Boulder County, CO

kdnk.org

America Recycles Week begins

America Recycles Week runs through November 18. This year's week of awareness comes on the heels of electoral wins for a nationwide smattering of ballot initiatives on recycling. One of those successful initiatives was Denver Ordinance 306, also known as The Waste No More Measure. It will expand curbside recycling...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Snaxland Applies to Open First Colorado Dispensary

The ownership behind Snaxland, a popular cannabis growing operation based in Colorado, has applied to purchase a former dispensary location in southwest Denver. Documents at the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses show a pending transfer of ownership for a building at 543 Bryant Street that was once occupied by a Golden Meds dispensary. Although it's still owned by the dispensary chain, it could get new life if the transfer application is accepted.
DENVER, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

The 6 Best Cities in Colorado to Live Without A Car

Having a car in Colorado is freedom to many people, but even if you don't have a car you can still live free thanks to an abundance of travel options. Getting from place "A" to place "B" can be a real pain if you do not have a car, but here in Colorado, there are 6 cities that make living without a car a breeze.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Scottish ag company picks Loveland for North American headquarters

Intelligent Growth Solutions, a Scotland-based agricultural company that provides systems for fully automated, year-round growing, has chosen Loveland for its North American headquarters, Gov. Jared Polis and the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade announced Wednesday. Founded in 2013, IGS designs and produces high-tech Growth Towers — indoor...
LOVELAND, CO
Westword

Lawsuit Time Bomb That Could Explode on Denver's Next Mayor

Fifteen people have filed paperwork to run for mayor of Denver in April 2023, and the winner will face myriad challenges — including more than twenty lawsuits that bring the potential of big-money payouts and more negative publicity for the city. At least 23 complaints are pending against the...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Person killed at construction site in northern Colorado

WINDSOR, Colo. — Police are investigating after a person was killed in an accident at a construction site in northern Colorado Tuesday afternoon. The Windsor Police Department said the accident happened around 3:45 p.m. at a construction site in the area of Crystal Creek Drive and Rumley Creek Drive. The person was run over by a large piece of construction equipment and killed, police said.
WINDSOR, CO
KDVR.com

Denver weather: More snow, single-digit temperatures

Snow showers will become heavier Thursday after 7 p.m. and continue into early Friday morning. Roads are expected to be slick in spots for the Thursday evening drive. Here's Dave Fraser's weather forecast. Denver weather: More snow, single-digit temperatures. Snow showers will become heavier Thursday after 7 p.m. and continue...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Snow & cold will create miserable travel conditions

An unusually cold early season snowstorm on Thursday will cause slick roads and hazardous travel conditions, especially in the evening.The heaviest snow is expected west of Interstate 25 where a Winter Storm Warning has been issued through Thursday night. Areas such as Fort Collins, Longmont, Arvada, Golden, Boulder and Lakewood could measure up to 10 inches of fluffy snow by early Friday morning. The bulk of the snow is expected after sunset. Wind gusts up to 35 mph will also cause the light snow to blow around very easily.Elsewhere there is a Winter Weather Advisory including for Denver and Aurora for 2 to 6 inches of fluffy snow by Friday morning. No more than 1-2 inches is expected by sunset followed by 1 to 5 inches between 5 p.m. and 5 a.m.Difficult travel is possible at anytime on Thursday but the worst travel conditions are expected in the evening.Temperatures will also remain very cold through Friday. Morning lows will be in the single digits for the first time this season in Denver.
DENVER, CO
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Colorado

What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice, juicy burger then this article is for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Colorado that are highly praised by local people for their absolutely amazing food and very impressive service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit.
COLORADO STATE
glendalecherrycreek.com

Dark Shadow Cast Over Larimer Square’s Future

Loss Of Larimer Looms As New Owner Runs Restaurants, Retailers Out Of The Historic Heart, Soul Of Downtown Denver. Larimer Square — the Mile High City’s first historic district — first landed on the National Trust for Historic Place’s list of “most endangered historic places” in 2018. As 2022 draws to an end, a steady stream of restaurants and retailers on the city’s oldest commercial block have disclosed they are closing their doors.
DENVER, CO

