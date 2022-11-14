ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Woody Young Appointed President of Solidigm

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022--

Global memory storage company Solidigm has named Woody Young, a current member of its Board of Directors, company President. In this role, Mr. Young will direct the finance, strategy, corporate development, human resources, legal, and IT functions. He will also lead the search for Solidigm’s incoming CEO, in conjunction with the company’s Board Chairman Jung-ho Park.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005222/en/

Before joining Solidigm, Mr. Young had a 30+ year career in investment banking. Most recently, he served as the Chairman of Mergers and Acquisitions at Perella Weinberg Partners, in addition to leading the firm’s large cap telecom and media advisory business. Mr. Young previously worked at Lazard, Lehman Brothers, First Boston, and Bain & Company. He also served as a White House Fellow and special assistant to the Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Treasury from 1991-1992. Mr. Young is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations.

Mr. Young received an AB degree from Brown University and a Masters in International Relations from Cambridge University. He is a graduate of the Yale School of Management.

“Woody brings strong leadership and business acumen to his role as President of Solidigm,” said Noh-Jung Kwak, Solidigm Acting CEO, and President and Co-CEO of SK hynix.” We are excited to have Woody join the Solidigm management team. His ability to develop our strategy, expand our senior leadership team, and assist in establishing a strong business and operational framework will be critical to achieving our goal of being #1 in the NAND market.”

“As a Board member, I have worked closely with Solidigm’s senior leadership team for nearly a year and have great respect for their dedication and vision,” said Mr. Young. “I am delighted to commit my broad corporate experience, industry relationships, and regulatory expertise to Solidigm’s bright future. I am dedicated to strengthening our team’s culture and to collaborating closely with SK hynix to move with greater agility in delivering unmatched products and solutions for our customers and partners.”

ABOUT SOLIDIGM

Solidigm is a leading global provider of innovative NAND flash memory solutions. Solidigm technology unlocks data’s unlimited potential for customers, enabling them to fuel human advancement. Our origins reflect Intel’s longstanding innovation in memory products and SK hynix’s international leadership and scale in the semiconductor industry. Solidigm became a standalone U.S. subsidiary under SK hynix in December 2021. Headquartered in San Jose, CA, Solidigm is powered by the inventiveness of more than 2,000 employees in 20 locations around the world. For more information about Solidigm, please visit solidigm.com and follow us on Twitter at @Solidigm and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005222/en/

press@solidigm.com

KEYWORD: EUROPE UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CANADA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY HARDWARE SEMICONDUCTOR DATA MANAGEMENT

SOURCE: Solidigm

PUB: 11/14/2022 11:00 AM/DISC: 11/14/2022 11:02 AM

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Biden facing pressure to extend student loan payment pause

WASHINGTON (AP) — In the days and weeks before the midterm election, President Joe Biden trumpeted his plan to cancel billions in student loans as he rallied young people to support Democrats. But now the entire initiative is in jeopardy because of legal challenges that could ensure no one receives a dollar of debt relief. The debacle is swiftly becoming a headache for the administration instead of an example of how the president keeps his promises to voters. The White House insists it will ultimately prevail even though two federal courts blocked the program from taking effect. However, the setbacks have rattled supporters who fear that more than 40 million Americans who expected relief will instead start getting billed for their student debt in January, when a pandemic-era moratorium on payments is slated to expire. “You cannot ask people to begin repaying on a debt that shouldn’t exist,” said Melissa Byrne, an advocate for loan cancellation. “We bear no blame in this broken system.”
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Puerto Rico federal finance board appoints new leader

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A federal control board that supervises Puerto Rico’s finances announced a new executive director on Thursday after its last one stepped down in April following a historic debt restructuring for the U.S. territory. Robert Mujica, budget director for New York state, is expected to assume his new role in January. He previously served as chief of staff to the New York state Senate majority leader and was secretary to the state’s Senate finance committee. “It’s exciting work, it’s fun work,” he said in a phone interview. “I wasn’t looking to leave here.” But the board reached out to Mujica, who sought to return to an island where he spent summers as a child and whose parents and grandparents are from the north coastal town of Arecibo.
The Associated Press

New Mexico attorney general selected as college president

ESPANOLA, N.M. (AP) — Outgoing New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas has been selected as the next president at Northern New Mexico College. He was the unanimous choice as the school’s board of regents voted Thursday. Balderas was among four finalists for the position following a monthslong national search. The next step will be contract negotiations between the college and Balderas, who will finish his second term as the state’s top prosecutor at the end of the year. In a statement issued Friday, Balderas said it will be an honor to work with the regents, faculty and staff to take the institution into the future and build on student successes. “I’m inspired that the community was involved in the selection process. They have hope for change,” Balderas said.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

What to know if you've applied for student loan forgiveness

NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden’s plan to provide up to $20,000 in federal student loan forgiveness has been blocked by two federal courts, leaving millions of borrowers wondering what happens next. The Justice Department on Friday asked the Supreme Court to reverse one of the lower court decisions, warning that many Americans will face financial hardship if the plan remains blocked. Here’s what to know if you’ve applied for relief: WHAT HAPPENS NOW? While the application for relief has been taken down from the Federal Student Aid website, applications that have already been filed are on hold while the appeal works its way through the courts.
The Associated Press

New service union seeks to inspire labor movement in South

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Over 100 service industry workers gathered Friday in the capital of South Carolina, the state with the country’s lowest unionization rate, to launch a new union and in turn try to boost labor organizing across the South. The Union of Southern Service Workers hopes to win remedies for what it sees as a common set of grievances across a region historically hostile to unions. Its members cut a broad swath across the service industry, working in places like fast food chains, retail stores, warehouses and nursing homes. “We are all service workers, no matter what industry you’re coming through,” said Eshawney Gaston, a Captain D’s employee in Durham, North Carolina who helped plan the union’s launch in Columbia. “We have to stand up for each other.” Gaston, a 25-year-old mother, said she has faced the same issues at multiple service-industry jobs, including wage theft, poor personal protective equipment and dangerous heat, among others. The problem is greater than any single company and requires a more widespread effort, she said.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Associated Press

Saudi prince's new title key to dodging lawsuit over killing

WASHINGTON (AP) — It raised eyebrows six weeks ago when Saudi Arabia’s aged king, Salman, named his son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as prime minister. The kingdom’s laws designate the king as prime minister. King Salman had to declare a temporary exception to loan out the title, and at the same time made clear he retains key duties. But that move reaped dividends Thursday, when the Biden administration declared that Prince Mohammed’s standing as prime minister shielded him from a U.S. lawsuit over what the U.S. intelligence community says was his role in Saudi officials’ 2018 killing of a U.S.-based journalist. A judge will now decide whether Prince Mohammed has immunity. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby insisted Friday that the administration’s declaration of immunity for Saudi Arabia’s crown prince was purely a “legal determination” that “has absolutely nothing to do with the merits of the case itself.” Many experts in international law agreed with the administration — but only because of the king’s late September title boost for the crown prince, ahead of a scheduled U.S. decision.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

New York City Mayor, Eric Adams, Proclaims November 17, 2022 “Metropolitan Commercial Bank Day”

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 18, 2022-- The Honorable Eric Adams, Mayor of the City of New York, has proclaimed November 17, 2022 to be “Metropolitan Commercial Bank Day.” This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221118005547/en/ New York City Mayor, Eric Adams, Proclaims November 17, 2022 “Metropolitan Commercial Bank Day” (Photo: Business Wire)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

California recovers pandemic job losses amid economic woes

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California said Friday it had recovered all of the 2.7 million jobs it lost at the start of the pandemic, a moment that normally would celebrate the end of a downturn but instead was tempered by signs of a wobbly economy amid layoffs in the state’s historically strong tech industry. The 56,700 new jobs California employers added in October was enough to push the state past the symbolic milestone, led by strong gains in the state’s health care, professional services and leisure and hospitality industries. California has now had positive job growth for 13 consecutive...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Biden admin to ask high court to take up student debt plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate the president’s student debt cancellation plan, according to a Thursday legal filing warning that Americans will face financial strain if the plan remains stalled in court when loan payments are scheduled to restart in January. The Justice Department is fighting to keep Biden’s plan alive after it was halted by two federal courts in recent weeks. The agency is asking for quick action to block both rulings and allow the plan to take effect even as it plays out in the nation’s courts. In a legal filing Thursday, the administration announced plans to appeal one of those rulings, by a federal appeals court in St. Louis, to the nation’s highest court. And it says it’s prepared to appeal the other case if needed. The White House has said it will prevail, but even some supporters of the plan worry about its chances before a conservative Supreme Court that has scaled back Biden’s authority in other ways, including in a June decision curbing the Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to limit power plan emissions.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Size, scope of FTX failure gets clearer as users fear worst

NEW YORK (AP) — Just days after cryptocurrency’s third-largest exchange collapsed, the public is starting to get an idea of how messy FTX’s bankruptcy case could be. Other crypto firms are failing as a result of FTX’s unraveling, events reminiscent of the domino-like meltdowns of the 2008 financial crisis.
The Associated Press

Amazon begins mass layoffs among its corporate workforce

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon has begun mass layoffs in its corporate ranks, becoming the latest tech company to trim its workforce amid rising fears about the wider economic environment. On Tuesday, the company notified regional authorities in California that it would lay off about 260 workers at various facilities that employ data scientists, software engineers and other corporate workers. Those job cuts would be effective beginning on Jan. 17. Amazon would not specify how many more layoffs may be in the works beyond the ones confirmed through California’s Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, also known as WARN, which requires companies to provide 60 days’ notice if they have 75 or more full-time or part-time workers. Amazon employs more than 1.5 million workers globally, primarily made up of hourly workers. The online retail giant, like other tech and social media giants, saw sizable profits during the COVID-19 pandemic, as homebound shoppers purchased more items online. But revenue growth slowed as the worst of the pandemic eased and consumers relied less on ecommerce.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy