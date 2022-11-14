ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

nbc25news.com

Genesee County's most dangerous intersections 2021

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan Auto Law revealed the most dangerous intersections in Genesee County. This is based on police car accident reported data for 2021. The Top 10 Most Dangerous Intersections in Genesee County for 2021 are:. Hill Rd at Fenton Rd, Grand Blanc Township: Total crashes -...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

Auto shops brace for increase in potholes, car repairs in winter months

LANSING, Mich. — It's been a year since President Joe Biden signed the historic bipartisan infrastructure bill, and heading into another cold winter in the "mitten," many Michigan drivers have infrastructure top of mind, including the auto shop workers who will have to deal with the state's aging roads and bridges.
LANSING, MI
nbc25news.com

Heavy lake effect snow threat prompts Weather Alert Days

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Weather Alert days have been called by the News Channel 3 Weather Alert team for Thursday and Friday. Unseasonably cold air moving across a still-warm Lake Michigan creates a perfect set up for heavy lake effect snow in West Michigan. What's the weather? Check out the...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

Cass City volleyball sweeps Shrine to advance to state semi-finals

BURTON, Mich. - The Cass City volleyball team picked up a sweep over Royal Oak Shrine Catholic 3-0 in the Division 3 state semi-finals at Bendle High School. The Red Hawks advance to the state semi-finals for the first time in program history, where they will face Pewamo-Westphalia. That match will take place Friday at 12 p.m. at the Kellog Arena in Battle Creek.
HAWKS, MI
nbc25news.com

Mott CC, Delta College split basketball doubleheader

FLINT, Mich. - Erryn Williams and Desiree Jackson combined to score 44 points as the Delta College women's basketball team defeated Mott Community College 79-50 Wednesday night at Ballenger Fieldhouse. And in the men's game, Flint native Mehki Ellison led all scores with 21 points as the Bears knocked off...
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Sally Beauty to close 350 stores across US

FLINT, Mich. — Sally Beauty plans to close 350 stores across the US, most closing December 2022. Sally Beauty also plans to close two distribution centers in Oregon and Pennsylvania, and will transfer the volumes to larger distribution centers, effective December 2022. "We will enhance our customer centricity, including...
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Merrill football gets set for first-ever appearance in the state title game

SAGINAW, Mich. - Last season, the Merrill football team was confident they could make a deep run in the playoffs. But it wouldn't come to fruition as the Vandals missed the postseason by 0.1 points in the rankings. Fast forward to his year and they have ran the table, which included a gutsy, come-from-behind road win over Munising in the state semi-finals.
MERRILL, MI

