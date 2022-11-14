Read full article on original website
Hilton 2x points + 2,000 bonus points for weekday checkout Sep 6-Dec 31
Hilton Honors has a four month promotion for double points (20 points per $1) for hotel stays from Sep 6 to Dec 31, 2022. In addition to double points, members receive 2,000 bonus points when your checkout date is Monday to Friday. Hilton double points promotion registration required. This is...
100% BONUS bei IHG One Rewards Punktesale
Bei IHG One Rewards gibt es wieder einen 100% Bonus beim Punktesale …. IHG One Rewards hat wieder einen Punktesale mit 100% laufen. Der Umweg über Punkte kann wie immer eine Ersparnis sein, muss es aber auch nicht. Die Bedingungen:. “This Offer is available for qualifying purchases of IHG...
IHG points $5 per 1,000 Nov 16-Dec 29
IHG One Rewards points are on sale again with 100% bonus points from November 16 to December 29, 2022. This sale creates a sweet spot at the purchase of 52,000 points for $260 where the price of points drops to $5.00 per 1,000 points. Members can buy up to 500,000 points for $2,500 during this sale.
50% BONUS bei British Airways Executive Club Meilensale
Bei British Airways Executive Club kauft man Meilen mit einem Bonus …. Es ist wieder Zeit für einen Avios Sale. Iberia Plus und British Airways Executive Club wechseln sich da immer wieder ab, jetzt ist BA an der Reihe. Avios Einlösungen können durchwegs Sinn machen. Projekte in der First,...
Hilton World Cup Booked! Your Results Will Vary
Booking using points is an art and a skill. It also requires luck. Yesterday, I wrote Housing World Cup Qatar: Adventurous or Fyre Fest? I received a comment that Hilton or Marriott awards are available randomly. I had checked before and never had luck. I tried again and was shocked to find a Hilton hotel available for 50,000 points/night. It seemed too good to be true. The only catch was that it was non-refundable. That didn’t stop me from booking.
Earn unlimited 10x on select Capital One cards with Uber, Uber Eats + comped Uber One membership
JetBlue’s Black Friday Sale is Here – With Tickets From $39!
JetBlue has just launched their limited-time Black Friday sale! Act quickly before the best deals sell out on this sale that starts at $39 one way!. Every seems to be starting “Black Friday sales” earlier this year – and JetBlue is out now with their 2022 Black Friday sale!
Virgin Atlantic plans new sun routes to the Maldives and Turks & Caicos.
It’s pretty depressing outside with dark days and rainy nights. Virgin Atlantic is happy to bring some sun, with it planning to add new routes to the Maldives as well as Turks & Caicos for Winter 2023. Virgin Atlantic will launch a winter seasonal three-times-weekly service to the Maldives from...
Review: Hotel Indigo Madrid Princesa
IHG’s Hotel Indigo Madrid Princesa is a great location in central Madrid for tourists. In spite of the 35C/95F temperature in the blazing sun on the Fourth of July 2022 I ventured outside for a few hours walking to explore Madrid for the first time. The Royal Palace was a 25-minute walk from Hotel Indigo Princesa. The hotel location was the best part of our Madrid experience. In the room there were a series of incidents that tried my patience with the hotel.
