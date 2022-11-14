ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend IN man killed in single-vehicle crash in St. Joseph County

CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — St. Joseph County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a South Bend Indiana man. Authorities say it happened just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15 in the area of North River Road near Quaker Road in Constantine Township.
Discover Kalamazoo & KPS team up for 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A regional partnership involving the country’s longest running educational competition was announced on Wednesday, November 16. Discover Kalamazoo, the Kalamazoo Public Schools, and the Kalamazoo Promise are now teaming up for the official 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee. The Kalamazoo County Regional Spelling...
