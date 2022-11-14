Read full article on original website
White House announces $13 billion in funding to modernize power grids
Nov 18 (Reuters) - The White House announced through the Department of Energy (DOE) on Friday that it is soliciting grant applications for $13 billion in new financing under the bipartisan infrastructure bill for the expansion and modernization of the U.S. electric grid.
