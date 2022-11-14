Read full article on original website
Related
nbc25news.com
Genesee County's most dangerous intersections 2021
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan Auto Law revealed the most dangerous intersections in Genesee County. This is based on police car accident reported data for 2021. The Top 10 Most Dangerous Intersections in Genesee County for 2021 are:. Hill Rd at Fenton Rd, Grand Blanc Township: Total crashes -...
nbc25news.com
Auto shops brace for increase in potholes, car repairs in winter months
LANSING, Mich. — It's been a year since President Joe Biden signed the historic bipartisan infrastructure bill, and heading into another cold winter in the "mitten," many Michigan drivers have infrastructure top of mind, including the auto shop workers who will have to deal with the state's aging roads and bridges.
nbc25news.com
Heavy lake effect snow threat prompts Weather Alert Days
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Weather Alert days have been called by the News Channel 3 Weather Alert team for Thursday and Friday. Unseasonably cold air moving across a still-warm Lake Michigan creates a perfect set up for heavy lake effect snow in West Michigan. What's the weather? Check out the...
nbc25news.com
Rising RSV cases are not only affecting hospitals, but child care centers as well
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — RSV cases continue to rise across mid-Michigan. This is affecting not only hospitals but child care centers, as well. One local child care center spoke with Mid- Michigan Now's Chloe Godbold about what they are doing differently to keep staff and children safe. The owner...
nbc25news.com
Snow removal businesses stress about upcoming demand as they struggle to hire
FLINT, Mich. — The snow Tuesday has many companies thinking about how they're going to handle the demand this year for snow removal. Many of those businesses have gone out of business following the pandemic, and the ones that are still operating are having trouble staffing people. Businesses in...
nbc25news.com
Cass City volleyball sweeps Shrine to advance to state semi-finals
BURTON, Mich. - The Cass City volleyball team picked up a sweep over Royal Oak Shrine Catholic 3-0 in the Division 3 state semi-finals at Bendle High School. The Red Hawks advance to the state semi-finals for the first time in program history, where they will face Pewamo-Westphalia. That match will take place Friday at 12 p.m. at the Kellog Arena in Battle Creek.
nbc25news.com
Mott CC, Delta College split basketball doubleheader
FLINT, Mich. - Erryn Williams and Desiree Jackson combined to score 44 points as the Delta College women's basketball team defeated Mott Community College 79-50 Wednesday night at Ballenger Fieldhouse. And in the men's game, Flint native Mehki Ellison led all scores with 21 points as the Bears knocked off...
nbc25news.com
Sally Beauty to close 350 stores across US
FLINT, Mich. — Sally Beauty plans to close 350 stores across the US, most closing December 2022. Sally Beauty also plans to close two distribution centers in Oregon and Pennsylvania, and will transfer the volumes to larger distribution centers, effective December 2022. "We will enhance our customer centricity, including...
nbc25news.com
Merrill football gets set for first-ever appearance in the state title game
SAGINAW, Mich. - Last season, the Merrill football team was confident they could make a deep run in the playoffs. But it wouldn't come to fruition as the Vandals missed the postseason by 0.1 points in the rankings. Fast forward to his year and they have ran the table, which included a gutsy, come-from-behind road win over Munising in the state semi-finals.
Comments / 0