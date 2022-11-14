Read full article on original website
‘We didn’t create this’: Apopka residents still looking for solution with neighborhood flooding
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — People living in the Clear Lake Estates subdivision near Apopka have been dealing with a flooding problem for months. For resident Gregory Griffith, it’s a situation without a solution. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. “I’m past whose problem this is and...
Bay News 9
'Living shorelines' could help with future storm damage
EDGEWATER, Fla. — As homeowners and coastal counties work to solve damage from recent hurricanes, conservationists are sharing ways to rebuild shorelines and simultaneously protect the environment. Riverside Conservancy in Edgewater believes living shorelines could be the solution. What You Need To Know. Conservationists are looking to rebuild Florida...
fox35orlando.com
Deltona residents in flood area furious over new housing development
DELTONA, Fla. - A neighborhood in Deltona feels defeated after the city voted to move forward with a development near a flood zone against their wishes. The vote was split 4 to 3 for the development along Lake Helen Osteen Rd. People in the surrounding neighborhoods wanted the project shutdown after their neighborhoods flooded during Hurricane Ian.
‘It keeps rising’: Deltona floodwaters continue to creep toward homes after back-to-back hurricanes
DELTONA, Fla. — People across Deltona said they’ve watched as floodwaters continue to rise. The problem started weeks ago after Hurricane Ian, but for some, it has only gotten worse since Hurricane Nicole. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The city said they are doing all...
Bay News 9
Officials say repairing New Smyrna Beach condos will be long, expensive process
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — There’s more than just people missing at the Sea Coast Gardens II condominiums — the beach, a portion of a sea wall, and a sun deck are also gone. Hurricane Ian left its mark for many along the Atlantic coast, and the...
WESH
Nicole Flooding much less than Ian, water should recede in coming days
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A handful of days after Nicole, there's some water on Seminole Boulevard in Sanford, but nothing like what happened after Ian. "The flooding was not as significant. The rainfall was not as significant even though it was widespread, but it was nowhere near the 20 inches we saw in many places in Ian,” Christine Mundy with St. Johns River Water Management said.
click orlando
Crash shuts down SR-33 in Clermont for hours
CLERMONT, Fla. – A crash has northbound State Road 33 shut down in Clermont for about two hours on Wednesday, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the crash happened near County Road 474. [TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN: NASA’s mega moon rocket lifts off...
click orlando
Gaylord Palms Resort prepares to open Grinch-inspired ICE! experience
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Get ready to see the classic Dr. Seuss story, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” in an all-new way. Gaylord Palms Resort is preparing to open its holiday experience ICE! on Nov. 18. This year, the holiday event is making its grand return after a two-year absence due to the pandemic.
Bay News 9
IAAPA Expo: ICON Park reveals details about new Wheel game
ORLANDO, Fla. — ICON Park has shared more details about the new game it’s adding to The Wheel. "The Great Florida Road Trip" is expected to debut early next year. ICON Park shared more details about the game, which will let visitors learn about Florida's classic roadside attractions.
Temperatures dropping as coldest air since spring moves in
ORLANDO, Fla. — Update:. Temperatures have already started their Fall drop tonight with the coolest air since April on the way before the weekend, Channel 9 Certified Chief Meteorologist Tom Terry said. Temperatures through the weekend are expected to reach the upper 60s and lower 70s, with lows in...
Thanksgiving Weekend in Lake County, Florida
I hope you're ready to enjoy the holiday weekend! Some people enjoy putting up Christmas decorations on Thanksgiving weekend, and others prefer going out and getting a jump start on their holiday shopping on Black Friday. I love taking in a holiday celebration to get my family into the Christmas spirit! If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are plenty of options for you here in Lake County, Florida!
WESH
Deputies identify siblings electrocuted by downed power lines in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two adult siblings are dead due to electricity from downed power lines in Orange County. Officials say it happened Thursday morning in Conway in the area of Bayfront Parkway and East Pershing Avenue. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, Khalil Malik Sapp, 23, exited a...
WESH
Orlando International Airport officials warn of crowds, longer wait times for Thanksgiving travel
ORLANDO, Fla. — Officials at the Orlando International Airport expect this holiday travel season to be the busiest since 2019. They anticipate 1.75 million people to travel through OIA during the Thanksgiving holiday travel period that lasts from Nov. 18 through Nov. 29. They project the busiest travel day...
theapopkavoice.com
Win a ride with the Clydesdales!
Who: World-famous Budweiser Clydesdales come to Apopka on December 2nd to celebrate the legacy of Firefighter Austin Duran. Four months ago, we suffered an unspeakable loss within our Apopka Fire Department family. It has been four months since we laid our brother Austin Duran to rest. It has been four months since the Duran family was forced to face the unthinkable tragedy no family should ever have to endure. As we have all fought to regain some footing, it has always been The Duran’s and our greatest aspiration to ensure we honor Austin and the enormous impact his life has had on each and every one of us. Austin had a spirit that was simply infectious. His smile made you smile. No one was ever left the same once they met him. We want to continue spreading that love and joy within our community and beyond.
fox35orlando.com
Cold front coming to Central Florida this week: Here's how low temperatures will drop
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 65 degrees. No weather concerns for the area today. Gusty North winds will create a "long shore current" along the beaches today. A long shore current is a strong flowing current-channel of water that will flow from North to South today. Rip current risk will be a bit elevated as well.
fox35orlando.com
Owners of Florida beachfront homes watch as yards fall into ocean: 'It is scary!'
MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. - Many homes in Brevard County lost much of their backyards as Hurricane Nicole caused them to collapse. Melbourne Beach resident Ellen Abbott says Hurricane Nicole caused her to lose 25 feet of her backyard. She lost her deck, four palm trees and is trying to save her pergola.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Weather Forecast: Cooler temperatures on the way after near-record heat in many places
Today's high: 87 degrees | Tonight's low: 68 degrees | Rain: Mainly dry. Main weather concerns: Another day of mixed skies and rather warm temps. Looks like temps come in a bit warmer than yesterday, some areas could approach or break existing daily high temp records this afternoon. Southerly breezes and lacking rain opportunities will allow afternoon temps to rise into the mid-upper 80s. Best record breaking or tie potential will be in Leesburg and Orlando. Leesburg forecast high stand at 86, the record is 85 set in 2020. Orlando's forecast high stands at 87, record there is 88 set back in 1957.
click orlando
Man found dead on shoulder of road in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found dead on the shoulder of an Orange County road early Wednesday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a passerby saw the man on the grass shoulder of South Westmoreland Drive — just north of 34th Street near Pineloch Elementary School — around 7:16 a.m.
Four Florida Destinations Suggested as Places you Should Visit in the Fall
There's arguably no bad time to visit Florida. There's never a shortage of things to do, and whatever the season, one can always find natural beauty. But fall in Florida can be especially appealing. The temperature isn't as hot. Some places lower their rates so your experience may be cheaper. And sometimes, the crowds are smaller.
fox35orlando.com
Delta plane bound for Atlanta from Fort Myers makes emergency landing in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - A plane traveling from Fort Myers to Atlanta (Delta DL1470) made an emergency landing in Orlando on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines said it was due to a cabin pressurization issue. The airline said oxygen masks did not deploy because they were not needed in this situation and the plane dropped altitude to avoid any concerns.
