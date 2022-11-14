Read full article on original website
kdnk.org
America Recycles Week begins
America Recycles Week runs through November 18. This year's week of awareness comes on the heels of electoral wins for a nationwide smattering of ballot initiatives on recycling. One of those successful initiatives was Denver Ordinance 306, also known as The Waste No More Measure. It will expand curbside recycling...
Westword
Snaxland Applies to Open First Colorado Dispensary
The ownership behind Snaxland, a popular cannabis growing operation based in Colorado, has applied to purchase a former dispensary location in southwest Denver. Documents at the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses show a pending transfer of ownership for a building at 543 Bryant Street that was once occupied by a Golden Meds dispensary. Although it's still owned by the dispensary chain, it could get new life if the transfer application is accepted.
Colorado snow totals for Nov. 17-18, 2022, snowstorm
The snowstorm that moved across Colorado Thursday and Friday brought a nice helping of snow to northern Colorado, particularly along the foothills in Jefferson and Boulder counties.
The 6 Best Cities in Colorado to Live Without A Car
Having a car in Colorado is freedom to many people, but even if you don't have a car you can still live free thanks to an abundance of travel options. Getting from place "A" to place "B" can be a real pain if you do not have a car, but here in Colorado, there are 6 cities that make living without a car a breeze.
History Will Be Made as Psychedelic Convention Comes to Colorado
Colorado has seen some big changes recently, notably the passing of a proposition decriminalizing psychedelic mushrooms this past election. Not missing a beat, a unique and groundbreaking convention will be coming to the state next year celebrating all things psychedelics. A Psychedelic Convention is Coming to Colorado. The convention will...
cowboystatedaily.com
Colorado Man Says He Wants To Desecrate Grave of Former Wyoming Gov. Ed Herschler
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Colorado man with deep roots in railroading and a profound admiration for Wyoming says former Wyoming Governor Ed Herschler all but ruined him financially by pulling the plug on a planned Denver-to-Salt Lake City passenger line. The line would have...
Scottish ag company picks Loveland for North American headquarters
Intelligent Growth Solutions, a Scotland-based agricultural company that provides systems for fully automated, year-round growing, has chosen Loveland for its North American headquarters, Gov. Jared Polis and the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade announced Wednesday. Founded in 2013, IGS designs and produces high-tech Growth Towers — indoor...
Longtime Holiday Lights in Loveland Going Dark Due to ‘Humbug’ Reason
For over thirty years, Lovelanders and visitors to town have enjoyed the holiday lights that get put up on the south side of Lake Loveland, and in downtown at Foote Lagoon. Those lights won't be up for 2022, and the future of them seems, questionable. Things are going to look...
Live updates: More snow, closures and delays
It's a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day as snow falls in Denver and across Colorado.
Westword
Lawsuit Time Bomb That Could Explode on Denver's Next Mayor
Fifteen people have filed paperwork to run for mayor of Denver in April 2023, and the winner will face myriad challenges — including more than twenty lawsuits that bring the potential of big-money payouts and more negative publicity for the city. At least 23 complaints are pending against the...
Person killed at construction site in northern Colorado
WINDSOR, Colo. — Police are investigating after a person was killed in an accident at a construction site in northern Colorado Tuesday afternoon. The Windsor Police Department said the accident happened around 3:45 p.m. at a construction site in the area of Crystal Creek Drive and Rumley Creek Drive. The person was run over by a large piece of construction equipment and killed, police said.
This Colorado city ranks as one of the worst in US for potholes
A new study by QuoteWizard revealed that Colorado ranks as the 18th worst state in the United States for potholes.
KDVR.com
Denver weather: More snow, single-digit temperatures
Snow showers will become heavier Thursday after 7 p.m. and continue into early Friday morning. Roads are expected to be slick in spots for the Thursday evening drive. Here's Dave Fraser's weather forecast. Denver weather: More snow, single-digit temperatures. Snow showers will become heavier Thursday after 7 p.m. and continue...
Snow & cold will create miserable travel conditions
An unusually cold early season snowstorm on Thursday will cause slick roads and hazardous travel conditions, especially in the evening.The heaviest snow is expected west of Interstate 25 where a Winter Storm Warning has been issued through Thursday night. Areas such as Fort Collins, Longmont, Arvada, Golden, Boulder and Lakewood could measure up to 10 inches of fluffy snow by early Friday morning. The bulk of the snow is expected after sunset. Wind gusts up to 35 mph will also cause the light snow to blow around very easily.Elsewhere there is a Winter Weather Advisory including for Denver and Aurora for 2 to 6 inches of fluffy snow by Friday morning. No more than 1-2 inches is expected by sunset followed by 1 to 5 inches between 5 p.m. and 5 a.m.Difficult travel is possible at anytime on Thursday but the worst travel conditions are expected in the evening.Temperatures will also remain very cold through Friday. Morning lows will be in the single digits for the first time this season in Denver.
Break-ins concern tight-knit mountain community
Residents along a remote stretch of Jefferson County are becoming increasingly concerned about recent business burglaries.
Snow forecast: Timing, totals, temperatures for Thursday
The Pinpoint Weather Team says more snow is moving into the state on Thursday and it will last until Friday morning.
4 Great Burger Places in Colorado
What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice, juicy burger then this article is for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Colorado that are highly praised by local people for their absolutely amazing food and very impressive service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit.
glendalecherrycreek.com
Dark Shadow Cast Over Larimer Square’s Future
Loss Of Larimer Looms As New Owner Runs Restaurants, Retailers Out Of The Historic Heart, Soul Of Downtown Denver. Larimer Square — the Mile High City’s first historic district — first landed on the National Trust for Historic Place’s list of “most endangered historic places” in 2018. As 2022 draws to an end, a steady stream of restaurants and retailers on the city’s oldest commercial block have disclosed they are closing their doors.
Boulder County buys $10.8 million Heil Valley Ranch parcel
Boulder County commissioners approved a $10.8 million purchase on 586 acres in Heil Valley Ranch. The county has been leasing the land, located in the middle of the open space property west of Longmont, from the Colorado State Land Board since 1998. Commissioners unanimously approved the purchase during Tuesday’s meeting.
Concerned with slow drivers in snow? Here’s what you should do
Snow has arrived to Colorado. If you have ever driven in the snowy conditions, then you know how dangerous some days can be.
