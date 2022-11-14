ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Bay News 9

'Living shorelines' could help with future storm damage

EDGEWATER, Fla. — As homeowners and coastal counties work to solve damage from recent hurricanes, conservationists are sharing ways to rebuild shorelines and simultaneously protect the environment. Riverside Conservancy in Edgewater believes living shorelines could be the solution. What You Need To Know. Conservationists are looking to rebuild Florida...
EDGEWATER, FL
fox35orlando.com

Deltona residents in flood area furious over new housing development

DELTONA, Fla. - A neighborhood in Deltona feels defeated after the city voted to move forward with a development near a flood zone against their wishes. The vote was split 4 to 3 for the development along Lake Helen Osteen Rd. People in the surrounding neighborhoods wanted the project shutdown after their neighborhoods flooded during Hurricane Ian.
DELTONA, FL
WESH

Nicole Flooding much less than Ian, water should recede in coming days

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A handful of days after Nicole, there's some water on Seminole Boulevard in Sanford, but nothing like what happened after Ian. "The flooding was not as significant. The rainfall was not as significant even though it was widespread, but it was nowhere near the 20 inches we saw in many places in Ian,” Christine Mundy with St. Johns River Water Management said.
SANFORD, FL
click orlando

Crash shuts down SR-33 in Clermont for hours

CLERMONT, Fla. – A crash has northbound State Road 33 shut down in Clermont for about two hours on Wednesday, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the crash happened near County Road 474. [TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN: NASA’s mega moon rocket lifts off...
CLERMONT, FL
click orlando

Gaylord Palms Resort prepares to open Grinch-inspired ICE! experience

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Get ready to see the classic Dr. Seuss story, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” in an all-new way. Gaylord Palms Resort is preparing to open its holiday experience ICE! on Nov. 18. This year, the holiday event is making its grand return after a two-year absence due to the pandemic.
KISSIMMEE, FL
Bay News 9

IAAPA Expo: ICON Park reveals details about new Wheel game

ORLANDO, Fla. — ICON Park has shared more details about the new game it’s adding to The Wheel. "The Great Florida Road Trip" is expected to debut early next year. ICON Park shared more details about the game, which will let visitors learn about Florida's classic roadside attractions.
ORLANDO, FL
Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Thanksgiving Weekend in Lake County, Florida

I hope you're ready to enjoy the holiday weekend! Some people enjoy putting up Christmas decorations on Thanksgiving weekend, and others prefer going out and getting a jump start on their holiday shopping on Black Friday. I love taking in a holiday celebration to get my family into the Christmas spirit! If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are plenty of options for you here in Lake County, Florida!
LAKE COUNTY, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Win a ride with the Clydesdales!

Who: World-famous Budweiser Clydesdales come to Apopka on December 2nd to celebrate the legacy of Firefighter Austin Duran. Four months ago, we suffered an unspeakable loss within our Apopka Fire Department family. It has been four months since we laid our brother Austin Duran to rest. It has been four months since the Duran family was forced to face the unthinkable tragedy no family should ever have to endure. As we have all fought to regain some footing, it has always been The Duran’s and our greatest aspiration to ensure we honor Austin and the enormous impact his life has had on each and every one of us. Austin had a spirit that was simply infectious. His smile made you smile. No one was ever left the same once they met him. We want to continue spreading that love and joy within our community and beyond.
APOPKA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando Weather Forecast: Cooler temperatures on the way after near-record heat in many places

Today's high: 87 degrees | Tonight's low: 68 degrees | Rain: Mainly dry. Main weather concerns: Another day of mixed skies and rather warm temps. Looks like temps come in a bit warmer than yesterday, some areas could approach or break existing daily high temp records this afternoon. Southerly breezes and lacking rain opportunities will allow afternoon temps to rise into the mid-upper 80s. Best record breaking or tie potential will be in Leesburg and Orlando. Leesburg forecast high stand at 86, the record is 85 set in 2020. Orlando's forecast high stands at 87, record there is 88 set back in 1957.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Man found dead on shoulder of road in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found dead on the shoulder of an Orange County road early Wednesday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a passerby saw the man on the grass shoulder of South Westmoreland Drive — just north of 34th Street near Pineloch Elementary School — around 7:16 a.m.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Delta plane bound for Atlanta from Fort Myers makes emergency landing in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A plane traveling from Fort Myers to Atlanta (Delta DL1470) made an emergency landing in Orlando on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines said it was due to a cabin pressurization issue. The airline said oxygen masks did not deploy because they were not needed in this situation and the plane dropped altitude to avoid any concerns.
ORLANDO, FL

