the search for food, a mate, and most importantly, try to avoid being shot by hunters. What is uncommon is the sight of an albino deer, not because they're less active this time of year, but because they're a genetic rarity, which is why when one is seen, we're quick to grab our phones and get a picture like Spencer County resident, John Howell did recently.
Huge Estate Sale In Owensboro This Weekend & This Stuff Is Amazing
Y'all know we love to bring you good bargains. We've got a Friday Bargain of the Week that will knock your cheap socks off. First, Estate sales are fabulous. It's other people's stuff but most of the time this stuff is extra good and many times it is antique or vintage.
Indiana witness wants explanation for hovering bright light
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Indiana witness at New Albany reported watching and photographing a bright light that hovered over the city for more than two hours beginning at 4 a.m. before moving away on February 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Dream Center’s Affordable Christmas event is back
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Dream Center is asking for toy donations this Christmas. Officials will sell the toys to people in the Jacobsville area at a greatly reduced price during their forth annual Affordable Christmas event. An official with the Dream Center says they usually try to sell the toys to their Dream Center […]
New ownership, same great taste
Mamma Rosa's might have changed ownership, but customers can expect the same great food that they have come to love on the menu. The pizza is a core of their business, and is how new owners Joanna and Roger Alexander met. When they were teens, they both worked there -Roger delivering pizzas and Joanna waitressing. Joanna's parents just happen to be previous owners Yvonne and Bill Green.
Roaming turkey journeys through Gibson County
PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – By mid-November, many of us are thinking of turkey as the Thanksgiving holiday quickly approaches. But in Gibson County, one turkey is on the run. Numerous sightings have Princeton residents asking, ‘what is going on?’. “No, never seen anything like this before. Never,” says Angie Sumner. “Not for turkey day,” adds […]
Centuries-old building set to be renovated on W. Franklin St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s been home to countless companies, including two furniture companies: Hercules Buggy Company and Shane Manufacturing. A vital piece of history in Evansville is in line to be saved by a friendly neighbor. “I mean and some people would look at the other way, [if]...
Confederate soldier statue relocated to Potter’s Field in Daviess County
The Confederate statue that once stood on the lawn of the county courthouse in Daviess County, Kentucky, has been relocated. After approving the move back in September, officials with the Daviess County Fiscal Court relocated the statue at Potter’s Field, next to Elmwood Cemetery. The fiscal court approved the...
Spring Mill Inn at Indiana state park closes for $10M in renovations
MITCHELL, Ind. (WISH) — An state park’s inn closed Monday for a $10 million modernization project, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said in social media posts. Spring Mill Inn at Spring Mill State Park is expected to reopen by March 2024, according to a website for the project.
Southern Indiana State Park Offering Firewood for $10 per Truckload
After enjoying warmer-than-normal temperatures for this time of year over the past couple of weeks, Mother Nature pulled the rug out from under us recently by dropping the temperature about 30 degrees and blanketing us with a couple of inches of snow in a 24-hour period. It was a chilling reminder that as much as we may want the temperature to stay in the upper-60s or low 70s year-round, we live in Indiana and things can change in an instant. It also served as a good reminder that winter will be here soon and it would probably be a good idea to make sure we're prepared for it. Especially when it comes to keeping ourselves warm.
Historic Evansville building finds new purpose 130 years later
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A historic Evansville building housed furniture over 130 years ago. Now, one developer hopes to transform it to house people. The Karges Furniture Building, which is now in the works of becoming an apartment building, was built in 1892. To put that into perspective, that’s only two years after Vincent Van […]
Don’t Leave These Six Things in Your Car When it’s Freezing
The temperatures will be below freezing this week in the Evansville area. You might want to take these items out of your vehicle before we hit those low temperatures. In case you didn't notice, it is getting pretty cold outside, especially at night. This week, we will see temperatures here in the Evansville area go below freezing (32 degrees). According to Eyewitness News Chief Meteorologist, Wayne Hart, tonight through next Tuesday, nighttime temperatures will go below the freezing level.
Evansville Regional Airport announced 3 new programs
Aimed at helping travelers stay comfortable and at ease while flying, Evansville Regional Airport introduced 3 new programs to help travelers at the airport. Evansville Regional Airport announces 3 new programs for travelers. Aimed at helping travelers stay comfortable and at ease while flying, Evansville Regional Airport introduced 3 new...
Highway 231 partially closed for accident in Daviess County
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Dispatch tells us an accident has shut down part of a busy US Highway in Daviess County. Officials say the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is working the crash at the intersection of Old Hartford Road and US 231. According to a short press release, the highway is expected to remained […]
Dubois County Re-Designated as Healthy Community
Dubois County- The state of Indiana has once again recognized Dubois County’s health. At Monday’s Coffee and Conversation with Mayor Vonderheide, Deidra Church, the Director of the Memorial Hospital Foundation, announced Dubois County was once again designated as a “Healthy Community” by the state. The community was originally designated in 2018 and had to reapply this year.
