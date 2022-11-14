Booking using points is an art and a skill. It also requires luck. Yesterday, I wrote Housing World Cup Qatar: Adventurous or Fyre Fest? I received a comment that Hilton or Marriott awards are available randomly. I had checked before and never had luck. I tried again and was shocked to find a Hilton hotel available for 50,000 points/night. It seemed too good to be true. The only catch was that it was non-refundable. That didn’t stop me from booking.

