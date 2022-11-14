A Midland police officer is scheduled to be arraigned on drunk driving charges on November 30. Police say Officer Jason Gatrell was intoxicated the night of October 2 when he was driving in the area of Monroe and Sturgeon roads in Midland County, crashing his vehicle into a wooded area. Gatrell was off duty at the time of the crash. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries. State police conducting an investigation into the crash say Gatrell’s blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit in Michigan.

