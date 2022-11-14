ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reuters

Falling Q4 profit forecasts another negative for U.S. stocks

NEW YORK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - After a disappointing third-quarter reporting period, analysts are projecting that fourth-quarter U.S. earnings will decline for the first time in two years as rising interest rates and slowing growth further dampen the outlook.
S&P 500 ends higher, led by defensive shares

Nov 18 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 ended higher on Friday in a choppy trading session, as gains in defensive shares overshadowed energy declines, and investors shrugged off hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials about interest rate hikes.

