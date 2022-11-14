ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Haven, CT

Winter Festival on The North Haven Fairgrounds

By Lynnsey Spader
 4 days ago

The Winter Festival on The North Haven Fairgrounds will be on Small Business Saturday on Saturday, November 26th!

Shop from 30+ Local Crafters and Community Vendors!

Eat one of the festive food vendors!

Silver Sands Pizza

Not Just Blowin Smoke BBQ Smoke

Enjoy free entertainment, games, and crafts for kids. Get in the holiday spirit with decorated trees and basket raffles!

10:30-12:30 p.m. Meet & Greet with Princess Belle & Face Painting

12:30 p.m. Mrs. Claus will read a holiday story!

1:00 p.m. Santa arrives by Fire Truck

Admission: Free with Donation to Local Toy or Food Banks.

FREE PARKING

Looking for local Craft, Direct Sales, and local businesses to vend. If interested please email Kirsten at thekraftedcompany@gmail.com for details.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wMKq5_0jAG6VJQ00

